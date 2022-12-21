ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salon

“Taking us all for fools”: GOP leaders called out for silence on Trump’s dinner with Nick Fuentes

Republican leaders are under fire for their silence on former President Donald Trump's dinner with antisemitic rapper Ye and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago. Trump over the weekend met with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Fuentes, a Holocaust denier who participated in the deadly 2017 Charlottesville white supremacist march. The former president claimed that he was unaware that Fuentes would be at the dinner and claimed that he did not know who he was.
ARKANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
The Hill

McConnell pans proposals to add marijuana, permitting provisions to defense bill

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) on Tuesday poured cold water on Democratic efforts to add language allowing banks to do business with state-approved marijuana businesses and permitting reform, a priority of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), to the annual defense authorization bill.   McConnell called on Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Speaker Nancy…
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House floor

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) warned his skeptics in the House Republican Conference against opposing him for Speaker on the House floor. “We have to speak as one voice. We will only be successful if we work together, or we’ll lose individually. This is very fragile — that we are the only stopgap for this Biden administration,” McCarthy said on Newsmax Monday.
Salon

“She is scared about her reelection”: Kyrsten Sinema ditches Democrats and registers as independent

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced on Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. Sinema told Politico days after Democrats won their 51st seat in the Senate that she is changing her party affiliation but will not caucus with Republicans. Unlike Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Angus King, I-Maine, Sinema does not plan to attend weekly Democratic Caucus meetings, though she rarely does that now, according to the report. And she is not sure whether her desk will remain on the Democratic side of the Senate floor — but said she expects to keep her committee assignments through the Democrats despite leaving the majority party.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Biggs renews challenge to McCarthy amid lack of consensus alternative

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) on Tuesday renewed his challenge against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for Speaker as McCarthy’s opponents aim to keep him from securing the gavel on the House floor but lack a viable alternative. “I’m running for Speaker to break the establishment,” Biggs, a former chairman of the confrontational conservative House…
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy