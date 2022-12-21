The Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots face off on Saturday, Dec. 24. The game will be live streamed on Paramount+ (free trial) and fuboTV (free trial). Joe Burrow and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to close in on their second straight AFC North title when they visit a Patriots team that seems far removed from its most recent Super Bowl win, which came after the 2018 season.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO