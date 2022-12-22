Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Jones County deputies ‘protect and serve’ on Christmas Day
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As the law enforcement motto goes, “protect and serve.”. “It doesn’t matter what time of the day or night it is, it doesn’t matter holidays, if it’s cold, hot, if it’s raining, snowing,” Jones County Deputy Reagan Smith said. “Life goes on. Wrecks happen. Stuff happens. That’s what’s we get called to do is help and try to fix the situation if we can.”
WDAM-TV
Jones County frees The Grinch after change of heart
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - All it took to gain his freedom was a change of heart. And in the case of The Grinch, that change saw a heart grow three sizes “and the true meaning of Christmas came through,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. The Grinch was...
Sheriff: Be on lookout for men who robbed rural Mississippi truck stop
Mississippi police are looking for two suspects who entered a rural truck stop and stole large amounts of cash from the business. On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, George County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a commercial burglary at the 4-Mile Truck Stop, in the Rocky Creek community of George County.
ABC 33/40 News
Search for suspects in Mississippi armed robbery points investigators to Alabama
An investigation of an armed robbery at a Mississippi truck stop led to Alabama in search of the identities of two people suspected in the incident. According to the George County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi, its deputies responded to the 4-Mile Truck Stop in the Rocky Creek community around noon Thursday after report of an armed robbery.
WDAM-TV
Police investigating mysterious shooting in Laurel, Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened earlier this week. While there are few details available at this time, it was reported that a man was discovered with a gunshot wound and sent to the South Central Reginal Medical Center for treatment on Monday night. His condition is not known at this time.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man killed in 1-vehicle accident Friday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man died Friday afternoon when the Ford F-150 he was driving veered off the roadway, rolling into a patch of woods where it caught fire. Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth identified the driver Saturday as Joe Clayton, 51. According to the Jones...
Four vehicles involved in Jones County crash
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County authorities are investigating a four-vehicle crash that injured multiple people. The crash happened on Highway 15 North on Saturday, December 24. According to witnesses, a stalled vehicle was rear ended, which caused a chain reaction with the four vehicles. The driver of a GEO Tracker had to be […]
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. burglary suspect arrested in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who was wanted in connection to a burglary in Perry County has been arrested in Forrest County. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Richard D. Dear III, of Purvis, was arrested around 10 pm Wednesday night. He is currently being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
Lucedale man indicted, accused of fondling Leakesville nursing home resident
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A former Leakesville nursing home employee was arrested this month, one year after he was accused of abusing a nursing home resident. A Greene County indictment alleges Joseph Cone, 40, unlawfully touched a resident of the Leakesville Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on or about July 31, 2021. The State Attorney General’s […]
WDAM-TV
Firefighter offers tips for facing the cold
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Eve on Christmas Eve, fire departments are on standby, around the clock, in case of an emergency. With temperatures below freezing in the Pine Belt, many families look for ways to keep warm. Adam Files is a Hattiesburg firefighter and he offers some advice to...
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking 3 suspects on active warrants
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking three people on active arrest warrants. These suspects are wanted by HPD on the following charges:. Aniaya Butler, 22, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for embezzlement, after allegeldy stealing more than $4,700 from deposit bags during the month of September 2022 from her place of employment, Loanmax Title Loans.
WDAM-TV
Two murdered in Waynesboro drive-by shooting
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A drive-by shooting in Waynesboro left two people dead and law enforcement searching for answers. According to the Waynesboro Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at a residence on E. Hill Drive off of Patton Creek Parkway. Officers found two victims, a 16-year-old female and an adult male, at the scene with fatal gunshot wounds.
WDAM-TV
Christmas Day driving tips could apply all winter-long
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Many families travelled Sunday to spend time with loved ones to celebrate Christmas. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging all drivers to be mindful this holiday season. “I’m urging all motorists to be safe on the roadways,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said....
One killed in fiery crash on Highway 11 in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – One person was killed in a fiery crash on Highway 11 in Jones County on Friday, December 23. Officials with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said fire crews from Jones and Forrest counties responded to the scene around 3:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of Highway 11 just […]
WDAM-TV
A look forward to Midnight on Front Street
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration is back for another year. But “Midnight on Front Street” will have a few changes. First off, for the young ones who may not stay awake until midnight, there will be a children’s’ balloon pop in the Pocket Museum at 8 p.m.
WDAM-TV
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 56-year-old Timothy Hayes, of Hattiesburg, last communicated with his girlfriend on Sunday, Dec. 11, but was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5, when he left his home on Columbia Street and stated he didn’t know when he would return.
WDAM-TV
Fieldhouse for the Homeless helping more people due to freezing temperatures
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Fieldhouse for the Homeless has seen a big increase in people seeking shelter from the cold weather. Shelter founder/co-director Cynthia Young said the number of folks needing a warm place to stay tripled over a 48-hour period, from about 50 a day to more than 150.
WDAM-TV
‘Christmas in the Park’ celebrated in Collins
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Collins continued Saturday night a 19-year tradition- Christmas in the Park. The event not only aims to bring the city together, but also welcomes visitors from other cities and states. Each year people throughout the city, church members and volunteers all work as greeters...
wxxv25.com
Two suspects wanted for commercial burglary in George County
Two people are wanted by the George County Sheriff’s Department for an alleged commercial burglary. The incident happened on December 13th off Highway 613 in the Agricola community. Charles Mott and Tiffany Steele are wanted for allegedly stealing items from a home that’s being renovated. Mott was identified...
WDAM-TV
Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a call for medical assistance on Monday afternoon. According to HPD, a homeless person, who was reportedly living in the woods, contacted authorities about an injury to his leg, which the individual stated occurred prior to Thanksgiving. Officials responded to...
Comments / 2