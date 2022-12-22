Read full article on original website
Related
Tips for staying warm during a winter power outage
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is not a stranger to cold weather and with an Arctic Freeze already on most Texan’s doorsteps, it’s important to prepare for the possibility of winter power outages. In the wake of the arctic weather, state leaders sought to reassure Texans about the stability of the power grid addressing the […]
How to Heat Your Home in a Blackout, Power Outage
More than 1 million people are without power in the U.S. as a severe winter storm crosses the nation.
What you need to know to protect your pipes from freezing this week
When it's subzero outside, you'll want to take care inside. With extreme cold moving into Colorado this week, frozen pipes may be a big problem. And, if you're leaving home for several days for the holiday, there are important safety steps to take to avoid damage.Before the bitter cold strikes, Denver Water has a few suggestions to help prevent a frigid mess in your home. Insulate water pipes that may be vulnerable to the coldPipes that are close to exterior walls or in unheated basements can be wrapped with pieces of insulation, and don't overlook pipes near windows which can...
What you should and should not do during a power outage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As gusty winds and very low temperatures approach East Tennessee, residents are being urged to prepare, especially for power outages. Currently, Knoxville is expected to experience possible flash freezing, single-digit temperatures, and strong winds, which could mean power outages. Due to that threat, the Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) is telling its […]
Want to start your car to heat it up? Here's why doing so in winter weather may be a bad idea.
Letting a car idle requires more time for the vehicle to warm up and allows excess fuel to get into the engine, which isn't good for wear and tear.
How to keep pipes from freezing in the winter and what to do when your pipes are frozen
With temperatures dropping, pipes most susceptible to freezing include those in basements, garages, crawlspaces, and other rooms with outside walls.
What Happens to Your House if You Don't Turn the Heating On?
Amid the cost of living crisis, Americans are choosing to keep their heating off. But, could it cause damage to your home?
7 ways to stay warm when you lose heat in your home
How to stay warm when you lose heat in your home, including sealing up doors, closing curtains and blinds, bundling up, staying hydrated and more.
Winter Storm Elliott: Montana woman’s bed headboard freezes as temperatures plummet
A Montana woman's bed headboard was covered in ice as temperatures in the state plummeted during a "once in a generation" storm.Nearly all of the state is under a wind chill warning from the National Weather Service (NWS) as Lincoln, in west Montana, recorded a staggering temperature of -49F (-45C).Christmas travel is expected to be heavily impacted by Winter Storm Elliott, as the number of people under winter alerts and wind chill alerts reaches more than 100 million people according to the NWS.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating
A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
'Keep that water circulating': How to prevent your pipes from freezing in Central Georgia cold snap
MACON, Ga. — With temperatures set to reach below freezing later this week, plumbers say they're getting ready for calls to start ringing in about frozen and busted pipes. So, what can you start doing right now to avoid a Christmas nightmare?. Before you get into full holiday mode,...
US winter weather predictions revealed – how much snow will hit your state and the lowest the temperature will drop
THIS year’s winter weather forecast has been revealed, with officials sharing their predictions on what to expect across the different parts of the country. NOAA reports that this year marks the return of the phenomenon of La Niña, which makes its return for the third consecutive year. La...
I’m an energy expert – exact temperature to run your thermostat and when to run water heater to save money this winter
THERE may be a way for residents in some states to save money on their utility bills while still keeping their living spaces warm this winter. According to utility experts in Austin, Texas, residents should make a few specific adjustments to save money while staying comfortable. The information comes after...
Is It Cheaper To Run Space Heaters Or Central Heat?
It's shaping up to be an expensive winter in the United States, with many households likely to spend more on energy in 2022-23 compared with recent winters, according to the U.S. Energy Information...
TODAY.com
Winter storm forecast: Where it's headed and what to expect
A massive winter storm is moving east across the country, with some areas expecting to get up to two feet of snow. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the latest forecast.Dec. 12, 2022.
Six energy-draining ‘vampire’ appliances you need to turn off – & 3 you should use more to save on your heating bill
THESE six "vampire' appliances" are draining the energy in your home and ramping up your electric bills this winter season. Luckily, consumers can be smart when powering their homes by investing in options that cut monthly costs. Americans are expected to pay up to 28 percent more to heat their...
Minneapolis residents left fuming, and freezing, after Xcel Energy cut power for hours on frigid day
MINNEAPOLIS – Hundreds of south Minneapolis residents hunkered down without heat for nearly eight hours Wednesday after their power was turned off – on purpose.The Cannons are just two of more than 600 people who were left in the cold. Gerald Cannon says he and his wife were told their power would be off for three hours, starting at 10 a.m. But instead, it went off an hour early."When we called Xcel, they said that it would be on at one o'clock. We sat around, waited. One o'clock came. No electricity," he said. "But we kept getting the runaround from...
TODAY.com
Major winter storm on the move, where will it go next?
After wreaking havoc across the West, a major winter storm will hit the upper Midwest Tuesday with blizzard-like conditions. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks its path.Dec. 13, 2022.
Quick Trick to Defrost Your Icy Car Windows in Seconds During New England Winters
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We've all been there. Even with the best laid plans, we're in a hurry, running late, and can't believe we have to sit and wait for our icy windows to defrost. Oh, those New England winters after a snow or ice storm. And even if you have a garage, these storms don't always happen when our vehicles are parked inside.
Stuffing a Trash Bag In Your Door Can Help Keep the Cold at Bay
Many of us around the country are facing what could potentially be one of the craziest winters in recent history. As this is being typed, we are expected to see a massive cold front blow through, bringing even southern states into a deeper freeze than some have seen in years, even decades. So what ...
Comments / 0