Yankton, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Water line bursts at Sanford USD Medical Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - First responders were called upon to assist with flooding at the Sanford USD Medical Center Saturday afternoon. The flooding in the main lobby of the hospital was due to a water line freezing and bursting. According to Kris Denevan, Executive Director of Facilities for Sanford Health, patient care was not affected. Cleanup efforts are underway, and visitors are encouraged to still use the main entrance.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

Red Kettles Invade Yankton

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Program in Yankton County is being administered by the Contact Center. Richard Larson, the Yankton Contact Center’s President of the Board, describes where to find the Red Kettles…. The Red Kettles will be available through Christmas Eve. Larson talks about how the donated...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
kynt1450.com

Flood at Yankton Middle School

The Yankton Fire Department responded to an alarm at the Yankton Middle School Friday afternoon. Firefighters say that upon arrival they discovered a sprinkler line broke in one of the classrooms. Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles has all of the details. Nickles added that the water pipe froze, which...
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Arrests made in MOA shooting; Fatal shed fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Holidays! It’s Sunday, December 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A weekend fire call has led to a death investigation at a central Sioux Falls home. Police in Minnesota...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Some Tense Moments At House Being Built In Sioux Center

Sioux Center, Iowa — There were some tense moments at a house being constructed in southern Sioux Center on Thursday. According to Sioux Center Fire Chief David Van Holland, firefighters were called to the home, which is near The Ridge Golf Course’s clubhouse, south of 20th Street Southeast. The call, which came in about 2:30 p.m. said that there were open flames in the home, due to a propane line leak.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KELOLAND TV

Body found at storage shed fire

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls firefighters made a grim discovery Saturday morning responding to a storage shed fire. They found a body while putting out the fire. The call came in at 2:45 a.m. to the 400 block of N. Nesmith Avenue. Investigators are looking into how...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A look at road conditions in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Safety has advised no travel across the entire state. The section of Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls will close at 5 p.m. CT today (Dec. 22). All four lanes will close. A closure on Interstate 90, both...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

No travel advised across all of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow fall may mostly be gone from much of KELOLAND but the winds are causing ground blizzards. Visibility is affected in most of the state. Shortly after noon Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said no travel was advised for all of South Dakota. The DPS sent a public safety alert to smart phones.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Minnehaha County seeks public help on wanted man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for Isaac Charles Olson, 26. Olson is wanted on charges of aggravated assault domestic and simple assault domestic. He is described as 6’0″ and 165 lbs. Those with information should contact the sheriff’s...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

6 Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance checks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several businesses in Sioux Falls failed an alcohol compliance check this week. The Sioux Falls Police Department conducted the check at 29 businesses in the southwest portion of the city. Of those 29, officials say six failed and sold alcohol to a person under...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Same suspect described in two separate Sioux Falls robberies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the same suspect and car were described in two separate robberies. Sgt. Michelle Hockett said the first robbery took place on Wednesday on Arrohead Parkway. The second robbery occurred between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Thursday at Jokerz8 Casino on N. Cliff Ave. Similar to Wednesday’s robbery, the suspect walked in with his hands in his pockets and said he wanted money. He never produced a weapon or pulled his hands from his pocket. The clerk complied and gave the suspect cash, at which point he left.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

An updated look at snowfall prediction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

