peakofohio.com
Christmas Day dispute leads to multiple charges for Wapak man
Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s office responded to a rolling domestic dispute late Christmas Day. Deputies went to the area of County Road 37 near County Road 39, Huntsville, where two victims were standing outside their car. They reported they picked up Chrystyan Kline, 31, of Wapakoneta, in...
peakofohio.com
Several local missing items returned
These are the kind of stories, that I love to see come across my desk. They return your faith in humanity. Within the last week, the Bellefontaine Police Department has reported several missing items have been returned to their rightful owners after being misplaced/lost. On Thursday, a wallet was found...
peakofohio.com
Several accidents logged over the weekend; one man charged with OVI
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellefontaine Police Department responded to numerous accidents over the weekend due to the weather and road conditions. One accident involved an ODOT snow plow truck. No injuries were reported. Another accident resulted in an OVI arrest. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded...
miamivalleytoday.com
Hit and run suspect causes crash
PIQUA — A report of a “vehicle into a building” ended with a serious three-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning, Dec. 27. Miami County Communications Center dispatchers sent Piqua Police to the area of High and Broadway Streets around 9:30 a.m. after a citizen reported seeing a vehicle crash into a nearby building.
5 teens shot at Ohio Airbnb party
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five teens were shot at an Airbnb party in the Franklinton area around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police responded to the shooting at 958 Bellows Avenue and say the five victims were between the ages of 17 and 19 years old. They are all in stable condition. One victim was shot […]
Four arrested on drug charges
Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announce that a man and woman from Dayton, Ohio along with a man and woman from Portsmouth, Ohio were arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:17 p.m. on...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Impaired driver crash reported during winter weather
Steven M. Rice, 53, of Lakeview, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs relating to a non-injury crash about 11:10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office report he was operating a northbound 2010 Ford F-150 on Township Road 239...
Police: Suspect fleeing scene of crash involved in second crash; 2 people hospitalized
PIQUA — UPDATE: 11:45 a.m. A suspect who fled the scene of an accident was later involved in a second crash that sent them and another driver to the hospital, Piqua police say. Officers were dispatched to a report of an accident involving a black pickup truck that had...
Semi driver facing multiple counts of vehicular homicide after deadly Shelby Co. crash
SHELBY COUNTY — The driver of a semi-trailer involved in a crash on Christmas Eve that killed four people is now facing vehicular homicide charges. On the morning of Dec. 24, Ohio State Highway patrol was called to an accident involving three vehicles on I-75 in Franklin Township. An...
Record-Herald
Sheriff: ‘It was a long 24 hours’
Blizzard-like weather that began Thursday night created white-out conditions, a large amount of car accidents and approximately 2,000 power outages, according to authorities. It all made for an extremely busy and dangerous Christmas weekend for Fayette County first responders. “Once the storm started, we had numerous vehicle slide-offs almost simultaneously...
4 dead after crash in Shelby Co. on Christmas Eve
OSHP reported that a tractor-trailer combination driven by a 29-year-old man was traveling north on I-75 while a 2023 GMC Terrain and a 2020 Ford F-150 were traveling south.
Man killed in Darke County barn fire
DARKE COUNTY — A man is dead after a barn fire in Darke County last week. Fire departments were called out a reported structure fire in the 2300 block of Stauffer Road in Laura around 7 p.m. on Friday. The 911 caller told dispatchers that her husband, 75-year-old Terry Mowry, ran back into their burning barn.
2 accused of stealing more than $2K from Ohio Walmart on Black Friday
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime.
$38,000 worth of drugs, including meth, seized in Ohio bust
LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two vehicles were pulled over simultaneously, resulting in four arrests on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. Just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, task force officers along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted two traffic stops on State Route 104 in Lucasville. The Scioto […]
Donations come through for family of abducted twins that sparked Ohio Amber Alert
Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after being found last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio.
Vacant home ablaze second time in Dayton
Crews reported the fire was in a vacant building. When firefighters arrived on the scene, Dispatch said crews saw smoke coming from the attic of the home.
whbc.com
Ohio Mink Farm Allegedly Targeted by Activists to Shut Down
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – That mink farm in western Ohio where activists allegedly freed thousands of the fur-bearing animals has closed.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Jeanne Ellen Schrader Gamble
Jeanne Ellen Schrader Gamble went to be with her Heavenly Father Friday, December 23, 2022, at The Ohio State University Medical Center East. Jeanne was born August 18, 1939, in Bellefontaine, the daughter of Woodrow V. and Dorothy Lynn Schrader, who preceded her in death. Jeanne married Charles H. Gamble, Sr. on November 15, 1958, in Indiana. He preceded her in death on December 6, 2003.
hometownstations.com
Lima police suggest you wait to put boxes from Christmas gifts out the day of trash pickup
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - So you may have been very good this year and gotten a new flat-screen TV, but don't let the thieves steal your Christmas soon after you got it. Law enforcement says the best way to avoid thieves from checking out your home, is not to advertise the gifts that you got by posting stuff on social media or by leaving their boxes out with the garbage. They suggest breaking down the large boxes and putting them in black garbage bags or just wait to put the boxes out.
4 dead after three-vehicle crash on I-75 SB
SHELBY COUNTY — UPDATE: 7:00 p.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post is investigating a three-vehicle quadruple fatal crash that occurred on southbound I-75 around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The crash occurred on southbound I-75 near mile post 97 in Franklin Township, according to a media release from...
