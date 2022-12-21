Read full article on original website
Kaley Cuoco Shares New Maternity Pics: See Tom Pelphrey Kiss Her Baby Bump
Kaley Cuoco is loving her pregnancy glow! The 37-year-old Flight Attendant actress took to Instagram late Thursday night to share some precious pictures with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, and her growing baby bump. In the photos, Cuoco is wearing a floral maternity skirt with a camel-colored turtleneck sweater and red...
Tori Spelling Hospitalized for 'Dizziness' and 'Trouble Breathing'
Tori Spelling revealed on Wednesday that she was admitted to the hospital after experiencing dizziness and trouble breathing just days before the holidays. "Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night," the mother of five wrote along with a selfie from her hospital bed (via Us Weekly). "To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am."
Billie Eilish Shares Pics Partying With Jesse Rutherford, Justin and Hailey Bieber From Her 21st Birthday
Billie Eilish rang in her 21st birthday in style, duh. The "Happier Than Ever" singer shared new photos from her star-studded, holiday-themed soiree, featuring herself with black, curled locks in a Mrs. Claus-inspired red velvet dress with white trim and candy cane-striped hoop earrings. She and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford posed...
Jordyn Woods Denies Shading Former Friend Kylie Jenner in TikTok About Her Lips
Jordyn Woods is denying shading her former BFF. In a TikTok posted earlier this month, the 25-year-old model alluded to having natural lips, which many users took as a slight toward Kylie Jenner, who's known for her lip kits. In the video, Jordyn shows off her lips as The Weeknd...
Heidi Klum Wraps Herself Under the Tree as a Present for Husband Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum just gifted her husband Tom Kaulitz a very expensive gift for Christmas -- herself!. The 49-year-old supermodel and America's Got Talent judge took to Instagram on Thursday and revealed Kaulitz's gift and how she wrapped it. The video's pretty hilarious, as it shows Klum rolling on the floor and wrapping herself. The post is set to Klum's "Wonderland" track.
Phoebe Bridgers Talks Heartbreak and 'Normal People' Amid Paul Mescal Breakup Rumors
Amid rumors that she's split from reported fiancé Paul Mescal, Phoebe Bridgers joined host Amelia Dimoldenberg for the latest episode of her "Chicken Shop Date" YouTube series on Friday -- but didn't exactly quell the breakup chatter. When asked if she has any tips for getting over heartbreak, Bridgers...
'When Calls the Heart' Stars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Are Engaged
Begin the wedding bells! When Calls the Heart co-stars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace announced their engagement on Friday via a joint Instagram post. "Forever❤️" the couple captioned their post. The message went along with a short, slow motion video of McGarry and Wallace sharing a kiss set to Simon Martin Perkin's instrumental rendition of The Beatles' "In My Life."
Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Family Photos With Peter Hermann and Their Kids
Mariska Hargitay is giving fans a rare peek at her family! The SVU star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pics of herself with her husband, Peter Hermann, and their three kids, Amaya, 11, Andrew, 11, and August, 16. After Hargitay hosted the Candlelight Procession at Walt Disney World,...
Kate Moss' Sister Lottie Gets Face Tattoo on Vacation in Bali
Lottie Moss is embracing her freedom. The 24-year-old Only Fans model recently went on a vacation to Bali, where she decided to get a face tattoo. Lottie, who is the younger half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss, opened up about the decision to ink the word "Lover" onto her left cheek.
'Glass Onion': Rian Johnson Talks Working With Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim on Their Final Film
Rian Johnson can't wait to take viewers on another mysterious adventure with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery!. The director recently sat down with ET's Ash Crossan to discuss the highly anticipated follow-up to 2019's Knives Out. While not a direct sequel -- Glass Onion features a new location and cast of characters -- the standalone mystery continues the adventures of Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc, who is called in to investigate a brand new mystery.
Chris Pratt Suffers Eye Bee Sting, Blames Viral Beekeeper -- and She Responds
He may be used to dinosaurs in Jurassic World and villains in the MCU, but Chris Pratt is no match for a hive of bees. The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram wearing shades and explained how he ended up with an injury after being inspired by Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson on social media.
Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She's Dating TV Host Selema Masekela
There's a new relationship alert, courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela!. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the TV host took to Instagram on Friday and revealed they're in a relationship. They each posted the same video, which shows the couple snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits. The post, set to Iniko's "The King's Affirmation," also included sweet captions from each of them.
'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer Opens Up About 'Difficult' Split From Jaylan Mobley
Opening up about breaking up. Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is getting candid about her split from her former fiancé, Jaylan Mobley. Messer recently opened up to People and revealed she's "doing great" following the breakup with, as they work through their decision to call it quits. Messer...
James Gunn Speaks Out After Shaking Up 'Wonder Woman,' 'Black Adam' and 'Superman' Franchises
James Gunn is addressing the "disrespectful outcry" in wake of the many changes taking place in the DC Extended Universe, most notably that Henry Cavill is not returning as Superman and Black Adam 2 and Wonder Woman 3 are not moving forward. The famed director and co-chairman and chief executive...
Jodie Foster Is 'On the Case' in First Look at 'True Detective' Season 4
True Detective fans got a glimpse of Jodie Foster in action for the fourth season of HBO's popular anthology crime drama, and the short clip promises a riveting season. In the first official look at True Detective: Night Country, the 60-year-old actress appears for the first time as Det. Liz Danvers. The series takes fans to Ennis, Alaska, where she's tasked with solving a case that saw eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace.
Maralee Nichols Posts Pics of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son After Child Support Ruling
Maralee Nichols got in a colorful mood after striking a child support deal with Tristan Thompson. The 31-year-old Instagram model on Tuesday took to her Instagram Story and posted a photo of her and the NBA player's 1-year-old son, Theo, with a colorful scheme serving as the little one's backdrop. In the since-expired Story but captured by the Daily Mail, Theo's also seen wearing a black onesie with the number one on it to signify his age.
Mindy Kaling Responds to Concern Over Her Food Photos
Mindy Kaling set the record straight after an Instagram commenter expressed concern over her eating habits in a recent carousel of photos. Kaling posted a series of photos from a dinner date with her friend, Erica Flener, featuring several pizzas, pasta, and chicken dishes on Wednesday. "Swipe through many photos...
Harrison Ford Tried on 75 Hats Before Finding the Perfect One for His '1923' Role
Choosing Harrison Ford's most important accessory turned out to be quite a challenge. In an interview with Variety, Janie Bryant, 1923's costume designer, revealed that she tried approximately 75 hats on the actor as he suited up to play Jacob Dutton, the great-great uncle to John Dutton III (Kevin Costner), in the 1920s-set Yellowstone prequel series.
Dolly Parton, Latto, Sia and More Joining Miley Cyrus for 'New Year's Eve Party'
Miley Cyrus revealed the full list of guest stars scheduled for her NBC special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party, including godmother Dolly Parton and several Saturday Night Live cast members. This year marks Miley's second annual New Year's Eve Party -- the first she co-hosted with Pete Davidson. Davidson is...
New Footage of 'And Just Like That' and 'True Detective' Revealed in 2023 HBO Max Teaser
As fans eagerly await for the premiere of anticipated new series and the return of many favorites, HBO Max debuted new footage for the second seasons of And Just Like That and The Gilded Age as well as the first official look at Jodie Foster in True Detective: Night Country.
