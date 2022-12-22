Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Water line bursts at Sanford USD Medical Center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - First responders were called upon to assist with flooding at the Sanford USD Medical Center Saturday afternoon. The flooding in the main lobby of the hospital was due to a water line freezing and bursting. According to Kris Denevan, Executive Director of Facilities for Sanford Health, patient care was not affected. Cleanup efforts are underway, and visitors are encouraged to still use the main entrance.
sdstandardnow.com
Former Sioux Falls Mayor Rick Knobe: We may be surrounded by darkness, but there are bright lights to guide us
Writing this on Dec. 23 in very cold Sioux Falls. Thankfully, electricity is working. I have food and shelter. I’m comfortable. Been watching old-time Christmas movies, “Miracle on 34th Street,” “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “White Christmas” are my favorites. I confess each of them still cause smiles and a few tears.
kynt1450.com
Red Kettles Invade Yankton
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Program in Yankton County is being administered by the Contact Center. Richard Larson, the Yankton Contact Center’s President of the Board, describes where to find the Red Kettles…. The Red Kettles will be available through Christmas Eve. Larson talks about how the donated...
kynt1450.com
Flood at Yankton Middle School
The Yankton Fire Department responded to an alarm at the Yankton Middle School Friday afternoon. Firefighters say that upon arrival they discovered a sprinkler line broke in one of the classrooms. Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles has all of the details. Nickles added that the water pipe froze, which...
dakotanewsnow.com
Harrisburg man claims roofing company took $17K, no repairs from last summer’s storm damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A Harrisburg man continues to wait for repairs to his home from a storm last summer. He claims his 17-thousand dollar payment hangs in limbo, out of his hands in the pockets of the owner of a roofing company. Hoping to get action, he reached out to our I-team.
KELOLAND TV
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
Vermillion house destroyed in Friday morning fire
Officials arrived on the scene to find smoke coming from the building and the command officer declared a working fire.
KELOLAND TV
Arrests made in MOA shooting; Fatal shed fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Holidays! It’s Sunday, December 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A weekend fire call has led to a death investigation at a central Sioux Falls home. Police in Minnesota...
kiwaradio.com
Some Tense Moments At House Being Built In Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — There were some tense moments at a house being constructed in southern Sioux Center on Thursday. According to Sioux Center Fire Chief David Van Holland, firefighters were called to the home, which is near The Ridge Golf Course’s clubhouse, south of 20th Street Southeast. The call, which came in about 2:30 p.m. said that there were open flames in the home, due to a propane line leak.
KELOLAND TV
Body found at storage shed fire
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls firefighters made a grim discovery Saturday morning responding to a storage shed fire. They found a body while putting out the fire. The call came in at 2:45 a.m. to the 400 block of N. Nesmith Avenue. Investigators are looking into how...
gowatertown.net
DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
dakotanewsnow.com
Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties pull plows, maintain No Travel Advisory
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Highway Department has pulled the majority of their plows off the roads. The Minnehaha County Highway Department will be pulling their plows at 1:30 p.m. Friday. This is due to reduced visibility and vehicles still stuck on the county highways....
KELOLAND TV
A look at road conditions in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Safety has advised no travel across the entire state. The section of Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls will close at 5 p.m. CT today (Dec. 22). All four lanes will close. A closure on Interstate 90, both...
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised across all of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow fall may mostly be gone from much of KELOLAND but the winds are causing ground blizzards. Visibility is affected in most of the state. Shortly after noon Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said no travel was advised for all of South Dakota. The DPS sent a public safety alert to smart phones.
KELOLAND TV
Minnehaha County seeks public help on wanted man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for Isaac Charles Olson, 26. Olson is wanted on charges of aggravated assault domestic and simple assault domestic. He is described as 6’0″ and 165 lbs. Those with information should contact the sheriff’s...
KELOLAND TV
6 Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance checks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several businesses in Sioux Falls failed an alcohol compliance check this week. The Sioux Falls Police Department conducted the check at 29 businesses in the southwest portion of the city. Of those 29, officials say six failed and sold alcohol to a person under...
The richest person in Sioux Falls wants to give his billion dollar fortune away
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Same suspect described in two separate Sioux Falls robberies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the same suspect and car were described in two separate robberies. Sgt. Michelle Hockett said the first robbery took place on Wednesday on Arrohead Parkway. The second robbery occurred between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Thursday at Jokerz8 Casino on N. Cliff Ave. Similar to Wednesday’s robbery, the suspect walked in with his hands in his pockets and said he wanted money. He never produced a weapon or pulled his hands from his pocket. The clerk complied and gave the suspect cash, at which point he left.
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
Comments / 0