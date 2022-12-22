An update from the Leslie County Sheriff’s Department:. On December 20, 2022, the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an inmate that walked off from work release with the Leslie County Detention Center. Inmate Daleman Fisher was found later that night by Sheriff Billy Collett, Deputy Shane Wilson and Deputy James Begley, in an abandoned home on Knoblick Rd in the Stinnett area of Leslie County. Fisher was returned to the Leslie County Detention Center where he will face additional charges of criminal trespassing and future charges from the Leslie County Detention Center.

LESLIE COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO