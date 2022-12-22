ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RUMOR: Klay Thompson considering shocking divorce from Stephen Curry, Warriors?

Could it really be? Could Klay Thompson actually leave the Golden State Warriors? At this point, it’s hard to imagine the five-time All-Star wearing a different jersey other than that of the Dubs. However, one particular league executive believes that this is actually a distinct possibility. At the moment, Thompson is still under contract with […] The post RUMOR: Klay Thompson considering shocking divorce from Stephen Curry, Warriors? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Celtics star Marcus Smart gets his ring on Christmas Day

Marcus Smart just had the best Christmas ever. Not only did the Boston Celtics trashed the Milwaukee Bucks, but he also got his ring on the same day. It’s not an NBA championship ring, of course. He and the Celtics are still working on that. What he got is even better, though, as he finally proposed to his longtime girlfriend Maisa Hallum.
BOSTON, MA
Kyrie Irving shares heartfelt message to Cleveland ahead of showdown vs. Donovan Mitchell, Cavs

The Land can still feel like home for Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving. While he’s years removed from the last time he donned a Cavs jersey, Irving showed that Cleveland will always be a special place for him when he tweeted a message Monday about being back in the city where his NBA journey started — ahead of Monday night’s game against Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
CLEVELAND, OH
RUMOR: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts gets concerning loose injury timeline for return

Jalen Hurts might not be back on the field until the postseason after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 15, according to one medical source. The star quarterback was having an incredible campaign in 2022, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 13-1 record in a competitive NFC East Division. The Eagles will head to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Christmas Eve, with a chance to lock up the division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s James Harden declaration will put the NBA on notice

The Los Angeles Clippers felt the full wrath of the Philadelphia 76ers’ superstar duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden. Embiid exploded for 44 points in the 119-114 win, while Harden dished out a mind-blowing career-high 21 assists on the evening. The Clippers, who had strong performances from both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, simply had no answer to the might of the Sixers pair.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 4-word message to Bucks after Christmas disaster vs. Celtics

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not getting discouraged despite the Milwaukee Bucks’ disastrous showing against the Boston Celtics in their Christmas Day game. Instead, the Greek Freak is taking it as a learning experience as usual. The Bucks trailed from start to finish, even going down by as much as 22 points as Jayson Tatum exploded and […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 4-word message to Bucks after Christmas disaster vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
RUMOR: Kyle Kuzma trade rumblings growing louder

It looks like Kyle Kuzma’s days with the Washington Wizards are numbered, with the trade talks surrounding him only growing louder each day. Kuzma has been linked with potential trades as of late amid the Wizards’ fear that he could leave in the offseason. Kuzma signed a three-year, $39 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, with the third year of that deal being a player option. The 27-year-old forward was traded in 2021 and is entering the third year of his contract in 2023-24.
WASHINGTON, DC
3 reasons Rockets must not pursue James Harden reunion in free agency

Well, ain’t that surprising? A couple of years after requesting a trade, James Harden is reportedly considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency. The rumblings began last week, with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski then blowing it up on Christmas. It’s certainly an intriguing idea, bringing back the former hero of the franchise for one more run.
HOUSTON, TX
Kevin Durant ‘sad’ after Ja Morant’s Nike signature shoe reveal

Ja Morant’s brand new Nike signature shoe was unveiled on Sunday, Christmas Day, and the Memphis Grizzlies superstar will be debuting the kicks on the court against the Warriors. The announcement of his new shoe, the Nike Ja 1, prompted a great response from Kevin Durant, who congratulated Morant on the achievement, while expressing he […] The post Kevin Durant ‘sad’ after Ja Morant’s Nike signature shoe reveal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
Ja Morant’s reaction to Klay Thompson trash talking Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks

The Golden State Warriors-Memphis Grizzlies Christmas Day game featured no shortage of trash talk. Notably, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson called out Dillon Brooks during the game. Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant shared his thoughts on Thompson taunting Brooks, per Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal. “Morant didn’t see Thompson taunt Brooks. He tried to look at […] The post Ja Morant’s reaction to Klay Thompson trash talking Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
James Wiseman goose egg vs. Grizzlies draws surprising Steve Kerr reaction

James Wiseman was held scoreless in the Golden State Warriors’ 123-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day. He didn’t even take a single shot. Head coach Steve Kerr doesn’t seem to mind too much. The Warriors head coach was asked about what he thought of Wiseman’s performance. Kerr was effusive in his praise […] The post James Wiseman goose egg vs. Grizzlies draws surprising Steve Kerr reaction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
Rockets way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline

After years of competing for an NBA title, the Houston Rockets are now in a very different place. Following the trade of James Harden in 2020-21, the team entered a rebuilding phase. Now, the Rockets are a perennial lottery organization. That means that they could be sellers ahead of the upcoming NBA trade deadline and earn more draft capital, though there are now Harden reunion rumors flying around.
HOUSTON, TX
Los Angeles, CA
