ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Joe Gilbert Watch – Cardinals week

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lkDMm_0jqk2Ki900

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for our next Joe Gilbert Watch in the NFL.

Gilbert, the head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Horseheads, is looking to help the Bucs get back in the win column. Last week, Tampa Bay lost to the Bengals 34-23 suffering their second consecutive loss. Now, on Christmas night, the Bucs get back to business.

Tampa Bay travels (6-8) to Arizona (4-10) at 8:20 pm this Sunday on WETM-TV NBC. The Bucs still remain in first place in the NFC South with a narrow one game lead in the division. In all likelihood, the Buccaneers will have to win the division to get into the playoffs.

Second place in the NFC South is currently in a three-way tie with Carolina, New Orleans and the Atlanta Falcons all possess a (3-9) record.

On Christmas Eve, the playoff bound Buffalo Bills (11-3) travel to take on the Chicago Bears (3-11) at 1 pm Saturday on CBS. Buffalo will continue to battle for the top seed in the postseason at the regular season comes to a close in a few short weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Black and Gold Fan Segment: Week 16

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — After an emotional week that saw the passing of Steelers’ legend Franco Harris, the Steelers are looking to start a winning streak against the team that Harris’ iconic “Immaculate Reception” came against. Fan Shoutout segment: Jay Puskar asks Steelers fans what kind of present they would like to see under the tree for […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WETM 18 News

Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills v. Bears

CHICAGO (WIVB) — The Bills are playing on Saturday again, this time taking on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live? News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WETM 18 News

Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 16

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pittsburgh Steelers community is mourning the loss of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris. Meanwhile, the Steelers are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, Dec. 24. Harris is credited with “The Immaculate Reception,” — considered the most iconic play in NFL history — where he […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WETM 18 News

Three arrested in Painted Post police raid

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — Three people from Steuben County have been arrested following a months-long investigation into the sale of narcotics happening in Painted Post. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph M. Valley, 53, of Painted Post, Tonia L. Irish, 49, of Corning, and David E. Wilkins, 36, of Corning, were arrested […]
PAINTED POST, NY
WETM 18 News

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WETM 18 News

Man hit, killed by train after jumping onto Queens subway tracks to get phone on Christmas

QUEENS (PIX11) — A man was fatally struck by a train late on Christmas after he jumped onto the train bed at a Queens subway station to retrieve his phone, police said. The man, 46, was trying to get his phone when he was hit and killed by a northbound F train at the Jackson Heights – Roosevelt Avenue station, officials said. Police got a 911 call around 11:35 p.m.
QUEENS, NY
WETM 18 News

Police raid hospital room of terminally ill patient

HAYS, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — A terminally-ill Kansas man’s hospital room was raided by cops because he used a weed vape and THC paste to ease the symptoms of the cancer that will kill him within weeks. On December 16th, Hays, Kansas police raided the hospital room of 69-year-old Greg Bretz, who is suffering from terminal […]
HAYS, KS
WETM 18 News

Where do NYC pigeons go in the winter?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking up at birds flying south for the winter are out of luck if they’re hoping to see pigeons.  The Big Apple’s ubiquitous bird is no fair-weather friend to New York City. Pigeons are tough and stick in the five boroughs, even as the cold settles in, Sunny Corrao, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy