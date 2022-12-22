ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois wants to help families save for college

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R3zQz_0jqk5kiO00

(WTVO) — The Illinois State Treasurer’s Office is promoting a college savings account program to help families start saving up for their child’s education.

People can invite family members and friends to pitch in as well. Treasurer Michael Frerichs said that this bill benefit kids and their families down the line.

“It’s an investment that will pay off dividends for a lifetime,” Frerichs said. “It’s important for their families, because they’re going to have a much higher earning potential, and it’s important for us as a state, because we need a qualified, well-trained workforce.”

Anyone who contributes money to an Illinois College Savings Account can get up to $10,000 deducted from their state taxes. That is for people who file as individuals. It goes up to $20,000 for joint filers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

Related
977wmoi.com

Department of Human Services LaunchesCampaign to Help Those with Gambling Problems

The “Are You Really Winning?” campaign aims to help Illinoisans across the state with 1.800.GAMBLER helpline and website AreYouReallyWinning.com. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) launched “Are You Really Winning?” – a campaign to build awareness of problem gambling and to promote helpline services for people experiencing gambling problems.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Homeowners Be Aware of New Smoke Detector Law for 2023

If you own a home in Illinois that you need to be aware of the new smoke detector law which starts Jan. 1, 2023. In 2017, there was a new act stating that all Illinois homeowners had which requires all residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term battery life by Jan 1.2023. The 10-year batteries are supposed to make it easier for homeowners to not worry about changing batteries twice (or more a year). You will want to make sure that you are in compliance. According to WCIA, you will be fined for not having these smoke detectors installed.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

New state laws affect education in 2023

As the new year arrives, there will be several changes in local education forthcoming after new state laws were passed by the Illinois General Assembly. Every public middle or high school student will be provided at least one school day excused absence per school year to engage in a civic event.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally marry my dog in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman in Northern Ireland married her yorkshire terrier, Henry, in 2009, because she said “dogs are better than men.” Wilhelmina Morgan Callaghan’s marriage may have been more symbolic than a legal union, as marriages between humans and animals are illegal in the U.K. But what about here in America? While […]
ILLINOIS STATE
QuadCities.com

Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Announces Illinois Archived Collection And Endowed Scholarship

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced that the collection of artifacts and papers from her years in office will be archived in a joint partnership with the nonpartisan Dirksen Congressional Center and Illinois College. Bustos is also establishing the Callahan-Bustos Family Endowed Scholarship Fund through a gift to the college, which will provide scholarship funding to students pursuing work for the public good.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Census: Illinois lost 110K people in last year

WTVO) — Illinois is losing population at an accelerating rate, according to the U.S. Census. Data released Thursday showed that 110,127 people left the state between July 2021 and July 2022. The report marks the ninth year in a row that the state’s population has declined. Over the past two years, Illinois has lost 230,513 people. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$400 Delayed Relief Checks: Here’s What Happened

$400 Delayed Relief Checks: Here’s What Happened. About 4% of qualified residents of Illinois have not yet received their money and property tax rebate. Checks amounting to $1.042 billion have been sent out by the state to almost 5.1 million residents of the state. According to a published post...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Over 5.1 million Illinoisans have received anticipated income, property tax rebates

To date, over 96 percent of rebates have been issued, totaling $1.042 billion. The rebate payments, which were issued over the course of several weeks, were automatically sent to Illinois residents who filed 2021 state income taxes and claimed a property tax credit. Those who did not file, were still able to receive rebates after completing an additional filing.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Gov. Pritzker signs Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act Amendment

Solidifying Illinois’ position as a leader in the emerging electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing industry, Governor JB Pritzker signed an amendment on Dec. 21, 2022, to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act into law, further incentivizing EV production across the state. “Here in Illinois, we are leading the electric...
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Illinois has the 8th Highest Sales Taxes on Presents

Merry Christmas... If you did all your Christmas shopping in Illinois this year, you paid more than almost anywhere else in the country in taxes. Let us take a look at the nauseating numbers... According to illinoispolicy.org... "Illinois holiday shoppers will pay an average 8.81% in combined sales taxes on...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Santa spotted in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Our meteorologists checked the Flooring America EyeNet Cameras last night. It looks like we spotted Santa Claus flying by on a few of them. Here are some of the photos grabbed from our internal systems at the station on this cold Christmas morning. Santa reports fine conditions passing through the area […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy