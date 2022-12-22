Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: One person injured in Huntington house fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers report one person was injured Friday evening in a structure fire. The blaze was reported about 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Chesapeake Street. Dispatchers report EMS transported an individual from the scene to receive medical attention for injuries sustained in...
q95fm.net
Louisa Police Department Searching For Stolen Motorcycle
The Louisa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a black 2002 Suzuki Intruder 1400 that was stolen in the area of Gene Wilson Blvd. Officials ask those who have information relating to the case to contact Patrolman T. Newsome at tnewsome@louisapd.org. You can also call the Louisa Police Department at 606-638-4058. You can remain anonymous.
Crews safe after structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24): Huntington Fire Department says crews fought a difficult defensive structure fire at 506 Chesapeake Street in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday. Crews dealt with frozen lines and worked to protect exposures, HFD says. HFD says firefighters were uninjured. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there is […]
k105.com
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
Person dies after being found outside Kentucky fire
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK)—The death of a person found outside a home where a fire was reported is under investigation. Prestonsburg Police say that they responded to a fire at Jane Brown Branch on Sunday, and they found a person outside the residence. They say the person was taken to the University of Louisville Medical Center […]
wchstv.com
Person found outside of house fire Sunday has died, Prestonsburg police say
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Prestonsburg, Ky., police said a person found near a house fire over the weekend who was taken to the hospital has died. When Prestonsburg police and firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire on Sunday at Jane Brown Branch, the person was located outside, according to a news release Wednesday from the Prestonsburg Police Department.
WSAZ
Firefighters battle fire, ice in bitter cold
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters battled heavy fire, smoke, wind and ice Friday morning while on the scene of a fire in Guyandotte. According to the Huntington Fire Department, the fire happened at 513 Buffington Street. No injuries were reported. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ...
WKYT 27
Police in Prestonsburg investigating fatal fire
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg Police and Fire Department responded to fatal fire that happened Sunday, the department posted on its Facebook page Wednesday. Officials say during an investigation, a person was found dead inside the home. The investigation is still ongoing.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE CONDUCTS SUSPICIOUS DEATH INVESTIGATION IN PIKE COUNTY
DECEMBER 22, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. THE DECEASED: TIMOTHY PAUL JUSTICE, 60, OF PIKEVILLE, KY. WAS FOUND DEAD IN A RESIDENCE AFTER STATE POLICE DISCOVERED HIS BODY WHILE RESPONDING TO A BURGLARY IN PROGRESS CALL AT THE HOME. The Kentucky State Police in Pike County on Wednesday...
harlanenterprise.net
1 killed, 5 injured in Powell County house fire
One person has been killed and five others injured, including three juveniles, stemming from a weekend residential fire in Powell County. On Sunday, Dec. 18, the Kentucky State Police say Post 8 at Morehead received a call for assistance from the Powell County Dispatch Center regarding a fatal residential fire, which had taken place at 9750 Winchester Road in the Clay City community.
WSAZ
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in the Ranger area, Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville said. The sheriff says the incident involved a stepfather and a stepson. At this time he’s not saying which one was responsible. He said the incident happened...
Prestonsburg police officers hand out Christmas joy instead of tickets
During the frigid weather on Friday the Prestonsburg Police Department shook things up while on duty.
wchstv.com
Police on the hunt for mischief causing Grinch in Prestonsburg, Ky.
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Prestonsburg, Ky., police are looking for a suspect who is mean and green. The Prestonsburg Police Department had a little fun on Wednesday, posting a video on its Facebook page showing two officers responding to the Archer Park area after reports the Christmas hating Grinch was causing mischief.
wymt.com
Deputies find inmate who walked off work release
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky deputies said they found an inmate who walked off from a work release. The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office was told about the incident on Tuesday. The inmate, identified as Daleman Fisher, was found Tuesday night by Sheriff Billy Collett, Deputy Shane Wilson...
WSAZ
Name released following accident that killed man, 7-year-old
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has identified one victim involved in a fatal accident near Thacker Monday afternoon. The accident that happened along State Route 49 around 1:30 p.m. is being described by deputies as a side swipe investigation. According to Chief Deputy...
wymt.com
Shelter from the storm: Floyd County shelter preparing for winter
MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The threat of a wintry weekend is even more worrisome for folks across the region who have no place to call home. So, Floyd County’s homeless shelter- Maddiwar House of Hope- is hoping to help our unhoused neighbors find a little warmth. “They don’t want...
WSAZ
Police: 17-year-old girl missing since late November found
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 17-year-old girl who had been missing since late November was found Tuesday, according to the Huntington Police Department. Jazmine Skylar Cochran is safe, police say. No other details were released. ORIGINAL STORY 12/20/22. HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police need your help finding a 17-year-old girl...
wymt.com
Body recovered from Kentucky River
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The body of a missing man in Perry County was recovered from the Kentucky River. The Perry County Coroner’s Office was called to the Airport Gardens section of Perry County on Tuesday just before 11:00 a.m. A deputy coroner told WYMT the man’s body...
wymt.com
Police searching for suspect in stolen car case
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Police are asking for your help to find a man they believe recently stole a car. In two posts on the department’s Facebook page, officials first shared the car that was stolen on December 14th and then a picture of who they believe is behind the theft.
WSAZ
Man kills stepfather before killing himself
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has released new information regarding a murder-suicide that took place on Tuesday evening, December 20. According to Sheriff Gary Linville, a man is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather before shooting himself. The two men involved in...
Comments / 0