SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the same suspect and car were described in two separate robberies. Sgt. Michelle Hockett said the first robbery took place on Wednesday on Arrohead Parkway. The second robbery occurred between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Thursday at Jokerz8 Casino on N. Cliff Ave. Similar to Wednesday’s robbery, the suspect walked in with his hands in his pockets and said he wanted money. He never produced a weapon or pulled his hands from his pocket. The clerk complied and gave the suspect cash, at which point he left.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO