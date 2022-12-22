ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Quiznos To Become Vanity Restaurant and Bar

By Paige R. Penland
 5 days ago

Colby Campbell of Plush Blue Entertainment and Belen Getachew of Addis Homes Decor have filed a permit with the City of Atlanta in the heart of downtown for their newest venture, at 138 Peachtree St NW.

Other than the name and address, details surrounding Vanity Restaurant and Bar are scarce. Short of conforming the plans, Campbell and Getachew were unable to immediately comment about Vanity’s concept when reached by What Now Atlanta this week — but Campbell’s Plush Blue Instagram shows recent events at Red Martini, Republic, and Rose Bar Buckhead, so we’re expecting something elegant and sexy .

The 2540 square-foot space Vanity will take was previously occupied by Quiznos and is set to be renovated to reflect a more polished ambiance. According to a liquor license application submitted earlier this year, Vanity will be open Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

For more up-to-date information, claim your invitation and “be the first to taste and experience Atlanta’s new vibe.”

