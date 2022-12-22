Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Lose Key Pro Bowler To InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Welcomed 99 Migrants on Christmas EveTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Pennsylvania witness watched unknown object move one mile in a secondRoger MarshPhiladelphia, PA
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New JerseyTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Tips To Stay Safe and Warm During in Winter Storm SeasonTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Related
53-year-old man struck and killed in Bear on Christmas
BEAR, DE – A 53-year-old man walking on the shoulder of Route 40 was struck and killed on Christmas night. According to the Delaware State Police, detectives are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Sunday night in the Bear area involving a pedestrian. At approximately 9:33 p.m., a 53-year-old Philadelphia man exited a vehicle on Route 40 westbound at Scotland Drive and began walking eastbound on the right shoulder. In the left lane of Route 40, the victim began walking east. As the victim entered the westbound lanes, a silver 2020 Kia Sportage was traveling westbound in The post 53-year-old man struck and killed in Bear on Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
Atlantic County woman arrested, charged for murdering husband
MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – A woman from Atlantic County was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Fifty-one-year-old Marylue Wigglesworth allegedly killed her 57-year-old husband, David Wigglesworth, on Sunday night in Mays Landing.Officials say the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to a home on the 5200 block of Somers Point Road in Mays Landing around 10 p.m. There, police found David Wigglesworth with a gunshot wound. He died at the home, police say.Authorities arrested Marylue Wigglesworth in connection with the death of her husband. Prosecutors did not reveal any further information about any possible motives.Marylue Wigglesworth is currently at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.This homicide is under investigation. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Township of Hamilton Police Department are asking you to contact them if you know anything about this incident.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve
A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
Police: 1 dead in Christmas Day triple shooting in Hunting Park
Philadelphia Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting in the Hunting Park section of the city.
fox29.com
Officials: Philadelphia man hit ex-girlfriend with gun, shoots another man in Christmas Eve shooting
TRENTON, N.J. - A man has been arrested and charged after an altercation at his ex-girlfriend's home quickly escalated into a fatal shooting, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, is charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. Officials say the Philadelphia man showed up at...
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Charged in Hit-and-Run That Killed Father of 2 in NJ
A woman who police initially believed was a witness has now been charged in a hit-and-run that killed a father of two in Lindenwold, New Jersey, earlier this month. Raquel Syverston, 52, was charged Wednesday with knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident. On December 8, around...
Two teenagers charged with shooting, killing Manalapan resident
Two male teenagers have been charged with killing Philip Urban of Manalapan, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Hopewell Township Police Chief James Rosso. Urban was found shot to death in a Mercer County nature preserve Dec. 17. On Dec. 23, a 16-year-old male who lives in Pennington...
Wife charged in Christmas Day shooting death of her husband
A 51-year-old Mays Landing woman has been arrested and charged with the Christmas Day killing of her husband, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth shot her husband David Wigglesworth in their home on Somers Point Road, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s office said Monday. Officials said the Hamilton Township Police Department responded...
Two teenagers arrested, charged in connection with drug, firearm offenses in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in Atlantic City arrested two teenagers in connection with selling drugs at a business on the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue on Thursday night. 18-year-old Quadir Cooper and an unidentified 15-year-old were arrested and charged, police say.Authorities say local business owners called Atlantic City police about drug activity in the area. An officer followed the complaint and searched the particular business. That is when he found Cooper and the 15-year-old "engaging in narcotics transactions."Both men tried to run away but were quickly detained.The officer searched the business and found a "defaced handgun and suspected crack cocaine." The gun was loaded with hollow point ammunition. New Jersey holds specific laws for the possession of such ammunition.Cooper and the 15-year-old juvenile from Atlantic City were charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of hollow point ammunition, possession of drugs and other related charges.Authorities say that Cooper remains at Atlantic County Justice Facility while the juvenile is at Harbor Fields Juvenile Detention Center.
fox29.com
Troopers: 2 killed after tractor-trailer overturns, shuts down traffic on New Jersey Turnpike
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A tractor-trailer collided with a car on the New Jersey Turnpike, ending in a deadly Christmas Day crash in Burlington County. Troopers say the tractor-trailer was attempting to pass a Mazda when it crashed and overturned near mile 42 in Westampton Township around 5 a.m. Both...
Ocean County Woman Dies In Parkway Crash
OCEAN COUNTY – A 40-year-old woman died on the Garden State Parkway Friday night in a tragic accident. New Jersey State Police confirmed Christina M. Citarella of Bayville was driving north in the left lane around 6:30 p.m. when her Toyota Camry ran off the road, hit two sign supports and split in half.
southarkansassun.com
A body discovered in freezer with bag hanging over it and a bloody knife beside in Philadelphia
According to an article published by Petrillo (2022) via CBS Philadelphia, a body was discovered at a residence in the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue on Friday, December 23. As per the family members, when they went to the house to check on other relatives, they found something and alerted the police.
NBC Philadelphia
1 Shot Dead in Philly Hotel, 1 Gunned Down in Triple Shooting in Christmas Violence
A man was shot dead in a Center City hotel room and another man died in a triple shooting at a Hunting Park intersection during Christmas gun violence in Philadelphia. The first shooting took place just after 6 a.m. Sunday at North Franklin and West Cayuga streets in Hunting Park, Philadelphia police said.
Vineland man charged in fatal shooting of Sewell man
A Vineland man is jailed in a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Desmond Scarborough-Brown, 28, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the killing of a Gloucester County man. Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead...
Wanted: Vineland, NJ, Man Charged With Murder
Authorities in Cumberland County have identified a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Vineland Tuesday night and charged him with murder. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report.
fox29.com
Man, 20, found dead in the street after West Philadelphia shooting, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 20-year-old has been shot in the head and killed in West Philadelphia. Officers from the 18th Philadelphia Police District were called to the 5800 block of Catharine Street Friday evening, about 7:30, for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 20-year-old had been shot in...
Crime Fighters: Who killed Christopher Braxton?
Authorities are hoping you can help solve the murder of a 17-year-old. He had just left school when he was shot in the chest.
N.J. woman charged in fatal hit-and-run. Police searching for one more suspect.
A woman has been charged in the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian that occurred in Lindenwold earlier this month, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Raquel M. Syvertson, 52, of Atco, was charged with second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident after turning herself in Wednesday, prosecutors said.
Cumberland County man charged in fatal shooting
Authorities have charged a Cumberland County man with a fatal shooting Tuesday night in Vineland. Police officers responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired and found Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, dead of gunshot wounds, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
Police Seek Help Identifying Victim Struck By Train In Montgomery County
Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help in identifying him, after he was struck by a train behind Wissahickon Avenue in Upper Gwynedd Township. Authorities say the accident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition as of Friday, Dec. 23.
Comments / 0