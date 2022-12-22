Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Louisa Police Department Searching For Stolen Motorcycle
The Louisa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a black 2002 Suzuki Intruder 1400 that was stolen in the area of Gene Wilson Blvd. Officials ask those who have information relating to the case to contact Patrolman T. Newsome at tnewsome@louisapd.org. You can also call the Louisa Police Department at 606-638-4058. You can remain anonymous.
q95fm.net
Foul Play Suspected, Officials Discover Body Of Homeowner Following 911 Call
Foul play is said to be suspected following the discovery of a Pike County man’s body on Sunday morning. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police responded to a reported burglary-in-process at a home on Marrowbone Creek Road, at around 8:00 AM. Upon their arrival, troopers discovered the body of...
wchstv.com
Deputies perform daily wellness checks for dozens of senior citizens in Floyd County, Ky.
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — An incoming winter storm has emergency personnel urging people to check on elderly family members and neighbors. The Floyd County Sheriff's Department has been conducting senior citizen wellness checks for nearly six years. With the coming winter storm bringing dangerously low temperatures to the region,...
q95fm.net
Escaped Inmate Found
An update from the Leslie County Sheriff’s Department:. On December 20, 2022, the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an inmate that walked off from work release with the Leslie County Detention Center. Inmate Daleman Fisher was found later that night by Sheriff Billy Collett, Deputy Shane Wilson and Deputy James Begley, in an abandoned home on Knoblick Rd in the Stinnett area of Leslie County. Fisher was returned to the Leslie County Detention Center where he will face additional charges of criminal trespassing and future charges from the Leslie County Detention Center.
Officers rescue dog chained up with no shelter in freezing conditions, charges pending
BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One pup is on the mend after being left chained up outside in freezing conditions with no protective shelter. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department reported responding to several animal complaints on Friday, with charges expected to result from at least one instance. The...
k105.com
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
wymt.com
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Arrested Following Alleged Threats To Blow Up EKU
A man out of Pike County was arrested following claims that he allegedly threatened to blow up Eastern Kentucky University. 46-year-old Patrick Henry Hall, of Canada, has been charged with one-count of terroristic threatening. These charges are said to have stemmed from a phone conversation with an academic advisor on...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges After Giving Police Permission To Search His Home
A man out of Pike County is now facing several drug-trafficking charges, following a search of his home last week. State Police approached the home of 37-year-old Steven Cody Adkins, of Wolfpit Branch Road, and received permission to search the residence. While inside, troopers discovered meth, prescription medications, and over...
WDTV
Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe
ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
Troopers seek suspect in West Virginia trail cam thefts
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Troopers are hoping the public may recognize the man caught on camera after a series of trail cam thefts in Wayne County. Authorities say the latest theft happened Monday in Kiahsville. According to WVSP, people in the area have caught the suspect on camera stealing the cameras […]
thebigsandynews.com
Four arrested after execution of search warrant
LOUISA — Officers with the Louisa Police Department and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people during the execution of a search warrant Dec. 15. Hansel Wiley, 52, Samantha Johnson, 31, both of Louisa, are charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Cory...
fox56news.com
Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County
Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County. Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Dec. 21: Stolen packages, a cure for bad breath, …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 21, 2022. Clark County library...
wymt.com
Officials gather for groundbreaking of new senior citizens center in Pike County
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, state, county and local officials gathered in downtown Pikeville to break ground on a new senior citizens center. “With the groundbreaking today, we’re making progress on this,” said Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones. “It’s a great thing for the seniors here in Pikeville and again, it will help make sure that all of our senior citizen centers continue operating.”
wcyb.com
Woman dies following 2-vehicle crash in Kingsport, police say
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman died following a two-vehicle crash in Kingsport Thursday morning, according to the Kingsport Police Department. Police responded to the crash on West Stone Drive at Lewis Lane at around 9:40 a.m. According to police, the driver of a Kia Sorrento was going westbound...
k105.com
Prestonsburg police officers hand out Christmas joy instead of tickets
During the frigid weather on Friday the Prestonsburg Police Department shook things up while on duty.
993thex.com
Sheriff’s Office announces discovery of body in town of Damascus
A body was recovered Wednesday in the town limits of Damascus. Washington County, Sheriff Blake Andis’ report did not have a specific location but eyewitness reports saw a coroner’s van and other law enforcement personnel in the vicinity of Douglas Drive and Orchard Hill Road Wednesday afternoon. A...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Drug-Related Charges Following Brief Chase With Police
A man out of Pike County was arrested following a brief chase with law enforcement. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police responded to a tip concerning the location of 26-year-old Josh Allen, who was wanted on several warrants. Allen was found driving along US 23, at Shelby Valley. Troopers attempted...
