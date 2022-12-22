Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Pups Fergie and Nova are ready for their forever family
(WFRV) – Could Fergie or Nova be Your New Best Friend?. These two pups are active, happy, and playful. They are best friends and would love a home together but they aren’t bonded so they could go home separately as well. Both Fergie and Nova would love a...
wearegreenbay.com
Door County troupe sets home-grown premiere in 2023
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Northern Sky Theater add another world premiere to its array of original musicals as part of its 2023 summer and fall seasons. Info: northernskytheater.com. According to a press release: Five musicals and a concert series will be presented on the company’s outdoor amphitheater stage...
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: Best local performances, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Early in 2022, most theatrical groups were still coming off the restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a hunger in performances, creating an aura of greatness in the region’s performing arts spirit. Some performances were postponed or canceled due to outbreaks among...
wearegreenbay.com
Celebrate Dry January with Mocktails from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – Give your body a break from the booze and celebrate Dry January with these delicious Mocktail options from Parker John’s. Parker John’s Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have locations in Kiel, Menasha, Sheboygan and in Oshkosh. Find the one nearest you and see the menu online at parkerjohns.com or find them on Facebook.
wearegreenbay.com
Valley theater plans small, ambitious season
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Vintage Theatre has set its 2023 lineup of two plays. Some theater groups put on only one or two productions a season. In Northeastern Wisconsin, they include such groups as Calvary Players in Green Bay, St. John’s Players in Manitowoc, Riverside Players in Neenah… and Vintage Theatre (vintagetheatre.net).
wearegreenbay.com
Outagamie County man dies after snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin
ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Greenville reportedly died on December 23 following a snowmobile crash in Iron County. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on December 22 around 7:30 p.m., authorities were made aware of a snowmobile crash on trail 9. The crash happened about 1.5 miles south of Upson, in the Town of Anderson.
wearegreenbay.com
Commercial fire in De Pere, no injuries reported
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – An early-afternoon commercial fire in De Pere reportedly resulted in no injuries. According to De Pere Fire & Rescue, on December 23 around 11 a.m., crews responded to a reported commercial fire at 1883 Commerce Drive. The fire reportedly involved oil from a furnace that was on fire.
wearegreenbay.com
How a local towing company is handling an influx of requests after winter storm
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After Brown County implemented a tow ban Friday through Sunday because of the winter storm, towing companies have been receiving an increased number of service requests. Even before a winter storm passed through northeast Wisconsin, Glenn’s 24hr Towing was experiencing a flood of drivers...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: US 151 in Fond du Lac County reopens following fire
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – US 151 northbound is back open following an hour and fifteen-minute closure. Officials say that all lanes on US 151 are back open. The incident reportedly happened around 9:45 a.m. and was cleared around 11 a.m. There was no information on if there...
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect at large after armed robbery in Sheboygan, police investigating
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County are currently searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. According to a release, at around 5:35 p.m., Sheboygan Police Officers were sent to the Family Dollar at 2821 North 15th Street for a report of an armed robbery.
