NFL Draft Profile: Austin Ajiake, Linebacker, UNLV Rebels
NFL Draft Profile: Cole Johnson, Offensive Tackle, Central Michigan Chippewas
NFL Draft Profile: Antoine Murray, Wide Receiver, Howard Bison
Kenny Pickett’s ‘Big Ben Factor’ Makes Playoffs A Reality for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers spent all summer preparing Kenny Pickett for moments like those against the Las Vegas Raiders, and the only first-round quarterback proved why he was the one drafted so high. The Steelers watched one Hall of Fame quarterback do something better than anyone in the NFL...
Bengals-Bills Matchup Opens With No Favorite
CINCINNATI — The best NFL game of Week 17 is Bengals V. Bills, and the opening line reflected the matchup's quality. The Bengals opened as a pick-em' against Buffalo and are now a 1.5-point home underdog on SI Sportsbook with a total of 49.5 points. Cincinnati has been the...
Bills at Bengals Odds: Who’s Favored in ‘Game of the Year’?
The Buffalo Bills have clinched their fourth playoff appearance in a row and a third-straight AFC East division title in back-to-back weeks, with wins over the Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears. After beating the Bears 35-13, extending their winning streak to five games, the Bills are now preparing for...
T.J. Hockenson, Justin Jefferson Combine For 3 TDs in Vikings’ 27-24 Win Over Giants
This Vikings team is unbelievable. There's no other way to put it. With Saturday's game against the Giants tied at 24 and just four seconds on the clock, Greg Joseph stepped up and drilled a 61-yarder for the win. It's the longest field goal in franchise history — and Joseph had plenty of room to spare. The kick capped yet another dramatic, down-to-the-wire victory for a Vikings team that's been making a living off of them all season.
Broncos Fire Coach Nathaniel Hackett, Seahawks Win Russell Wilson Trade
The Seattle Seahawks have already been preparing to reap the offseason rewards from the struggles the Denver Broncos have had this season. But now, the Seahawks can sit back and feel secure knowing they won the blockbuster trade that sent franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to Mile High back in March.
Watch: Bengals Release Holiday Hype Video Ahead Of Patriots Matchup
CINCINNATI — It's time for some holiday pigskin in New England. The Bengals released their hype video ahead of today's game against the New England Patriots. Check it out as Cincinnati goes for a seventh-straight win. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. You can watch via...
Vikings-Giants Preview, Q&A: Daniel Jones, Expectations, X-Factors
Two teams currently in the NFC playoff field are set to battle when the 11-3 Vikings take on the 8-5-1 Giants on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. They're also the top two teams in the NFL this year in one-score wins; the Vikings have ten and the Giants have eight.
Packers vs. Dolphins Second-Most Expensive Ticket in NFL Week 16
GREEN BAY, Wis. – When the Green Bay Packers assembled for practice on Friday, it was 4 degrees below zero. The forecast for Christmas Day is a high of 10 and a wind chill of minus-5. Who wouldn’t rather spend Christmas in Miami?. Packers fans are renowned for...
Eli Apple On Mac Jones Hit: ‘It Was A Dirty Play’
CINCINNATI — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones hit Bengals cornerback Eli Apple with a questionable low block on Sunday. Jones went after Apple’s knees while Germaine Pratt was returning an incomplete pass for a TD. It was reviewed for a possible fumble but the call on the field stood with around six minutes left in the game.
Kirby Smart Talks Ohio State, Previews Matchup
Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday prior to Saturday's matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Georgia head coach is in pursuit of his second consecutive national title, and is doing so for the first time as a prohibitive favorite and the No. 1 overall seed. The Bulldogs...
Another OC Candidate Becomes Available for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't decided the future of their offensive coordinator position, but they could have options heading into next season. And as the Denver Broncos move on from their head coach, you have to wonder if another name just got added to the list. The Broncos and...
Report: Bengals Right Tackle Out For Season
CINCINNATI — La’el Collins's 2022 season is over. According to Kelsey Conway, the starting right tackle underwent an MRI on Sunday that revealed a torn ACL. He suffered the injury in the first half of Sunday’s 22-18 win over New England. Cincinnati now turns to Hakeem Adeniji as Collins’s replacement for the rest of the season.
DeVante Parker ‘Investigation’? Injured Patriots WR Victimized TWICE
DeVante Parker wasn’t thinking straight. And more than two weeks later, neither is the NFL. The league has opted to take what we will generously term a CYA approach to its review of a scary scene that unfolded during the Cardinals game against the New England Patriots on Dec. 12.
Dolphins-Packers Week 16 Five Biggest Storylines ... And How They Played Out
The Miami Dolphins dropped to 8-7 on the season when they lost, 26-20, against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Ahead of the matchup, we offered our weekly ranking and analysis of the five biggest storylines, and now it's time to revisit those to see how they played out:
Patriots vs. Bengals Inactives: Meyers, Stevenson IN, Who’s OUT?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are set for a Saturday afternoon contest with the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium. With just under an hour until the 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Christmas Eve, the Patriots and Bengals have released their lists of inactives:. PATRIOTS INACTIVES:. CB Jalen Mills.
Hall of Fame Candidate Blasts Steelers OC Matt Canada
PITTSBURGH -- The Matt Canada critics aren't stopping despite the Pittsburgh Steelers' second-half resurgence this season. And now, Hall of Fame candidate Steve Smith is making his thoughts known on the Steelers offensive coordinator. During an appearance on NFL Gameday, Smith called Canada a "Saturday coordinator," referring to his inability...
Packers Favored vs. Vikings, Make Big Move in Super Bowl Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – According to SI Sportsbook, the surging Green Bay Packers are 3.5-point favorites for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. When the Packers lost at the Philadelphia Eagles a month ago, they were 4-8 and their quarterback not only had a broken thumb but injured ribs. At that point, Green Bay seemed much more likely to get a top-five pick than a spot in the playoffs.
