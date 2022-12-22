ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Eagle’s Capitol Street could see new developments in 2023

Developers have their eyes on 1200 Capitol Street in Eagle Ranch and in 2023, locals may see a new grocery store and collection of apartments at the location. In the Dec. 6 Eagle Planning and Zoning Committee meeting, the committee reviewed proposals from Gold Dust Capital Partners for development at Capitol Street.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Judge’s resignation opens up a vacancy on 5th Judicial District’s bench

Judge Mark Thompson of the 5th Judicial District Court will be retiring on Jan. 14, 2023, opening up a vacancy on the district court bench. Thompson, based out of Summit County, served as the chief judge for the sprawling district that includes Summit, Clear Creek, Eagle and Lake counties until he was demoted and then temporarily suspended for threatening his stepson in July 2021. According to reporting from the Denver Post, Thompson resigned because of “personal circumstances,” according to resignation letters he submitted to 5th Judicial Chief Judge Paul Dunkelman and State Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian Boatright.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Living with the lions: In winter especially, mountain lions are all around us, even if we can’t see them

As snow blankets the Vail Valley, evidence of all four-legged residents is captured in soft footprints across the white landscape. Hooves of many shapes and sizes appear, sometimes in abundant swirls, indicating the presence of entire herds of deer and elk. Where such activity is visible, the proximity of another four-legged neighbor is inevitable. Mostly invisible, mountain lions are sometimes lurking just a couple dozen yards away. Most of the time, we never know it.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Colorado Communities for Climate Action seeks support from Eagle

Colorado Communities for Climate Action, a coalition comprised of local governments working to fight climate change through legislation, is looking to Eagle for its membership. Within the valley, current local governments involved in Colorado Communities for Climate Action include Avon, Eagle County and Vail. Statewide, over a quarter of the Colorado population is represented by Colorado Communities for Climate Action. Eagle, knee-deep into its ambitious goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, was pitched by coalition membership during the Dec. 13 Town Council meeting.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Avon Police Department congratulates its Citizen’s Academy class of 2022

After eight weeks of shadowing, learning from and getting an inside look at local law enforcement, participants of the Avon Police Department Citizen’s Academy graduated in November. Citizen’s academies are nationwide, detective Alan Hernandez said. In 2009, Avon Police introduced community members to the academy. “(The Citizen’s Academy)...
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Romer: My Christmas list for the Vail Valley

Christmas lists are a holiday tradition. In the spirit of the season, here’s a list of things that I’d like to see under the Vail Valley Christmas tree this year:. The health of the business community and the health of the larger community in which it lives are inextricable. The continued success and resiliency of our community depend upon continued business success and the foundation of small businesses that make up our community.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Habitat for Humanity: Home and hope for the holidays

At our recent home dedication, despite freezing temperatures, the feeling of hope, gratitude and community truly made it feel like the “most wonderful time of the year.” We were excited to celebrate home with eight families earlier this week — creating the gift of home, a place where families can thrive.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Issues with Upper Colorado water conservation program

The recent article from Aspen Journalim’s Heather Sackett on officials in the Upper Colorado River basin moving closer to a water conservation program fails to mention three extremely important factors in the use of Lake Powell and Lake Mead as reservoirs. The first is that the evaporation from these large water bodies is extremely high, and so it would be sensible to have just one deeper water body (Lake Mead), and particularly at times of drought, so that loss through evaporation is effectively halved.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Sustainable Vail: Sustainable giving this holiday season

This holiday season, sustainable practices are just one gift you can give yourself, your community and your planet. When selecting and presenting the perfect gift, there are ways in which we can all reduce our impact on the environment. Following are a few sustainable giving tips to utilize this holiday season and throughout the year.
VAIL, CO
