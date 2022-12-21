ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

AL.com

Another ‘disappointing finish’ for Mac Jones, Patriots

Even when the New England Patriots get an early Christmas present, they end up with a lump of coal these days. Or what Patriots coach Bill Belichick termed “a disappointing finish.”. Twenty-two points behind the Cincinnati Bengals and going nowhere on Saturday, New England got off the mat, and...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

State NFL roundup: Pittsburgh wins for Franco Harris

Pittsburgh wide receiver George Pickens caught a 14-yard touchdown pass with 46 seconds to play to lift the Steelers to a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. Pittsburgh was celebrating the 50th anniversary of another last-minute victory over the Raiders during Saturday’s game. On Dec....
PITTSBURGH, PA
AL.com

Auburn NFL roundup: Malik Willis scores his first NFL TD

Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis scored his first NFL touchdown on Saturday. But the rookie also threw two interceptions in the final minute of a 19-14 loss to the Houston Texans. Willis made this third NFL start in place of Ryan Tannehill. The Titans’ No. 1 QB sustained an ankle...
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

NFL Christmas: Packers, Buccaneers help playoff chances

Despite having losing records for the 2022 season, the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved closer to securing spots in the NFL playoffs by winning on Sunday. The Packers defeated the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and the Buccaneers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime in Christmas games. In the middle game of the NFL’s holiday tripleheader, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Denver Broncos 51-14 in a meeting of teams playing out their regular-season schedules.
GREEN BAY, WI
AL.com

Hey, kids: Jets’ Quinnen Williams has a Christmas story for you

If the youngsters that he’s reading for enjoy “Little Blue Truck’s Christmas” as much as New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams appeared to while reading it, then their holiday will be off to a joyful start. Williams took over “Story Time with the New York...
AL.com

Former Alabama prep star heading to Phillies for $10 million

The Philadelphia Phillies lost a veteran reliever with Alabama baseball roots when former Paul Bryant High School and Alabama standout David Robertson signed a one-year, $10 million contract as a free agent with the New York Mets earlier this month. On Friday, the Phillies landed a veteran reliever with Alabama...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AL.com

Packers intercept Tua Tagovailoa 3 times in fourth quarter

With an opportunity for the Miami Dolphins to double their lead over their closest pursuers in the AFC wild-card race, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw three fourth-quarter interceptions in a 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Tagovailoa entered Sunday’s game with five interceptions in 375 passes this season,...
GREEN BAY, WI
AL.com

What TV channel is Bengals-Patriots on? How to watch online, live stream, time

The Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots face off on Saturday, Dec. 24. The game will be live streamed on Paramount+ (free trial) and fuboTV (free trial). Joe Burrow and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to close in on their second straight AFC North title when they visit a Patriots team that seems far removed from its most recent Super Bowl win, which came after the 2018 season.
CINCINNATI, OH
AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

