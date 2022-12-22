The Louisa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a black 2002 Suzuki Intruder 1400 that was stolen in the area of Gene Wilson Blvd. Officials ask those who have information relating to the case to contact Patrolman T. Newsome at tnewsome@louisapd.org. You can also call the Louisa Police Department at 606-638-4058. You can remain anonymous.

2 HOURS AGO