Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
How to Watch the Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State
The Crimson Tide and Wildcats will square off for the first time in the 89th annual Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.
Another ‘disappointing finish’ for Mac Jones, Patriots
Even when the New England Patriots get an early Christmas present, they end up with a lump of coal these days. Or what Patriots coach Bill Belichick termed “a disappointing finish.”. Twenty-two points behind the Cincinnati Bengals and going nowhere on Saturday, New England got off the mat, and...
Najee Harris playing for his friend Franco Harris on Saturday night
Running back Franco Harris played his final game for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 1, 1984. Running back Najee Harris played his first game for the Steelers on Sept. 12, 2021. Despite the difference in their ages and eras, Franco Harris helped ensure the ties that bound them allowed the...
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
State NFL roundup: Pittsburgh wins for Franco Harris
Pittsburgh wide receiver George Pickens caught a 14-yard touchdown pass with 46 seconds to play to lift the Steelers to a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. Pittsburgh was celebrating the 50th anniversary of another last-minute victory over the Raiders during Saturday’s game. On Dec....
Thompson’s Peter Woods, Saraland’s Ryan Williams among ASWA Back, Lineman of Year finalists
Reigning four-time Class 7A football state champion Thompson has a both a Back of the Year and Lineman of the Year finalist in 2022. The Alabama Sports Writers Association released the finalists for their top football awards on Sunday. Each AHSAA classification and the AISA has three Back of the Year finalists and three Lineman of the Year finalists.
Auburn NFL roundup: Malik Willis scores his first NFL TD
Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis scored his first NFL touchdown on Saturday. But the rookie also threw two interceptions in the final minute of a 19-14 loss to the Houston Texans. Willis made this third NFL start in place of Ryan Tannehill. The Titans’ No. 1 QB sustained an ankle...
NFL Christmas: Packers, Buccaneers help playoff chances
Despite having losing records for the 2022 season, the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved closer to securing spots in the NFL playoffs by winning on Sunday. The Packers defeated the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and the Buccaneers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime in Christmas games. In the middle game of the NFL’s holiday tripleheader, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Denver Broncos 51-14 in a meeting of teams playing out their regular-season schedules.
Jaylen Waddle: ‘A salt-of-the-earth, throwback super-athlete’
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle set an NFL rookie record in 2021 with 104 receptions in 16 games. Through 14 games in 2022, Waddle has 62 receptions. The former Alabama standout is averaging two fewer receptions per game than he did as a rookie. But the Dolphins aren’t disappointed...
Hey, kids: Jets’ Quinnen Williams has a Christmas story for you
If the youngsters that he’s reading for enjoy “Little Blue Truck’s Christmas” as much as New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams appeared to while reading it, then their holiday will be off to a joyful start. Williams took over “Story Time with the New York...
Former Alabama prep star heading to Phillies for $10 million
The Philadelphia Phillies lost a veteran reliever with Alabama baseball roots when former Paul Bryant High School and Alabama standout David Robertson signed a one-year, $10 million contract as a free agent with the New York Mets earlier this month. On Friday, the Phillies landed a veteran reliever with Alabama...
Packers intercept Tua Tagovailoa 3 times in fourth quarter
With an opportunity for the Miami Dolphins to double their lead over their closest pursuers in the AFC wild-card race, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw three fourth-quarter interceptions in a 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Tagovailoa entered Sunday’s game with five interceptions in 375 passes this season,...
Georgia-Ohio State concerns, confidence and expert analysis, and lessons from Alabama: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Two episodes of The College Football Survivor Show broke down the College Football Playoff semifinals set for New Year’s Eve between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State, and No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU. On the latest episode available to all listeners,...
What TV channel is Bengals-Patriots on? How to watch online, live stream, time
The Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots face off on Saturday, Dec. 24. The game will be live streamed on Paramount+ (free trial) and fuboTV (free trial). Joe Burrow and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to close in on their second straight AFC North title when they visit a Patriots team that seems far removed from its most recent Super Bowl win, which came after the 2018 season.
Bill O’Brien a ‘strong option’ for NFL OC job, report says
Months of speculation tying Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots could soon come to a head. NFL Network reported Saturday, citing sources, that O’Brien is a “strong option” to return to New England as its offensive coordinator in 2023 after two seasons in the same role at Alabama.
Huntsville City Classic set: ‘Kids dream about playing in that tournament’
Looking to get your team prepared for the AHSAA basketball regionals coming up before you know it in mid-February? Try to get an invitation to the Huntsville City Classic, that this year starts on Tuesday at Huntsville High School. Forty years ago, the tournament was born as The Huntsville Times...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
210K+
Followers
65K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0