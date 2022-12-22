ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tips for staying warm during a winter power outage

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is not a stranger to cold weather and with an Arctic Freeze already on most Texan’s doorsteps, it’s important to prepare for the possibility of winter power outages. In the wake of the arctic weather, state leaders sought to reassure Texans about the stability of the power grid addressing the […]
TEXAS STATE
CBS Denver

What you need to know to protect your pipes from freezing this week

When it's subzero outside, you'll want to take care inside. With extreme cold moving into Colorado this week, frozen pipes may be a big problem. And, if you're leaving home for several days for the holiday, there are important safety steps to take to avoid damage.Before the bitter cold strikes, Denver Water has a few suggestions to help prevent a frigid mess in your home.  Insulate water pipes that may be vulnerable to the coldPipes that are close to exterior walls or in unheated basements can be wrapped with pieces of insulation, and don't overlook pipes near windows which can...
COLORADO STATE
WATE

What you should and should not do during a power outage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As gusty winds and very low temperatures approach East Tennessee, residents are being urged to prepare, especially for power outages. Currently, Knoxville is expected to experience possible flash freezing, single-digit temperatures, and strong winds, which could mean power outages. Due to that threat, the Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) is telling its […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Independent

Winter Storm Elliott: Montana woman’s bed headboard freezes as temperatures plummet

A Montana woman's bed headboard was covered in ice as temperatures in the state plummeted during a "once in a generation" storm.Nearly all of the state is under a wind chill warning from the National Weather Service (NWS) as Lincoln, in west Montana, recorded a staggering temperature of -49F (-45C).Christmas travel is expected to be heavily impacted by Winter Storm Elliott, as the number of people under winter alerts and wind chill alerts reaches more than 100 million people according to the NWS.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
MONTANA STATE
Tyla

Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating

A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis residents left fuming, and freezing, after Xcel Energy cut power for hours on frigid day

MINNEAPOLIS – Hundreds of south Minneapolis residents hunkered down without heat for nearly eight hours Wednesday after their power was turned off – on purpose.The Cannons are just two of more than 600 people who were left in the cold. Gerald Cannon says he and his wife were told their power would be off for three hours, starting at 10 a.m. But instead, it went off an hour early."When we called Xcel, they said that it would be on at one o'clock. We sat around, waited. One o'clock came. No electricity," he said. "But we kept getting the runaround from...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Seacoast Current

Quick Trick to Defrost Your Icy Car Windows in Seconds During New England Winters

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We've all been there. Even with the best laid plans, we're in a hurry, running late, and can't believe we have to sit and wait for our icy windows to defrost. Oh, those New England winters after a snow or ice storm. And even if you have a garage, these storms don't always happen when our vehicles are parked inside.
Dengarden

Stuffing a Trash Bag In Your Door Can Help Keep the Cold at Bay

Many of us around the country are facing what could potentially be one of the craziest winters in recent history. As this is being typed, we are expected to see a massive cold front blow through, bringing even southern states into a deeper freeze than some have seen in years, even decades. So what ...

