Columbus, OH

Kirby Smart Talks Ohio State, Previews Matchup

Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday prior to Saturday's matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Georgia head coach is in pursuit of his second consecutive national title, and is doing so for the first time as a prohibitive favorite and the No. 1 overall seed. The Bulldogs...
COLUMBUS, OH
Elite 2024 WR Joshisa Trader Named Florida Gators in Top 5

The Florida Gators received a Christmas present on Sunday as it landed in the top five schools for 2024 wideout Joshisa "JoJo" Trader. The On3 Consensus five-star prospect placed the Gators alongside Florida State, Miami, Ohio State and Tennessee to continue in his recruitment process. In 2023, the Gators made...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Bengals-Bills Matchup Opens With No Favorite

CINCINNATI — The best NFL game of Week 17 is Bengals V. Bills, and the opening line reflected the matchup's quality. The Bengals opened as a pick-em' against Buffalo and are now a 1.5-point home underdog on SI Sportsbook with a total of 49.5 points. Cincinnati has been the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Hall of Fame Candidate Blasts Steelers OC Matt Canada

PITTSBURGH -- The Matt Canada critics aren't stopping despite the Pittsburgh Steelers' second-half resurgence this season. And now, Hall of Fame candidate Steve Smith is making his thoughts known on the Steelers offensive coordinator. During an appearance on NFL Gameday, Smith called Canada a "Saturday coordinator," referring to his inability...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Christmas Eve Bash: Panthers Maul Lions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - What a way to end the calendar year for the Carolina Panthers as they bullied the red-hot Detroit Lions en route to a 37-23 win on Christmas Eve. Freezing cold temps didn't shy Carolina away from returning to its offensive identity. Things didn't go all that well...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Commanders vs. 49ers: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines

The Washington Commanders' playoff hopes hang in the balance heading into week 16. After their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, Washington’s odds to make the playoffs dropped from 91% to 38%. If Washington hopes to improve its chances of being one of the top seven teams in the NFC and control its own destiny, it’ll have to go on the road and get past one of the NFL’s best.
WASHINGTON, DC
Report: Bengals Right Tackle Out For Season

CINCINNATI — La’el Collins's 2022 season is over. According to Kelsey Conway, the starting right tackle underwent an MRI on Sunday that revealed a torn ACL. He suffered the injury in the first half of Sunday’s 22-18 win over New England. Cincinnati now turns to Hakeem Adeniji as Collins’s replacement for the rest of the season.
CINCINNATI, OH

