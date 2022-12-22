Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
Man shot and killed overnight in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning on Jefferson Ave. Around 1:44 a.m. Birmingham Police responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Jefferson Ave. They arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.
wvtm13.com
Gov. Ivey visits Alabama prisons, thanks corrections officers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey this week made visits to two Alabama prisons to thank state corrections officers for their work. Her office said Thursday that Ivey visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka. The governor said the role of a...
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood seeks answers on unfinished community center
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been more than a year since the Carriage Hills neighborhood was promised a new community center, and very little progress has been made. The city of Montgomery broke ground and started construction on the facility in the fall of 2021, but it came to a sudden halt in January 2022.
lowndessignal.com
Fort Deposit hosts Christmas parade
Fort Deposit welcomed nearly 600 residents to its Christmas parade and health fair Saturday. Mayor Jacquelyn Davison-Boone, who intentionally recruited this horse-drawn carriage and driver requested by local children said the parade and health fair were well-attended. Volunteers gave out 27 flu shots and administered diabetes and blood pressure checks. The Town of White Hall will hold a parade on Dec. 24 at noon.
lowndessignal.com
Hope Inspired Ministries expanding into Lowndes County high schools
Four new staff members recently joined Hope Inspired Ministries — three career coaches and one data entry technician. These employees serve the ministry by assisting in existing career training services and to work toward expanding those services into Lowndes County high schools. “God has been so amazing opening up...
Alabama teen dies in Christmas Eve car wreck
An Alabama teenager was killed Christmas Eve night when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:06 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Jordan F. Brown, 19, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai...
Frozen water pipes cause ’emergency’ situation in Alabama town, mayor says
The mayor of an Alabama city declared a state of emergency Christmas day after the city’s water system was nearly out of water after severe cold weather caused pipes to burst all over the city. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. took to social media Sunday sending a Christmas Day...
luvernejournal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Highland Home child missing
The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing Highland Home teenager. Avaughn Ahmad Brown, 15, left the area of Wilson Road in Highland Home Monday and has not returned. Brown, a 5-foot-7, 120-pound Black male, was last seen wearing a black...
wvtm13.com
Extreme cold leaves extended stay motel without water
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — The blast of cold air has meant broken water lines for many people in Central Alabama throughout the holiday weekend. The water was off for much of the weekend at the Inn Town Suites on West Oxmoor Road in Homewood because of a frozen or ruptured water line. Russ Atchison has been a resident at the extended stay facility for about 10 months now. He says he returned to his room early Saturday afternoon to find the water off.
WSFA
Water issues impacting customers in multiple areas
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across west and central Alabama. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has declared a local state of emergency for the city’s water system. He said the deep freeze is causing water pipes to burst throughout the city, prompting a “major loss of water.”
1996 Alabama Nightclub Murder Is Finally Solved
The murder of Joseph Todd Jowers, who was shot and killed outside the nightclub where he taught line dancing in October 1996, has officially been solved after 26 years, Alabama police say. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas Terry Johnson Jr., 49, Friday, charging him with murder. On Oct. 13, 1996, Jowers was walking a woman to her car outside the club in the early morning when he was shot. The woman wasn’t able to describe the assailant and the case went unsolved, before it was reopened in October 2020 after remaining dormant for years. The homicide unit commander of the police department at the time said he believed there were several witnesses to the shooting who didn’t want to come forward. Johnson is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $75,000 bond.Read it at Law & Crime
unionspringsherald.com
Sheriff makes promotions
Sheriff Raymond Rogers made promotions at the recent Bullock County Commission meeting. Sergeant Roderick Rover was promoted to Chief Deputy; Deputy Melvin Grooms was promoted to Sergeant; Sergeant Lisa Turpin was promoted to Sergeant Major; and Jailer Kadeem Morris was promoted to Sergeant. Also, Brandon Nobles was hired as a...
wbrc.com
Arrest made in case of puppy dragged and kicked in Center Point
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for animal cruelty Thursday after an incident of abuse was caught on camera. 32-year-old Brock Woods was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and is being held on $30,000 bond. The incident happened December 19 outside...
wbrc.com
Woman, 87, dies after Tuscaloosa Co. crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An 87-year-old woman from Tuscaloosa died December 23, 2022 after she was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on December 22. Authorities say Marilyn J. Morse was hurt when the 2013 Ford Edge she was a passenger in was hit by a 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Jerry Fleming, 66, of Tuscaloosa.
Alabama Teen Who Walked Miles To School & Work Every Day Gifted A Car For Christmas After Buffalo Wild Wings Coworkers Start GoFundMe
Santa doesn’t usually bring new cars for Christmas – probably because they don’t fit in the sleigh. But that’s just what one Alabama teen got this year thanks to the generosity of a stranger. Ian Vinziant, a senior at Gardendale High School just outside of Birmingham, Alabama, walks 1.5 miles to school every day. And then when he leaves school, he also walks 2 miles to his full-time job at Buffalo Wild Wings. At a time when you hear so […] The post Alabama Teen Who Walked Miles To School & Work Every Day Gifted A Car For Christmas After Buffalo Wild Wings Coworkers Start GoFundMe first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
orangeandbluepress.com
Alabama Inmate Baked to Death in Prison With a Body Temperature of 109 Degrees
Thomas Lee Rutledge baked to death in an Alabama prison in December 2020 caused of the negligent actions of prison staff. An Alabama inmate died due to a sweltering prison cell described as “hotter than three hells,” the inmate’s family alleged in a federal wrongful death lawsuit.
wbrc.com
Mobile home fire leaves Bibb County family of four homeless
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A family of four in Bibb County literally lost everything they had two days before Christmas. A fire quickly spread through their home and they barely got out alive. It happened around 1:45 Thursday morning. Everyone was sound asleep when a mattress caught on fire from a space heater that was too close, according to Brent volunteer firefighters.
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather: dangerously cold through Christmas Day
Impact Day: The coldest air in years keeps Alabama in the deep freeze through Christmas Day with dangerous wind chills and pipe-freezing cold temperatures. Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT WEATHER FOR CHRISTMAS. It gets frigid again overnight, and most of North and Central Alabama remain below freezing...
18-year-old charged in Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a December homicide Friday morning. According to Birmingham Police, 18-year-old A’Marion De’Avion Yancey is charged in the death of Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr. on December 18. Duke was found shot in the 400 block of 4th Street around 10 a.m. […]
WSFA
3 injured in 3 separate Montgomery shootings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that left three people wounded Tuesday night. According to police, each of the shootings happened in the span of less than two hours. Authorities responded to the 1600 block of Gibson Street around 7:20 p.m. in reference to...
Comments / 0