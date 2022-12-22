ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Michigan parents hit New York City streets to track down son missing for 3 months

By Kristin Thorne via
ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i3rn0_0jqk5qlW00

The parents of a man who disappeared from Midtown three months ago are in New York City hoping to find their son.

Kellie Tolstoy, of Detroit, and her husband, Tom Campbell, are trying to find their son, 26-year-old Drexyll Tolstoy.

"It's like he dropped off the face of the planet," Kellie Tolstoy told Eyewitness News investigative reporter Kristin Thorne.

Drexyll Tolstoy, who had been living on the Upper West Side, was last seen September 25 leaving his job on East 32nd Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. Tolstoy works as a tattoo artist at Black Fish Tattoo.

Kellie Tolstoy said she spoke with her son, her only child, later that night and then his phone turned off.

"He's never gone multiple days without contacting any of us," she said.

Drexyll didn't show up for work the next day. He left behind all his clothes and his medications in his apartment.

Kellie Tolstoy said Drexyll doesn't have a wallet or identification. She said Drexyll told her a week or two ago that someone stole his wallet or he lost his wallet, she couldn't recall which.

"We miss him so much," Campbell said. "We just want to find him."

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4hd8_0jqk5qlW00

For the last three months from her home in Michigan, Kellie Tolstoy has been calling hospitals and morgues in New York City.

"As the days go by, that's a dark place to be," she said.

On Monday, she and Campbell got in their car and drove to the city. They spent all day Wednesday walking the streets of Midtown looking for Drexyll.

"Everywhere we go on the subway, on the train, every store we go into, we pull our phones out, show a picture of Drexyll," she said.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie with the words "Yung, Lean and Sad Boys." He has tattoos up and down both his arms and on his fingers. A tattoo on the left side of his neck reads, "Drexyll - I love you + am so proud of you!! Love - Mom."

Kellie Tolstoy said the NYPD told her they saw no activity on Drexyll's MetroCard.

"They have no leads at all, no information that we don't already have," she said.

RELATED | Season 2 of Eyewitness News' series 'Missing' now streaming on Hulu

The second season of ABC Owned Television Stations' popular investigative, true-crime series "Missing" is available to watch on Hulu.

Tolstoy and Campbell plan to return to Detroit December 26.

"Christmas in New York, maybe we'll get lucky and he'll pop up by then and if not we'll just be here at the same time and we'll have Christmas together in the same city just not together," Tolstoy said in tears.

Tolstoy is raising money through a GoFundMe to put together a search team of volunteers from Detroit to return to New York City to look for Drexyll.

She's offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to her son.

If you see Drexyll Tolstoy or think you may have, call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. You can also submit tips through https://crimestoppers.NYPDonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------

DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED? Dan Krauth, Kristin Thorne, and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW.

You can also contact Kristin Thorne directly

Facebook: KristinThorne.WABC

Twitter: @KristinThorne

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

NYC man charged in Harlem park slashing spree that left doctor dead

A violent ex-con has been charged with a slashing spree that left two people dead — including a hard-working pediatrician found with his throat slit at a Harlem park, NYPD officials announced Monday. Roland Codrington, 35, was driving the black Mercedes Benz of beloved Manhattan pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry — whose bloodied body was found at Marcus Garvey Park Friday — when he was nabbed on Christmas Eve, cops said. He’s also accused of stabbing patrons at an Upper East Side bar and of the slashing death of a 51-year-old man on the Lower East Side, according to police. “Three sharp-eyed officers with the 30th Precinct made the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Violent Christmas in NYC subway system

NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

‘Missing’ Mayor Adams quips he was ‘hiding’ from Post while attending midnight mass

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has not been seen for days amid a historic storm battering the region, was spotted attending Christmas midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan on Saturday night. When probed by The Post on where he had been for the past couple of days, Hizzoner quipped he’d been “getting some rest and hiding from The Post.” But just days earlier on Tuesday night, Adams — who’s known for his late-night lifestyle — made sure to drop by and party at the New York Post’s Christmas bash in Chelsea. He then went MIA Thursday, prompting a New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Two stabbed, female worker choked with baseball bat in NYC bar

NEW YORK, NY – Witnesses said a man with a bulldog entered a restaurant and bar located at 2171 2nd Avenue in East Harlem and got into an argument with the staff. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 23rd Precinct later reported that the man choked a 29-year-old female employee with a baseball and stabbed two male employees. The NYPD said the attack was unprovoked. The man fled the scene, and now police are asking the public to keep an eye out. If you see the suspect or know where he might be, call 800-577-TIPS. Two People Stabbed The post Two stabbed, female worker choked with baseball bat in NYC bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Swedish tourists robbed at NYC subway station on Christmas

Two tourists from Sweden were among at least three straphangers robbed in the city Christmas morning, police said. The targeted foreigners, a 30-year-old woman and 31-year-old man, were standing on the southbound R train platform at 25th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, around 9:30 a.m. when a male crook approached them, “simulated a firearm” and demanded they hand over their things, according to the NYPD. The robber made off with the pair’s cellphones, wallets, cash and a purse, cops said. The suspect wore orange sneakers, a gray coat, blue jeans and a black face mask and had an Adidas backpack, NYPD said. The crime...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
proclaimerscv.com

New York City Is Struggling On The Process Applications Of The Food stamps

NEW YORK — Half of the people that live in New York City and other New Yorkers who applied for SNAP benefits or more commonly known as food stamps are waiting for the long-awaited response. The process of the application has been very slow, the federal money is there, but the city has been having a hard time because of the long wait.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Lyndsay Green Is the First Black Restaurant Critic at the Detroit Free Press — And She Feels Invisible

In the grand tradition of food writing, over the weekend Detroit Free Press restaurant critic Lyndsay Green offered readers her reflections on her first year on the job. But it didn’t look like the typical roundup of food news fodder. Instead, she did something that many BIPOC journalists usually only do behind the scenes, amongst each other: She shared a vulnerable account of what it’s like to be one of just a few, if any, Black restaurant critics at a major daily U.S. newspaper — and how, at times, the experience has made her feel invisible.
DETROIT, MI
Gothamist

Why coyotes aren't leaving New York City anytime soon

Two pups play at night captured by Gotham Coyote Project’s field cameras over the summer. Pups usually leave their parents’ home when they’re about six months old, but NYC coyotes sometimes choose to wait longer, up to more than one year. According to Gotham Coyote Project, the furry canids are adapting to human food, changing their family habits and swimming through the East River. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Rockaways underwater as winter storm bears down on New York

Several feet of floodwater swamped the Rockaways Friday as a ferocious Christmas weekend storm struck New York — damaging homes, submerging cars and leaving people stranded or forced to wade through the streets in water up to their knees. Footage obtained by The Post shows NYPD officers rushing to the rescue of a woman and two children who became stuck on a school bus surrounded by floodwater on Burchell Avenue and Beach 72nd Street in Rockaway Beach on Friday morning. Meanwhile, neighbors were forced to pump water from their water-logged abodes — where Christmas presents were left all but destroyed. Natasha Wilds, 40,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy