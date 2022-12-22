Australian goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer stars in Carabao Cup upset against Premier League club Brighton

Read full article on original website
France fans start petition to replay World Cup final vs. Lionel Messi, Argentina over 2 mistakes
While all of Argentina continues to celebrate Lionel Messi and co.’s World Cup win in Qatar, French fans still can’t move on from the bitter defeat. Now, a campaign on French website MesOpinions is gaining traction as it petitions for the World Cup final between Argentina and France to be replayed. It cited two reasons why the match should be started from scratch, highlighting that the first two goals of La Albiceleste shouldn’t have counted.
Sporting News
What's happening with Jadon Sancho? Latest news on when Man United winger will return for Erik ten Hag's side
Manchester United's return to action after the 2022 World Cup sets them up with busy schedule at the start of 2023. The Red Devils eased past Burnley in their first game back on duty with a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory at Old Trafford — a positive result and performance as Erik ten Hag looks to build momentum for the coming months.
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
game-news24.com
Ronaldo: Mbappe deserved to be the best player in the World Cup 2022
The legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo appreciated Kylian Mbappe’s performance during the World Cup 2022 : his performance was appreciated. Kylian was great from the beginning to the last match. Mbappe scored well in the France’s previous victories. Kilian played a beautiful song in the final against Argentina. He...
Sporting News
John Bateman set for NRL return after signing four-year deal with Wests Tigers
English star John Bateman will return to the NRL next season, inking a four-year deal with the Wests Tigers. The 29-year-old was a revelation while playing for Canberra in 2019 and 2020, becoming one of the best edge forwards in the competition and helping take the Raiders to a grand final appearance.
game-news24.com
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
BBC
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney get freedom of Wrexham
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds described himself and Rob McElhenney as "the luckiest guys on Earth" after being awarded the freedom of Wrexham. The Wrexham AFC owners were honoured by the county council for their help promoting the city. Reynolds told a council meeting via video link: "Wrexham is home to...
tennisuptodate.com
"No other real athlete does that in the world, in any sport. The lifestyle is quite vigorous" - Nick Kyrgios on the demanding tennis calendar
Nick Kyrgios recently reaffirmed his earlier claim that he would retire from tennis if he won a Grand Slam title as the sport is too demanding. The Australian, who is now considered a strong contender for Major titles given his impressive performances at the Wimbledon Champions and US Open in 2022, opened up about the stress of being in the spotlight and the hardships he faces as a result of being away from his family for the majority of the year.
Soccer-'French didn't mention this' - referee hits back in criticism over Argentina goal
Dec 24 (Reuters) - The World Cup final ended nearly a week ago but the drama around it continued as the match referee showed a photo on his phone during a news conference to respond to claims that Lionel Messi's extra-time goal should not have stood.
