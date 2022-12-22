Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Baron Corbin On Triple H ‘Slow Playing’ Storylines, Adjusting To Change In Dynamic
WWE has seen some major changes since Triple H took over creative, and Baron Corbin recently weighed in on those changes. Corbin was a guest on the Johnny Dare Morning Show late last week and talked about how Triple H doesn’t rush storylines and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:
411mania.com
Kurt Angle Says Triple H Has A “Great Mind” For Wrestling
In a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the wrestler was asked to name the best minds in the business, both from the past and the present (via Fightful). Angle offered Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Hulk Hogan as his candidates, explaining their individual approaches and perspectives that earned them the title in his books. You can read a highlight from Angle and listen to the complete episode below.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Explains Why AEW Won’t Close Like WCW Did
AEW has drawn comparisons to WCW by a non-insignificant amount of people, and Tony Khan recently explained why AEW won’t go under the way WCW did. While speaking with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, Khan was asked about the comparisons between AEW and WCW and how his company won’t suffer the same fate. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Athena defends the ROH Women’s Championship on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena vs. Kiera Hogan...
411mania.com
AEW News: Being The Elite’s Christmas Episode Online, Matt Hardy Hypes This Week’s Dynamite
– Being the Elite goes holiday in the series’ Christmas episode, which is now online. You can check out the episode, “A Crimson Christmas,” below which released on Monday morning:. – AEW shared the following video of Matt Hardy hyping this week’s episode of Dynamite in Denver,...
411mania.com
Rey Mysterio Has Police ‘Arrest’ Dominik Mysterio After Failed Second Home Invasion
– Rey Mysterio was not going to have a repeat of what happened with Dominik Mysterio and “Mami” Rhea Ripley at Thanksgiving. Dominik and Ripley attempted to cause some trouble at the Mysterio household again, but Rey Mysterio was having none of it. Mysterio got everyone outside, and Dominik shoved his father.
411mania.com
Rich Swann Lists His Mt. Rushmore Of Impact
The “Mt. Rushmore” topic is always a popular one for interviews, and Rich Swann has now named his Mt. Rushmore of Impact. The Impact Wrestling star spoke with Chris Van Vliet for the latter’s Insight podcast and was asked about who his Mt. Rusmore would be for TNA and Impact.
411mania.com
Kerry Morton Gives Details On His New NWA Deal, Says AEW & WWE Were Interested In Him
Kerry Morton recently signed a new deal with the NWA, and he gave a few details on the contract in a new interview. As noted, Morton announced a couple of weeks ago that he had re-signed with the promotion. In an appearance on the MatthewMania podcast, Morton talked about the deal and how both WWE and AEW expressed interest in him. You can check out the highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:
411mania.com
AEW Battle of the Belts V To Air Live After January 6th Rampage
AEW Battle of the Belts V is set to air live after that night’s episode of Rampage. The schedule for TNT currently lists Battle of the Belts V as airing at 11 PM ET on January 6th, immediately after Rampage goes off the air. Both shows will air live...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Discusses Why Talent Doesn’t Always See The Spotlight At AEW
In his recent Grapsody interview, AEW owner Tony Khan responded to a question about maintaining morale and trying to keep the roster happy while dealing with the variety of booking issues in the industry (via Wrestling Inc). Khan shared his thoughts on the unique nature of the wrestling business and how he handles those types of concerns. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
411mania.com
WWE News: Roster Has Holiday Live Tour Travel Woes, Canvas 2 Canvas For Paul Heyman, More
– Reports indicate that the SmackDown roster and crew have been subject to significant travel difficulties in advance of tonight’s Holiday Live Tour event in NYC. PWInsider states that delays and rerouting have resulted in some members still being in route to tonight’s show at Madison Square Garden. Michael Hayes, Molly Holly, Jason Jordan and Adam Pearce are all reported to have been seen in NYC today, as well as Alicia Taylor who is present for ring announcer duties. Maximum Male Models are in town for their debut at MSG, and The Brawling Brutes are also reportedly present. Ricochet is scheduled to appear, although Drew McIntyre is not.
411mania.com
NJPW Issues Announcement on Oskar Leube Withdrawing From Card Due to Fever
– NJPW issued an announcement this week on Oskar Leube having to withdraw from yesterday’s show in Korakuen Hall as he’s still recovering from a fever. You can see the announcement below:. Leube absent from Korakuen 12/23 card. Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. After being absent...
411mania.com
WWE News: Kevin Owens Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas, Bayley Attends NFL Game
Kevin Owens took to social media to share a video wishing fans a Merry Christmas on Christmas Eve. The WWE star posted to his Twitter account to deliver a Christmas message, as you can see below:. – Bayley was at the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Saturday, and the team...
411mania.com
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite following tonight’s Rampage. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS:. * Best Of Seven Series Falls Count Anywhere Match: Death Triangle (3-2) vs. The Elite (2-3) * Jon Moxley &...
411mania.com
Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo Buy First House Together
– AEW stars and power couple Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo have bought their first house together, as they announced yesterday on Twitter. The couple got married earlier this year.
411mania.com
Bruce Prichard Thinks Mr. Kennedy Was Afraid Of Success In WWE, Recalls Nasty Boys’ 2007 Tryout Match
On a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Armageddon 2007. Bruce discussed Mr. Kennedy’s career reaching a make or break point and the Nasty Boys having a tryout in Tampa. Below are some highlights. On Mr. Kennedy’s career being at a ‘make or break’ phase in...
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Hypes AEW Debut in Winnipeg, Calls It The Best Wrestling City
In an interview with Winnipeg Sports Talk (via Wrestling Inc), Chris Jericho hyped AEW’s debut in Winnipeg this March and called it the best wrestling city. He said: “Winnipeg’s always been a wrestling city. I think it’s one of the reasons why I fell in love with the wrestling so early on with the AWA coming to town so much, and then WWF kind of taking that over. And even when I started wrestling in Winnipeg myself with WWE, you could always go there…I think one of the last matches I had there was against John Moxley and I was a really hated bad guy. And he was a really adored good guy. But the moment I walked out there, I mean obviously I’m the hero of the city, so we switched it on the fly, switched roles. I think Winnipeg is just one of those cities. I don’t know what it is. It’s like Milwaukee or Chicago or Detroit or Dallas, just kind of rich in wrestling tradition. People talk about Calgary being a great wrestling city; Winnipeg blows Calgary out of the water. I would say you take our four best pro wrestlers from Winnipeg, Kenny [Omega], Don [Callis], [Chris] Jericho, and Roddy Piper, and I think our four best beat any four best from any other city, including Calgary. Take Owen and Bret Hart out of the equation, and Calgary kind of falls by the wayside. Winnipeg has the best wrestlers. Winnipeg is the best fans. And Winnipeg is probably the best wrestling city.“
411mania.com
Brian Myers On What He Learned From Edge, Not Being Allowed To Change In The WWE Locker Room
On a recent episode of The Sessions With Renee Young, Brian Myers spoke about a variety of topics, including what he learned from Edge, not being allowed to change in the WWE locker room and more. Check out some of the highlights:. On what he learned from Edge that he...
411mania.com
Evil Uno On Where In Canada He Expects AEW To Hold Shows
AEW began making its presence known in Canada in October, and Evil Uno recently weighed in on other potential AEW destinations in the country. The company held its Canadian debut in Toronto in October and announced a show in Winnipeg for March. Before the latter happened, Uno spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
411mania.com
The Workhorsemen Reportedly Injured at AEW Dark Tapings
– According to a report by Fightful Select, The Workhorsemen JD Drake and Anthony Henry were forced to miss a scheduled date at its weekend’s CDW show after suffering injuries at recent AEW Dark tapings. Henry’s injury is reportedly not serious, and he’s expected to be good to return to the ring soon.
