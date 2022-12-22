ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYCHA Faces Financial Crisis as Nearly Half of Tenants Are Late on Rent Many Awaiting Missing Aid

By Greg B. Smith
THE CITY
THE CITY
 5 days ago

This location at the Marlboro Houses in Brooklyn is where NYCHA said a new playground would rise. That hasn’t happened, and just got farther away.

Reuven Blau/THE CITY

Nearly half of the city’s public housing households are now behind in their rent, owing $450 million in all — a huge pandemic-related problem caused in part by tenants waiting for rent reimbursement from the state that will likely never come.

New York City Housing Authority officials outlined a drastic fiscal situation Wednesday, one that will likely imperil NYCHA’s ability to meet required deadlines for repairs to aging properties as spelled out under a 2019 agreement with the federal government.

A crucial obstacle to turning the situation around is the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program ( ERAP ), created near the start of the pandemic to reimburse tenants who fell behind in their rent. The program exhausted its funding for priority applicants earlier this year and the portal is set to close next month.

When state leaders crafted ERAP, their legislation specifically placed public housing tenants at the bottom of the list for reimbursement. At the same time, it prohibited all landlords — including NYCHA — from filing eviction cases seeking back rent while an ERAP application is pending.

NYCHA tenants have not received a single dollar in ERAP compensation since the program’s launch. Meanwhile, residents who have applied for ERAP can remain in their apartments indefinitely while not paying rent.

“ERAP has really changed the culture at NYCHA,” said NYCHA Chief Financial Officer Annika Lescott-Martinez in remarks to reporters. “It’s created this situation where even now, after the ERAP opportunities are closed, it’s created this idea that ‘we’re just not going to pay our rent to see what happens.’ There’s this false hope that they’re going to get some sort of funding.”

NYCHA officials made clear they’ve been lobbying Albany for months to bump public housing tenants up the list for reimbursement and alter the rules so NYCHA could go to court to pursue back rent from tenants who are way behind, even if their ERAP applications are pending.

Asked if either Albany legislative leadership or Gov. Kathy Hochul has made any commitments to changes, NYCHA Interim Chief Executive Officer Lisa Bova-Hiatt said, “At this moment, no.

“They’re telling us that they’re looking into it,” Bova-Hiatt said.

Responding to THE CITY’s question about where Gov. Hochul stands on NYCHA’s requests, spokesperson Hazel Crampton-Hays emailed, “By law, this program cannot pay applications from subsidized housing unless all others are paid first. We continue to evaluate the funds remaining in this program and how many applications will ultimately be paid once the portal closes next month, and we remain in ongoing communication about these issues with impacted parties.”

On Wednesday neither Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-The Bronx), nor Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Westchester), responded to THE CITY’s questions about where they stand on NYCHA’s request.

Threatened Repair Cuts

Rent pays for about one-third of NYCHA’s operating costs, and NYCHA is due rent from 160,000 households across its portfolio. Under federal law, tenants pay no more than 30% of their income, with the rest paid for by the government.

As of Nov. 30, 73,000 of those households had to some degree fallen behind in their rent payments, NYCHA officials said. That’s 46% of tenants.

The result is $454 million in rent arrears so far this year, way up from the $125 million in 2019, the last year before the pandemic hit. That year, NYCHA was collecting about 90% of its expected rent; it’s now getting about 65%.

As a result, by the end of this year NYCHA will have only a one-month reserve fund, far short of the three- to four-month reserve recommended by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD).

As THE CITY reported last month, NYCHA recently informed HUD and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) that the rent collection gap could stymie the housing authority’s ability to reach its promised repair goals under the 2019 agreement.

In January 2019, NYCHA, HUD and the Manhattan U.S. attorney signed the pact with a specific timeline for repairs to heat and elevator systems, as well as a thorough cleanup of lead paint, toxic mold and vermin. The deal came in response to the federal prosecutor’s investigation, which uncovered years of mismanagement and deceit by NYCHA’s leadership to cover up squalid conditions of thousands of public housing units.

