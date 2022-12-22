Read full article on original website
Santa, reindeer cleared to fly over the skies of Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont's Agency of Agriculture has officially given Santa Claus and his nine reindeer the green light to fly into and through the state of Vermont this Christmas. The agency posted an update to its Facebook page which said the state veterinarian, Dr. Kristin Haas, has determined...
Festive Flakes In Some Areas Sunday (12-24-22)
Below zero windchills will continue overnight as actual temperatures remain in the single digits and low teens. Christmas Day will feature clouds mixing with a few breaks of sunshine. It will be a little warmer tomorrow as temperatures warm into the mid-20s through the afternoon. There will be lake effect snow showers Sunday, especially in New York.
Power outage concerns across Vermont
WATERBURY, Vt. — Tens of thousands of homes and businesses are in the dark due to the heavy winter storm that hit the northeast. A combo of rain, snow and gushing winds taking down power lines all across our region. "It is clearly a very dangerous storm. There may...
Thousands across our region are still without power after Friday's storm
It's been back-to-back weekends of powerful winter storms for our area and utility companies are putting in overtime to get everybody back online. "So we had been tracking this forecast days before the storm hit and tripled the field force we typically have prepositioned ready to respond," said Kristin Carlson of Green Mountain Power.
Vermont represented by 4 athletes in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft
Wednesday's MLS SuperDraft marked a big occasion for the state of Vermont, as four players with ties to the Green Mountain State were taken. Owen O'Malley (Vermont Green FC), Eythor Bjorgolfsson (Vermont Green FC), Noah Egan (University of Vermont) and Nick Christoffersen (Vermont Green FC) all got drafted in the league's 2023 class.
