ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindenwold, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

53-year-old man struck and killed in Bear on Christmas

BEAR, DE – A 53-year-old man walking on the shoulder of Route 40 was struck and killed on Christmas night. According to the Delaware State Police, detectives are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Sunday night in the Bear area involving a pedestrian. At approximately 9:33 p.m., a 53-year-old Philadelphia man exited a vehicle on Route 40 westbound at Scotland Drive and began walking eastbound on the right shoulder. In the left lane of Route 40, the victim began walking east. As the victim entered the westbound lanes, a silver 2020 Kia Sportage was traveling westbound in The post 53-year-old man struck and killed in Bear on Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
BEAR, DE
CBS Philly

Atlantic County woman arrested, charged for murdering husband

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – A woman from Atlantic County was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Fifty-one-year-old Marylue Wigglesworth allegedly killed her 57-year-old husband, David Wigglesworth, on Sunday night in Mays Landing.Officials say the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to a home on the 5200 block of Somers Point Road in Mays Landing around 10 p.m. There, police found David Wigglesworth with a gunshot wound. He died at the home, police say.Authorities arrested Marylue Wigglesworth in connection with the death of her husband. Prosecutors did not reveal any further information about any possible motives.Marylue Wigglesworth is currently at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.This homicide is under investigation. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Township of Hamilton Police Department are asking you to contact them if you know anything about this incident.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve

A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
TRENTON, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Charged in Hit-and-Run That Killed Father of 2 in NJ

A woman who police initially believed was a witness has now been charged in a hit-and-run that killed a father of two in Lindenwold, New Jersey, earlier this month. Raquel Syverston, 52, was charged Wednesday with knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident. On December 8, around...
LINDENWOLD, NJ
NJ.com

Wife charged in Christmas Day shooting death of her husband

A 51-year-old Mays Landing woman has been arrested and charged with the Christmas Day killing of her husband, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth shot her husband David Wigglesworth in their home on Somers Point Road, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s office said Monday. Officials said the Hamilton Township Police Department responded...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Two teenagers arrested, charged in connection with drug, firearm offenses in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in Atlantic City arrested two teenagers in connection with selling drugs at a business on the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue on Thursday night. 18-year-old Quadir Cooper and an unidentified 15-year-old were arrested and charged, police say.Authorities say local business owners called Atlantic City police about drug activity in the area. An officer followed the complaint and searched the particular business. That is when he found Cooper and the 15-year-old "engaging in narcotics transactions."Both men tried to run away but were quickly detained.The officer searched the business and found a "defaced handgun and suspected crack cocaine." The gun was loaded with hollow point ammunition. New Jersey holds specific laws for the possession of such ammunition.Cooper and the 15-year-old juvenile from Atlantic City were charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of hollow point ammunition, possession of drugs and other related charges.Authorities say that Cooper remains at Atlantic County Justice Facility while the juvenile is at Harbor Fields Juvenile Detention Center. 
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Woman Dies In Parkway Crash

OCEAN COUNTY – A 40-year-old woman died on the Garden State Parkway Friday night in a tragic accident. New Jersey State Police confirmed Christina M. Citarella of Bayville was driving north in the left lane around 6:30 p.m. when her Toyota Camry ran off the road, hit two sign supports and split in half.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Vineland man charged in fatal shooting of Sewell man

A Vineland man is jailed in a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Desmond Scarborough-Brown, 28, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the killing of a Gloucester County man. Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead...
VINELAND, NJ
Rock 104.1

Wanted: Vineland, NJ, Man Charged With Murder

Authorities in Cumberland County have identified a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Vineland Tuesday night and charged him with murder. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Cumberland County man charged in fatal shooting

Authorities have charged a Cumberland County man with a fatal shooting Tuesday night in Vineland. Police officers responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired and found Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, dead of gunshot wounds, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
VINELAND, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy