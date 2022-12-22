The Washington Commanders' playoff hopes hang in the balance heading into week 16. After their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, Washington’s odds to make the playoffs dropped from 91% to 38%. If Washington hopes to improve its chances of being one of the top seven teams in the NFC and control its own destiny, it’ll have to go on the road and get past one of the NFL’s best.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 9 HOURS AGO