Tony Khan Explains Why AEW Won’t Close Like WCW Did
AEW has drawn comparisons to WCW by a non-insignificant amount of people, and Tony Khan recently explained why AEW won’t go under the way WCW did. While speaking with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, Khan was asked about the comparisons between AEW and WCW and how his company won’t suffer the same fate. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Tony Khan Discusses Why Talent Doesn’t Always See The Spotlight At AEW
In his recent Grapsody interview, AEW owner Tony Khan responded to a question about maintaining morale and trying to keep the roster happy while dealing with the variety of booking issues in the industry (via Wrestling Inc). Khan shared his thoughts on the unique nature of the wrestling business and how he handles those types of concerns. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
Kerry Morton Gives Details On His New NWA Deal, Says AEW & WWE Were Interested In Him
Kerry Morton recently signed a new deal with the NWA, and he gave a few details on the contract in a new interview. As noted, Morton announced a couple of weeks ago that he had re-signed with the promotion. In an appearance on the MatthewMania podcast, Morton talked about the deal and how both WWE and AEW expressed interest in him. You can check out the highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:
Baron Corbin On Triple H ‘Slow Playing’ Storylines, Adjusting To Change In Dynamic
WWE has seen some major changes since Triple H took over creative, and Baron Corbin recently weighed in on those changes. Corbin was a guest on the Johnny Dare Morning Show late last week and talked about how Triple H doesn’t rush storylines and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:
Brian Myers On What He Learned From Edge, Not Being Allowed To Change In The WWE Locker Room
On a recent episode of The Sessions With Renee Young, Brian Myers spoke about a variety of topics, including what he learned from Edge, not being allowed to change in the WWE locker room and more. Check out some of the highlights:. On what he learned from Edge that he...
WWE News: Kevin Owens Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas, Bayley Attends NFL Game
Kevin Owens took to social media to share a video wishing fans a Merry Christmas on Christmas Eve. The WWE star posted to his Twitter account to deliver a Christmas message, as you can see below:. – Bayley was at the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Saturday, and the team...
Jim Ross Recalls Goldberg’s Debut In WWE, If Wrestlers Opposed Him Coming In
On a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Goldberg run in the WWE including if wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in and the disappointment in the RAW rating for Goldberg’s debut. Some highlights are below. On if any wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in: “Probably not as much volume...
Big E on Why ‘The Crow’ Sting Had His Favorite Gimmick
– During a recent interview with These Urban Times, former WWE Champion Big E discussed why Sting during his Crow Sting era was his favorite wrestling gimmick. He stated the following (via Fightful):. “My favorite gimmick? That’s a very good question. It might be Sting. Sting has a great gimmick,...
Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo Buy First House Together
– AEW stars and power couple Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo have bought their first house together, as they announced yesterday on Twitter. The couple got married earlier this year.
WWE News: Roster Has Holiday Live Tour Travel Woes, Canvas 2 Canvas For Paul Heyman, More
– Reports indicate that the SmackDown roster and crew have been subject to significant travel difficulties in advance of tonight’s Holiday Live Tour event in NYC. PWInsider states that delays and rerouting have resulted in some members still being in route to tonight’s show at Madison Square Garden. Michael Hayes, Molly Holly, Jason Jordan and Adam Pearce are all reported to have been seen in NYC today, as well as Alicia Taylor who is present for ring announcer duties. Maximum Male Models are in town for their debut at MSG, and The Brawling Brutes are also reportedly present. Ricochet is scheduled to appear, although Drew McIntyre is not.
Bruce Prichard Thinks Mr. Kennedy Was Afraid Of Success In WWE, Recalls Nasty Boys’ 2007 Tryout Match
On a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Armageddon 2007. Bruce discussed Mr. Kennedy’s career reaching a make or break point and the Nasty Boys having a tryout in Tampa. Below are some highlights. On Mr. Kennedy’s career being at a ‘make or break’ phase in...
Booker T Thinks A Lot Of AEW Fans Act Like They’re In A Cult
During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T agreed with the assessment that AEW fans are like a cult, although he clarified he didn’t think they were all like that. He said: “You know, I agree 100 percent. I wouldn’t say all...
Jimmy Jacobs on When He Started to Become Scared of Vince McMahon
– During a recent interview for AdFreeShows, Impact Wrestling and former WWE creative team member Jimmy Jacobs recalled some of his experiences working for WWE and Vince McMahon. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jimmy Jacobs on Vince McMahon: “Vince surprised me. He’s a legend, anything I say, it’s with...
411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.24.22 – Braun Strowman Wants GUNTHER, Raquel is Ready for Ronda Rousey and More!
-It’s Christmas Eve and I found time to get to this show between wrapping gifts and heading to church. Let’s get to it!. -Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. As she noted on RAW Talk earlier in the week, no Jackie Redmond this week.
WWE News: Paul Heyman Says Stephen A. Smith Is Not in His League, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– Paul Heyman wrote on Twitter earlier, “1 – I’m not a manager. I’m #SpecialCounsel to the #TribalChief. @WWERomanReigns 2 – @stephenasmith is not in my league. He’s a screaming voice crying out for attention from the Ocean of Obscurity. I, on the other hand, reside on the Island of Relevancy!”
Tony Khan Says Losing Cody Rhodes Had A ‘Major Impact’ On AEW
In an interview with Fightful, AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about Cody Rhodes leaving AEW earlier this year and how it had a ‘major impact’ on the company. Rhodes returned to the WWE and had a feud with Seth Rollins before tearing his pectoral muscle. He is currently preparing for a return.
Ken Shamrock Recalls Training With Bret Hart, How Bret Helped Prepare Him for WWE
– During a recent interview with Fightful’s The Wrestling Perspective podcast, former WWE Superstar and UFC fighter Ken Shamrock discussed training with Bret Hart in Calgary ahead of WrestleMania 13 and his WWE debut. Below are some highlights:. Ken Shamrock on the experience of training with Bret Hart and...
Conrad Thompson On Eric Bischoff & Ric Flair’s Issues: ‘It Is What It Is’
Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair are at odds currently, and their mutual co-host Conrad Thompson recently weighed in on the matter. Flair has been vocal about his issues with a comment Bischoff made while being interviewed for the Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair documentary for Peacock. On the latest episode of What Happened When, Thompson — whose AdFreeShows banner hosts both Bischoff and Flair’s podcasts — touched on the situation. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Notes on Ballerina, Camera Man Attacked by Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown
– The Local Competitor account provided some details on the extras on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. JT Energy was the cameraman who was on the receiving end of a Mandible Claw by Bray Wyatt. JT Energy previously appeared on the December 23, 2019 edition of WWE Raw as Travis Horn against Erick Rowan.
Hugh Jackman On Wolverine & Deadpool In Deadpool 3: ‘They Hate Each Other’
Hugh Jackman is returning to his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, and he’s revealed a little about Logan’s relationship to the titular character in the film. The actor was announced in September as reprising his role in the new film, and during an appearance on The Empire Film Podcast he dropped a bit of information on the relationship between the two characters.
