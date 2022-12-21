Read full article on original website
Gold Rush-Era Shipwreck Found With Millions of Dollars of Treasure on Board
The SS Pacific was a Gold Rush-era vessel that sunk off the coast of Cape Flattery in Washington state in 1875. The ship was reportedly carrying a total of gold worth $5 million in today’s value. This real-life treasure ship was just found by a pair of men from the Northwest Shipwreck Alliance, according to the Daily Mail.
Painting on show after conservation work reveals secrets
Conservation work has revealed new secrets about a 16th century painting that has gone on display for the first time since undergoing restoration.The Italian Renaissance painting of the Madonna and Child, painted in Florence in the 1520s, has been unveiled at Kirkcaldy Galleries in Fife, where it has never been exhibited before.During the restoration work, infrared photography revealed for the first time a shadowy image, believed to be Joseph, beneath layers of paint.Meanwhile, research, which involved the Universities of Aberdeen and Glasgow, inspired gallery staff to investigate the story of how the picture made its way from Florence to Fife.Not...
THE RECORD OF THE ROCKS
The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE RECORD OF THE ROCKS. THE RECORD OF THE ROCKS. § 1 The first living things.
Gary Drayton Appreciates Craftsmanship Through History On The Curse Of Oak Island
As the name of the channel implies, History is all about talking to audiences about the long story of the world and what society is aware of from the distant past. However, more than a few shows on its programming lineup delve into what we don't know, challenging viewers to think outside the box in hopes of understanding the mysteries of days gone by. "Ancient Aliens" is one of the most prominent that purports to do this, right alongside "The Curse of Oak Island": a series about the titular location where a crew of treasure hunters seeks out long-rumored artifacts supposedly hidden beneath the surface.