In its budget presentation Wednesday, NYCHA warned: “Without additional funding or improvement in tenant rent payments, NYCHA will be forced to significantly cut expenses and curtail property repairs beginning in 2024.

“This could potentially impact repairs required for HUD/SDNY agreement compliance.”

On Wednesday, NYCHA officials said they’re negotiating with HUD for extra money to cover the costs of meeting “environmental expenses” spelled out in the January 2019 agreement, including lead and mold abatement.

They’re hoping that if HUD approves their request, that will cover the costs of meeting the stated repair goals on time. But even that may not be enough. As CFO Lescott-Martinez put it, “We will try to meet those goals, but if at some point, if you don’t have enough revenue, we’ll have to revisit this.”

There was an error. Please try again later. Get THE CITY Scoop Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to your inbox each morning Thank you for your submission! Email (required)

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice . You can opt out at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Brooklyn woman sues de Blasio, city after tripping over sidewalk outside his house

A Brooklyn woman is suing former Mayor Bill de Blasio after she tripped on the uneven sidewalk outside his house and knocked four dental crowns out of her mouth. Carole Kolb-King said in a Friday lawsuit that de Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray, their neighbors and the City of New York are to blame for the June accident. The suit claims they all knew that the sidewalk split at a hazardous junction between the 11th Street properties — but “willfully and negligently failed” to fix it. The filing alleges de Blasio and McCray had “actual and constructive notice” of “the dangerous nature”...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yoel Davidson

Displaced New Yorkers Living In Parasite Movie Style Housing Grateful For Winter Storm Relocation Plan To New Housing

Rockaway, Queens Governor Hochul Delivers Winter Storm UpdatePhoto byGovernor Kathy Hochul. Governor Kathy Hochul's government, city agencies (including the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), New York City Emergency Management, New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the City of New York Department of Sanitation (DSNY), the New York City Police Department (NYPD), the New York City Fire Department (FDNY), and the New York City Department of Social Services (DSS)) have been working nonstop, with no breaks, in this cold, on this holiday weekend away from their families. New Yorkers are grateful for the smart work, dedication, and commitment made by our civil servants to put in place a relocation plan for residents of Rockaway, Queens, living in basement housing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Violent Christmas in NYC subway system

NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Vax Card Fraud, Lost Equipment, Bad Behavior at NYC Public Hospitals

The city’s public hospital system has a lingering case of lying, cheating and stealing.A Freedom of Information Law request by THE CITY about Department of Investigation probes revealed various levels of misconduct and inappropriate behavior.Investigators focused on the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation (HHC) found: several staffers who used fake vaccine cards; a top surgeon who had subordinates write his thank you notes after his wedding; missing equipment and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

NYCHA Promised A Pain-Wracked Man He Could Move. Then a Private Management Company Took Over His Building.

For even the most fit, the staircase at the Baychester station on the No. 5 line in The Bronx is daunting, an exhausting trek to the elevated platform that can leave you out of breath.For Mark Liboy, who relies on a walker due to chronic pain from a bad fall a few years back, it is a necessary nightmare.Liboy, 55, must climb these stairs once a month and take the subway...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Rikers Island officers working 100-plus hours weekly, stuck sleeping in jail’s parking lot

This workload seems criminal. Guards on Rikers Island are so overworked that many clock in an average of more than 100 hours a week at the scandal-scarred jail complex, records show. Department of Correction officers like James Internicola are forced to pick up the load watching detainees as disgruntled staffers continue to quit and call in sick at unprecedented levels — and the number of violent incidents at Rikers continue to soar. Internicola, 55, a city corrections officer since 1996, worked 3,692 hours of overtime plus regular shifts during the fiscal year ending June 30 – or an average of 111...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Elite NYPD squad uses surveillance video to track and catch criminals: ‘We take a lot of pride in our work’

To these NYPD detectives, New York City is one giant “Where’s Waldo?” game. Armed with cyber savvy, hunters’ instincts and a love for solving puzzles, the Manhattan North Homicide and Shooting Enhancement Team has helped close some of the city’s biggest criminal cases by painstakingly tracking suspects through surveillance video — sometimes right to the wanted person’s home. The squad’s ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

How New York City’s affordable housing problem can be solved

Today, The Post kicks off a weeklong series of op-eds offering constructive suggestions on how to improve New York City in 2023. Here, the first column looks at what can be done to solve the city’s problem of affordable housing. New York is in the throes of a “housing crisis” that never seems to end. Both our governor and mayor use the term. But our efforts to address high costs and a lack of affordability focus too narrowly — on how to provide below-market rental units in the five boroughs, whether through tax reductions or regulation of nearly a million “rent-stabilized”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
proclaimerscv.com

New York City Is Struggling On The Process Applications Of The Food stamps

NEW YORK — Half of the people that live in New York City and other New Yorkers who applied for SNAP benefits or more commonly known as food stamps are waiting for the long-awaited response. The process of the application has been very slow, the federal money is there, but the city has been having a hard time because of the long wait.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Tenants fume as broken boiler creates issues at Manhattan NYCHA building

NEW YORK -- Dozens of people who live at a Lower East Side NYCHA complex are fuming over a broken boiler. They say it is creating all kinds of issues, from lack of heat to mold.Tenants told CBS2 on Tuesday they are at their breaking point.Jose Sierra showed his crumbling walls and the overall state of disrepair inside his apartment, part of the Baruch Houses on Baruch Drive.The latest problem is no hot water."I have to take water from the kitchen to take a shower," the 82-year-old said."We had no heat or hot water for three weeks," resident Dorothy Anderson...
MANHATTAN, NY
orangeandbluepress.com

$150 Property Tax Rebate For Fiscal Year 2023 in New York City

$150 Property Tax Rebate For Fiscal Year 2023 in New York City. Homeowners in New York City contribute a lot to our city’s neighborhoods, economy, and quality of our life. Because of this, Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Council are issuing property tax rebates worth $150 to qualified homeowners.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC grandma fighting for heat in her apartment this Christmas

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — With a chilly Christmas weekend in the forecast, a frustrated grandmother in Manhattan is trying to get consistent heat in her apartment. Since November, all Ceci Megginson has wanted for Christmas is consistent heat and hot water.   Megginson said she’s tired of being cold inside her apartment at NYCHA’s Dyckman Houses in […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Man, 26, shot to death on Bronx street

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest on a Bronx street early Monday, police said. The victim was shot multiple times in the chest near Marmion Ave. and E. Tremont Ave. in Crotona at about 4 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he could not be saved. Cops were working to identify him. The shooter, dressed in a black jacket, camouflage hoodie, blue jeans ...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

NYPD officer stabbed in the arm on Christmas Eve in the Bronx

An NYPD cop was stabbed in the arm Christmas Eve while responding to reports of a person in need of medical assistance, police said. Officer Lin Zhen was knifed in his right arm around 5:45 p.m. after he and a partner responded to the distress call near Dekalb Avenue and East 212 Street in the Bronx, officials said. Zhen, 35, who joined the department in 2018, was stabbed by a 26-year-old man, cops said. “New Yorkers can celebrate in safety today because heroes like P.O. Lin Zhen are on the street and in harm’s way,” the NYPD Police Benevolent Association tweeted Sunday.  “We’re grateful that our brother is going to be OK,” the union said. “His fellow NYC police officers will carry on keeping the peace while he’s on the mend.”  EMS transported Zhen to St. Barnabas hospital in stable condition and transported the attacker to North Central Bronx Hospital for an evaluation, police said. According to a police source, the suspect is schizophrenic.  Charges are still pending. The mayor tweeted a photo of himself walking into St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx to visit Zhen shortly before Hizzoner attended Midnight Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.
BRONX, NY
THE CITY

THE CITY

New York, NY
971
Followers
486
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

We're an independent, nonprofit newsroom covering New York. Donate: http://thecity.nyc/donate

 https://www.thecity.nyc/

Comments / 0

Community Policy