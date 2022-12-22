ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, RI

iheart.com

State Gets Smaller In Latest Census Figures

The State of Rhode Island, the smallest in the country, is getting even smaller. According to the latest data, the state lost 3250 residents in the last year. Almost 1 million 94 thousand people live in the state. By comparison, Massachusetts lost 77 hundred people while Connecticut gained a little...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
maritime-executive.com

Massachusetts Awards $180M in Grants for Wind Port Infrastructure

Massachusetts awarded funding to expand and develop port infrastructure at three key harbors in support of the developing offshore wind industry. As part of the state’s Offshore Wind Ports Infrastructure Investment Challenge, a competitive funding opportunity opened earlier in the year, they announced the awarding of a total of $180 million in grants, including $135 million which is being invested in port redevelopment projects for in the Cities of New Bedford and Salem, and the Town of Somerset, as well as funding for the state-owned New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal for capital improvements.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

Lt. Michael Casey — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

Lt. Michael Casey was the State Trooper who initiated the investigation into contaminated soil dumped in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Rhode Island. The dumping by the lead contractor of the 6/10 project — Barletta Heavy Division — took place under the supervision of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
WCVB

Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABINGTON, MA
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Christmas Eve was coldest in New England since 1975, National Weather Service says

Christmas Eve in parts of New England was the coldest in nearly 50 years, meteorologists said as a blast of arctic air continued to freeze the region into Christmas Day. High temperatures on Saturday reached 20 degrees in Boston and 14 degrees in Worcester. Providence, Rhode Island, and the Hartford, Connecticut area each peaked at 17 degrees. In all four cities, the day’s high temperatures were at their lowest since 1975, the National Weather Service said.
WORCESTER, MA
Turnto10.com

Coast Guard House restaurant plans to open Monday

NARRAGANSET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Coast Guard House restaurant plans to reopen Monday. It was closed over the weekend in observance of Christmas. The restaurant had some minor storm damage on Friday, but it wasn't enough to disrupt the business. Waterfront streets and roads in Narragansett shut down for...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Gusty winds and heavy rain cause turbulence in Rhode Island

It has been a blustery and wet day in Rhode Island. The National Weather Service reported gusty winds and precipitation across the state. In Kent County, the strongest gusts recorded so far are at TF Green Airport, reaching 54 mph. In Newport County, Fogland saw the strongest gusts at 57 mph, while Beavertail and Rose Island recorded gusts of 54 mph and 51 mph, respectively. The Newport Airport also experienced gusts of 44 mph. Sakonnet Vineyards recorded gusts of 41 mph.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whatsupnewp.com

How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week

Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. and demand is high as Americans fill up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward,” GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said in a statement this week.
HAWAII STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Governor Mckee, Department of Environmental Management permanently protected 575 acres of land in 2022

Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) have announced that 575 acres of land in the state have been permanently protected thanks to $3.58m of voter-approved state bond funds. The funds, worth a total of $9.59m in 2022, will be used to protect the land through the State Land Conservation Program, Agricultural Land Preservation Commission (ALPC), and Open Space Grant Program. These programs are funded by voter-approved bond funds and are supported by grants from federal programs, non-profit groups, and local partners.
ABC6.com

Downtown Providence building damaged by storm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Westminster Street in Providence is blocked off as fire crews respond to an ongoing scene. ABC6 crews on scene witnessed what appears to be a crack up the side of the Peoples Savings Bank. Fire officials tell ABC6 news the building was damaged by today’s high winds, and while there is no major fear of the building collapsing, they are prepared for the worst.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island Energy facing thousands without power

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The holiday storm reached New England Friday and has already left many without power. According to Rhode Island Energy, thousands of customers around the state faced power outages as a result of the intense weather. RIE said they have prepared for the event of statewide...
RHODE ISLAND STATE

