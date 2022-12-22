Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cramer Warns Investors Not to Repeat This Year's Mistakes When It Comes to Tech Stocks
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors to exercise caution when approaching mega-cap tech stocks that got hammered this year. "If we see these stocks creeping back up to their old levels. … Let's remember that prices do matter, and we don't want to get burned the next time they go too high," he said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Love Eagle Materials
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Eagle Materials Inc: "I love Eagle Materials. We've got so much money coming for infrastructure from the federal government." Healthcare Realty Trust Inc:...
Comments / 0