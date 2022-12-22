Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog DaycareB.R. ShenoyColumbus, OH
Ohio witness reports rectangular object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshPickerington, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Centre Daily
Kirby Smart Talks Ohio State, Previews Matchup
Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday prior to Saturday's matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Georgia head coach is in pursuit of his second consecutive national title, and is doing so for the first time as a prohibitive favorite and the No. 1 overall seed. The Bulldogs...
Centre Daily
Elite 2024 WR Joshisa Trader Named Florida Gators in Top 5
The Florida Gators received a Christmas present on Sunday as it landed in the top five schools for 2024 wideout Joshisa "JoJo" Trader. The On3 Consensus five-star prospect placed the Gators alongside Florida State, Miami, Ohio State and Tennessee to continue in his recruitment process. In 2023, the Gators made...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Cole Johnson, Offensive Tackle, Central Michigan Chippewas
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Antoine Murray, Wide Receiver, Howard Bison
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Austin Ajiake, Linebacker, UNLV Rebels
Centre Daily
Bengals-Bills Matchup Opens With No Favorite
CINCINNATI — The best NFL game of Week 17 is Bengals V. Bills, and the opening line reflected the matchup's quality. The Bengals opened as a pick-em' against Buffalo and are now a 1.5-point home underdog on SI Sportsbook with a total of 49.5 points. Cincinnati has been the...
Centre Daily
Hall of Fame Candidate Blasts Steelers OC Matt Canada
PITTSBURGH -- The Matt Canada critics aren't stopping despite the Pittsburgh Steelers' second-half resurgence this season. And now, Hall of Fame candidate Steve Smith is making his thoughts known on the Steelers offensive coordinator. During an appearance on NFL Gameday, Smith called Canada a "Saturday coordinator," referring to his inability...
Centre Daily
Christmas Eve Bash: Panthers Maul Lions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - What a way to end the calendar year for the Carolina Panthers as they bullied the red-hot Detroit Lions en route to a 37-23 win on Christmas Eve. Freezing cold temps didn't shy Carolina away from returning to its offensive identity. Things didn't go all that well...
Centre Daily
Commanders vs. 49ers: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines
The Washington Commanders' playoff hopes hang in the balance heading into week 16. After their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, Washington’s odds to make the playoffs dropped from 91% to 38%. If Washington hopes to improve its chances of being one of the top seven teams in the NFC and control its own destiny, it’ll have to go on the road and get past one of the NFL’s best.
Centre Daily
Report: Bengals Right Tackle Out For Season
CINCINNATI — La’el Collins's 2022 season is over. According to Kelsey Conway, the starting right tackle underwent an MRI on Sunday that revealed a torn ACL. He suffered the injury in the first half of Sunday’s 22-18 win over New England. Cincinnati now turns to Hakeem Adeniji as Collins’s replacement for the rest of the season.
