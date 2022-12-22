Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park ZooDianna CarneyProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East ProvidenceEdy ZooEast Providence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Related
nrinow.news
Abundant turkeys: Once dwindling, wild bird population thrives in northern Rhode Island
Northern, RI – At dawn or dusk, driving or strolling down most any suburban or rural northern Rhode Island road, one might spot a hungry family of turkeys searching for something to eat and hear their melodic, “gobble-gobble,” or even witness a burst of silky brown, gray, and blue as they flap their iridescent feathers in flight into the trees.
iheart.com
State Gets Smaller In Latest Census Figures
The State of Rhode Island, the smallest in the country, is getting even smaller. According to the latest data, the state lost 3250 residents in the last year. Almost 1 million 94 thousand people live in the state. By comparison, Massachusetts lost 77 hundred people while Connecticut gained a little...
One New England State Has Best Roads in U.S., But Another Has Some of the Worst
A trope throughout New England is to beware of the dreaded Massachusetts driver. For example, my Dad could’ve been driving a rover on Mars, get cut off by Martians, and would’ve said, “Psh – Massachusetts drivers!”. But it turns out Massachusetts drivers have a good excuse...
maritime-executive.com
Massachusetts Awards $180M in Grants for Wind Port Infrastructure
Massachusetts awarded funding to expand and develop port infrastructure at three key harbors in support of the developing offshore wind industry. As part of the state’s Offshore Wind Ports Infrastructure Investment Challenge, a competitive funding opportunity opened earlier in the year, they announced the awarding of a total of $180 million in grants, including $135 million which is being invested in port redevelopment projects for in the Cities of New Bedford and Salem, and the Town of Somerset, as well as funding for the state-owned New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal for capital improvements.
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The city of East Providence, Rhode Island, has announced plans to install 10 new red light cameras and one additional school zone camera in the coming year, following the collection of nearly $3 million in fines in 2022.
GoLocalProv
Lt. Michael Casey — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022
Lt. Michael Casey was the State Trooper who initiated the investigation into contaminated soil dumped in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Rhode Island. The dumping by the lead contractor of the 6/10 project — Barletta Heavy Division — took place under the supervision of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.
Massachusetts Booze Laws That Mainers Would Never Tolerate
Picture this: It’s a Thursday afternoon on a beautiful sunny day in New England, it’s been a long week at work, and a dear friend wants to go relax on a patio and drink a cheap mojito for happy hour. What would be a no-brainer for a Mainer...
WCVB
Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
Christmas Eve was coldest in New England since 1975, National Weather Service says
Christmas Eve in parts of New England was the coldest in nearly 50 years, meteorologists said as a blast of arctic air continued to freeze the region into Christmas Day. High temperatures on Saturday reached 20 degrees in Boston and 14 degrees in Worcester. Providence, Rhode Island, and the Hartford, Connecticut area each peaked at 17 degrees. In all four cities, the day’s high temperatures were at their lowest since 1975, the National Weather Service said.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode Island
Rhode Island might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rhode Island.
Turnto10.com
Coast Guard House restaurant plans to open Monday
NARRAGANSET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Coast Guard House restaurant plans to reopen Monday. It was closed over the weekend in observance of Christmas. The restaurant had some minor storm damage on Friday, but it wasn't enough to disrupt the business. Waterfront streets and roads in Narragansett shut down for...
CNET
What New England Residents Need to Know About Solar Panels in Massachusetts
With nearly 4 gigawatts of total installed photovoltaic capacity, Massachusetts has one of the fastest-growing solar markets in the US. Despite inclement weather impacting parts of fall, winter and spring, high electricity rates and attractive solar policies have made solar panels popular in the Bay State. According to CNET's corporate...
whatsupnewp.com
Gusty winds and heavy rain cause turbulence in Rhode Island
It has been a blustery and wet day in Rhode Island. The National Weather Service reported gusty winds and precipitation across the state. In Kent County, the strongest gusts recorded so far are at TF Green Airport, reaching 54 mph. In Newport County, Fogland saw the strongest gusts at 57 mph, while Beavertail and Rose Island recorded gusts of 54 mph and 51 mph, respectively. The Newport Airport also experienced gusts of 44 mph. Sakonnet Vineyards recorded gusts of 41 mph.
whatsupnewp.com
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. and demand is high as Americans fill up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward,” GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said in a statement this week.
whatsupnewp.com
Governor Mckee, Department of Environmental Management permanently protected 575 acres of land in 2022
Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) have announced that 575 acres of land in the state have been permanently protected thanks to $3.58m of voter-approved state bond funds. The funds, worth a total of $9.59m in 2022, will be used to protect the land through the State Land Conservation Program, Agricultural Land Preservation Commission (ALPC), and Open Space Grant Program. These programs are funded by voter-approved bond funds and are supported by grants from federal programs, non-profit groups, and local partners.
Study: New England forests could capture 488M more tons of carbon
A new study indicates that New England has a unique opportunity to tackle climate change by focusing in part on the region’s many forests. The post Study: New England forests could capture 488M more tons of carbon appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
WBUR
Here's what the outgoing CEO of Blue Cross says about the future of health care
Andrew Dreyfus, the chief executive of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, is stepping down after 12 years on the job. He says he is leaving the state’s biggest health insurer to teach, mentor, write and advise young companies. Sarah Iselin — a Dreyfus protégé — will become CEO...
ABC6.com
Downtown Providence building damaged by storm
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Westminster Street in Providence is blocked off as fire crews respond to an ongoing scene. ABC6 crews on scene witnessed what appears to be a crack up the side of the Peoples Savings Bank. Fire officials tell ABC6 news the building was damaged by today’s high winds, and while there is no major fear of the building collapsing, they are prepared for the worst.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island Energy facing thousands without power
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The holiday storm reached New England Friday and has already left many without power. According to Rhode Island Energy, thousands of customers around the state faced power outages as a result of the intense weather. RIE said they have prepared for the event of statewide...
Comments / 0