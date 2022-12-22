Atlantic City Council Approves Final Plat for Prairie Hills Subdivision

(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council approved the Final Plat for the Prairie Hills Subdivision. The Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed the final plat on December 13. The Commission unanimously adopted the final plat and recommended the City Council approve it.

The final plat retains the lot layouts of the preliminary plat, but the final draft only formalizes lots 1-17. These are the lots targeted for Phase I of the housing development project.

“I hope we can get some houses built there,” said Atlantic City Councilman Pat McCurdy. “It is a start.”

The entire 41-acre parcel could potentially house sixty-seven single-family residential lots. The preliminary plat shows a connection from East 19th Street to Olive Street and three other streets. This is the most significant addition for lots for single-family residential homes since the Nishna Hills Subdivision Final Plat was approved in April 1978.

In April, the City Council approved the purchase of 41.54 acres of farmland for $830,000 from the Comes Family Trust, now known as the Prairie Hills Housing Development Project. The land purchase is financed through a general obligation debt. The revenue sources toward the debt payments are through lot sales and farmland leases as the City sells the lots for the construction of new homes and leases from the unused portions of the subdivision for farm use. The City is taking a conservative approach to developing this property due to numerous issues, such as building costs and higher interest rates.