ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prestonsburg, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Dispatchers: One person injured in Huntington house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers report one person was injured Friday evening in a structure fire. The blaze was reported about 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Chesapeake Street. Dispatchers report EMS transported an individual from the scene to receive medical attention for injuries sustained in...
HUNTINGTON, WV
q95fm.net

Louisa Police Department Searching For Stolen Motorcycle

The Louisa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a black 2002 Suzuki Intruder 1400 that was stolen in the area of Gene Wilson Blvd. Officials ask those who have information relating to the case to contact Patrolman T. Newsome at tnewsome@louisapd.org. You can also call the Louisa Police Department at 606-638-4058. You can remain anonymous.
WOWK 13 News

Crews safe after structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia

UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24): Huntington Fire Department says crews fought a difficult defensive structure fire at 506 Chesapeake Street in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday. Crews dealt with frozen lines and worked to protect exposures, HFD says. HFD says firefighters were uninjured. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there is […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
k105.com

4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives

A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WOWK 13 News

Person dies after being found outside Kentucky fire

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK)—The death of a person found outside a home where a fire was reported is under investigation. Prestonsburg Police say that they responded to a fire at Jane Brown Branch on Sunday, and they found a person outside the residence. They say the person was taken to the University of Louisville Medical Center […]
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wchstv.com

Person found outside of house fire Sunday has died, Prestonsburg police say

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Prestonsburg, Ky., police said a person found near a house fire over the weekend who was taken to the hospital has died. When Prestonsburg police and firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire on Sunday at Jane Brown Branch, the person was located outside, according to a news release Wednesday from the Prestonsburg Police Department.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WSAZ

Firefighters battle fire, ice in bitter cold

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters battled heavy fire, smoke, wind and ice Friday morning while on the scene of a fire in Guyandotte. According to the Huntington Fire Department, the fire happened at 513 Buffington Street. No injuries were reported. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WKYT 27

Police in Prestonsburg investigating fatal fire

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg Police and Fire Department responded to fatal fire that happened Sunday, the department posted on its Facebook page Wednesday. Officials say during an investigation, a person was found dead inside the home. The investigation is still ongoing.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
harlanenterprise.net

1 killed, 5 injured in Powell County house fire

One person has been killed and five others injured, including three juveniles, stemming from a weekend residential fire in Powell County. On Sunday, Dec. 18, the Kentucky State Police say Post 8 at Morehead received a call for assistance from the Powell County Dispatch Center regarding a fatal residential fire, which had taken place at 9750 Winchester Road in the Clay City community.
POWELL COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Two dead in apparent murder-suicide

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in the Ranger area, Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville said. The sheriff says the incident involved a stepfather and a stepson. At this time he’s not saying which one was responsible. He said the incident happened...
RANGER, WV
wchstv.com

Police on the hunt for mischief causing Grinch in Prestonsburg, Ky.

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Prestonsburg, Ky., police are looking for a suspect who is mean and green. The Prestonsburg Police Department had a little fun on Wednesday, posting a video on its Facebook page showing two officers responding to the Archer Park area after reports the Christmas hating Grinch was causing mischief.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

Deputies find inmate who walked off work release

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky deputies said they found an inmate who walked off from a work release. The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office was told about the incident on Tuesday. The inmate, identified as Daleman Fisher, was found Tuesday night by Sheriff Billy Collett, Deputy Shane Wilson...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Name released following accident that killed man, 7-year-old

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has identified one victim involved in a fatal accident near Thacker Monday afternoon. The accident that happened along State Route 49 around 1:30 p.m. is being described by deputies as a side swipe investigation. According to Chief Deputy...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Police: 17-year-old girl missing since late November found

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 17-year-old girl who had been missing since late November was found Tuesday, according to the Huntington Police Department. Jazmine Skylar Cochran is safe, police say. No other details were released. ORIGINAL STORY 12/20/22. HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police need your help finding a 17-year-old girl...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wymt.com

Body recovered from Kentucky River

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The body of a missing man in Perry County was recovered from the Kentucky River. The Perry County Coroner’s Office was called to the Airport Gardens section of Perry County on Tuesday just before 11:00 a.m. A deputy coroner told WYMT the man’s body...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Police searching for suspect in stolen car case

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Police are asking for your help to find a man they believe recently stole a car. In two posts on the department’s Facebook page, officials first shared the car that was stolen on December 14th and then a picture of who they believe is behind the theft.
PIKEVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Man kills stepfather before killing himself

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has released new information regarding a murder-suicide that took place on Tuesday evening, December 20. According to Sheriff Gary Linville, a man is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather before shooting himself. The two men involved in...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy