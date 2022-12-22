Read full article on original website
Related
Eagle’s Capitol Street could see new developments in 2023
Developers have their eyes on 1200 Capitol Street in Eagle Ranch and in 2023, locals may see a new grocery store and collection of apartments at the location. In the Dec. 6 Eagle Planning and Zoning Committee meeting, the committee reviewed proposals from Gold Dust Capital Partners for development at Capitol Street.
Vail Town Council delves into Steward Vail pillars on culture, environment￼
The Vail Town Council continued its gradual evaluation of the Steward Vail Plan on Tuesday, looking at community-driven objectives around art and culture as well as environmental stewardship. Once finalized, the plan will map out the town’s plan for its next 10 years as far as advancing and balancing its...
Judge’s resignation opens up a vacancy on 5th Judicial District’s bench
Judge Mark Thompson of the 5th Judicial District Court will be retiring on Jan. 14, 2023, opening up a vacancy on the district court bench. Thompson, based out of Summit County, served as the chief judge for the sprawling district that includes Summit, Clear Creek, Eagle and Lake counties until he was demoted and then temporarily suspended for threatening his stepson in July 2021. According to reporting from the Denver Post, Thompson resigned because of “personal circumstances,” according to resignation letters he submitted to 5th Judicial Chief Judge Paul Dunkelman and State Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian Boatright.
Living with the lions: In winter especially, mountain lions are all around us, even if we can’t see them
As snow blankets the Vail Valley, evidence of all four-legged residents is captured in soft footprints across the white landscape. Hooves of many shapes and sizes appear, sometimes in abundant swirls, indicating the presence of entire herds of deer and elk. Where such activity is visible, the proximity of another four-legged neighbor is inevitable. Mostly invisible, mountain lions are sometimes lurking just a couple dozen yards away. Most of the time, we never know it.
Colorado Communities for Climate Action seeks support from Eagle
Colorado Communities for Climate Action, a coalition comprised of local governments working to fight climate change through legislation, is looking to Eagle for its membership. Within the valley, current local governments involved in Colorado Communities for Climate Action include Avon, Eagle County and Vail. Statewide, over a quarter of the Colorado population is represented by Colorado Communities for Climate Action. Eagle, knee-deep into its ambitious goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, was pitched by coalition membership during the Dec. 13 Town Council meeting.
Avon Police Department congratulates its Citizen’s Academy class of 2022
After eight weeks of shadowing, learning from and getting an inside look at local law enforcement, participants of the Avon Police Department Citizen’s Academy graduated in November. Citizen’s academies are nationwide, detective Alan Hernandez said. In 2009, Avon Police introduced community members to the academy. “(The Citizen’s Academy)...
Romer: My Christmas list for the Vail Valley
Christmas lists are a holiday tradition. In the spirit of the season, here’s a list of things that I’d like to see under the Vail Valley Christmas tree this year:. The health of the business community and the health of the larger community in which it lives are inextricable. The continued success and resiliency of our community depend upon continued business success and the foundation of small businesses that make up our community.
Avon approves 2023 budget, focuses on roads and public works projects
The Avon Town Council unanimously approved the final draft of its 2023 budget on Tuesday, Dec. 13, which shows a heightened focus on infrastructure and public works projects in the new year. Total revenues are projected to remain flat at $40.3 million, while total expenditures are rising by over $12...
Eagle Valley Behavioral Health receives $499K from Katz Amsterdam Trust and Foundation
The Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust and Foundation announced $2.46 million in mental and behavioral health grants to be awarded to community-based organizations in nine mountain communities across North America, including Eagle County. This is the fifth year grants were awarded, with aggregate funding of over $13.5M, to help increase overall...
‘An extremely rare event:’ Safety board says wind twisted chair coming into Breckenridge lift terminal, leading to fall
Blustery winds whipped, making it hard to see or hear much of anything as Brynne Goldberg ascended Peak 8 alone on a chair on the SuperConnect lift at Breckenridge Ski Resort, Thursday, Dec. 22. But, suddenly, as Goldberg neared the top, she noticed the chair in front of her detach...
Linda Hill, longtime local marketing agency owner, passes the torch
After 25 years of marketing agency ownership and more than 35 years in the industry, Linda Hill, the president of Edwards-based Hill Aevium, has announced her retirement. Hill has sold her firm to Megan Talbott, who will be making a return to Eagle County. Hill is well known for her...
Is Vail’s lodging occupancy dip for Christmas week affecting other businesses in town?
Lodging occupancy for the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day looks like it will be down from the record-setting numbers of 2021. But the impact is uncertain from that dip. Drew Riley is an owner of longtime Vail Village restaurants Russell’s and Los Amigos. Riley said Russell’s...
Habitat for Humanity: Home and hope for the holidays
At our recent home dedication, despite freezing temperatures, the feeling of hope, gratitude and community truly made it feel like the “most wonderful time of the year.” We were excited to celebrate home with eight families earlier this week — creating the gift of home, a place where families can thrive.
Despite offering $1,000 housing stipend, CDOT still has just one plow driver in Steamboat
Steamboat Springs is currently down one seasonal snowplow driver out of 20 positions. Routt County is fully staffed with 32 snow pushers. Meanwhile, the Colorado Department of Transportation has just one out of six positions in its Steamboat Springs garage full. In a meeting with Routt County commissioners on Tuesday,...
Letter: Issues with Upper Colorado water conservation program
The recent article from Aspen Journalim’s Heather Sackett on officials in the Upper Colorado River basin moving closer to a water conservation program fails to mention three extremely important factors in the use of Lake Powell and Lake Mead as reservoirs. The first is that the evaporation from these large water bodies is extremely high, and so it would be sensible to have just one deeper water body (Lake Mead), and particularly at times of drought, so that loss through evaporation is effectively halved.
A lasting legacy for Todd Johnson: Local family starts fundraiser for Eagle Valley Behavioral Health￼
Charismatic, compassionate, giving, selfless, adventurous and funny were just some of the adjectives used to describe Todd Johnson at his recent celebration of life. “Todd had a heart of gold,” wrote his step-sister Hallie in her speech at the ceremony. “He knew how to slow down, live in the moment, and treat others well.”
Best: Renewables move forward in Colorado, but in Wyoming? Not so fast
Colorado’s largest electrical utility this week announced it will begin construction of 300 miles of major new transmission next year to harvest wind from the state’s eastern plains. In Wyoming, though, a wind farm proposed 15 years ago still needs crucial permits. The difference? Land ownership, at least...
Sustainable Vail: Sustainable giving this holiday season
This holiday season, sustainable practices are just one gift you can give yourself, your community and your planet. When selecting and presenting the perfect gift, there are ways in which we can all reduce our impact on the environment. Following are a few sustainable giving tips to utilize this holiday season and throughout the year.
VIDEO: It’s a Thresher Glade holiday at Beaver Creek: ON THE HILL 12.23.22
Join ON THE HILL host Sean Naylor for a run through Thresher Glade at Beaver Creek while spreading cheer and good news for those incoming visitors dreaming of a white Christmas.
