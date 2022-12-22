– Reports indicate that the SmackDown roster and crew have been subject to significant travel difficulties in advance of tonight’s Holiday Live Tour event in NYC. PWInsider states that delays and rerouting have resulted in some members still being in route to tonight’s show at Madison Square Garden. Michael Hayes, Molly Holly, Jason Jordan and Adam Pearce are all reported to have been seen in NYC today, as well as Alicia Taylor who is present for ring announcer duties. Maximum Male Models are in town for their debut at MSG, and The Brawling Brutes are also reportedly present. Ricochet is scheduled to appear, although Drew McIntyre is not.

3 HOURS AGO