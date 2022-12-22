Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Christmas Alone in New York CityReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in New York CityBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
RUMOR: Klay Thompson considering shocking divorce from Stephen Curry, Warriors?
Could it really be? Could Klay Thompson actually leave the Golden State Warriors? At this point, it’s hard to imagine the five-time All-Star wearing a different jersey other than that of the Dubs. However, one particular league executive believes that this is actually a distinct possibility. At the moment, Thompson is still under contract with […] The post RUMOR: Klay Thompson considering shocking divorce from Stephen Curry, Warriors? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Draymond Green’s looming Warriors exit fueled by league execs
At this point in the season, it seems like Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have moved past the former Defensive Player of the Year’s infamous knockout punch on teammate Jordan Poole during the summer. However, it seems that the issue has left a lasting mark on Green’s tenure with the Dubs.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s disrespectful poster slam on Bucks’ Giannis has NBA Twitter going nuts
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics came up with a statement win on Sunday night as they took down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, 139-118. It was an absolute blowout in this Christmas day spectacle, and for good measure, Tatum came out with arguably the play of the game with a filthy poster dunk on Giannis.
Celtics star Marcus Smart gets his ring on Christmas Day
Marcus Smart just had the best Christmas ever. Not only did the Boston Celtics trashed the Milwaukee Bucks, but he also got his ring on the same day. It’s not an NBA championship ring, of course. He and the Celtics are still working on that. What he got is even better, though, as he finally proposed to his longtime girlfriend Maisa Hallum.
Kyrie Irving shares heartfelt message to Cleveland ahead of showdown vs. Donovan Mitchell, Cavs
The Land can still feel like home for Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving. While he’s years removed from the last time he donned a Cavs jersey, Irving showed that Cleveland will always be a special place for him when he tweeted a message Monday about being back in the city where his NBA journey started — ahead of Monday night’s game against Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Derrick Rose’s hilarious matching gift to wife, baby mama
New York Knicks’ point guard Derrick Rose has social media in stitches this holiday season, gifting his wife and baby mama matching pyjama sets for Christmas, according to RaphouseTV. In a video posted to the account’s Twitter page, the two women are seen posing in the matching pyjamas, seemingly...
RUMOR: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts gets concerning loose injury timeline for return
Jalen Hurts might not be back on the field until the postseason after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 15, according to one medical source. The star quarterback was having an incredible campaign in 2022, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 13-1 record in a competitive NFC East Division. The Eagles will head to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Christmas Eve, with a chance to lock up the division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s James Harden declaration will put the NBA on notice
The Los Angeles Clippers felt the full wrath of the Philadelphia 76ers’ superstar duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden. Embiid exploded for 44 points in the 119-114 win, while Harden dished out a mind-blowing career-high 21 assists on the evening. The Clippers, who had strong performances from both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, simply had no answer to the might of the Sixers pair.
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 4-word message to Bucks after Christmas disaster vs. Celtics
Giannis Antetokounmpo is not getting discouraged despite the Milwaukee Bucks’ disastrous showing against the Boston Celtics in their Christmas Day game. Instead, the Greek Freak is taking it as a learning experience as usual. The Bucks trailed from start to finish, even going down by as much as 22 points as Jayson Tatum exploded and […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 4-word message to Bucks after Christmas disaster vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers vet Patrick Beverley’s Christmas Eve tweet proves that he’s really BFF’s with Russell Westbrook
It now feels like a lifetime ago when Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook were pitted in one of the biggest individual rivalries in the entire NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers duo has come a long way since being fierce nemeses on the basketball court. At this point, these two have basically become BFF’s.
RUMOR: Kyle Kuzma trade rumblings growing louder
It looks like Kyle Kuzma’s days with the Washington Wizards are numbered, with the trade talks surrounding him only growing louder each day. Kuzma has been linked with potential trades as of late amid the Wizards’ fear that he could leave in the offseason. Kuzma signed a three-year, $39 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, with the third year of that deal being a player option. The 27-year-old forward was traded in 2021 and is entering the third year of his contract in 2023-24.
3 reasons Rockets must not pursue James Harden reunion in free agency
Well, ain’t that surprising? A couple of years after requesting a trade, James Harden is reportedly considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency. The rumblings began last week, with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski then blowing it up on Christmas. It’s certainly an intriguing idea, bringing back the former hero of the franchise for one more run.
Kevin Durant ‘sad’ after Ja Morant’s Nike signature shoe reveal
Ja Morant’s brand new Nike signature shoe was unveiled on Sunday, Christmas Day, and the Memphis Grizzlies superstar will be debuting the kicks on the court against the Warriors. The announcement of his new shoe, the Nike Ja 1, prompted a great response from Kevin Durant, who congratulated Morant on the achievement, while expressing he […] The post Kevin Durant ‘sad’ after Ja Morant’s Nike signature shoe reveal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James single-handedly carrying Lakers in Christmas day loss vs. Mavs has NBA Twitter pissed
The Los Angeles Lakers wasted a vintage LeBron James performance on Christmas day as Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks marched on to a 124-115 victory. LeBron looked like a man on a mission in this one, dropping a game-high 38 points as he did all he can to carry his team to victory. In the end, it was all for nothing.
Giannis Antetokounmpo slaps Bucks with harsh reality after Nets stinker
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA this 2022-23 season, but they are far from perfect. As seen in their latest loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. continue to struggle to start games. On Friday in their highly anticipated showdown with Kevin...
RUMOR: Nets star Kyrie Irving’s potential next shoe deal after Nike breakup, revealed
Kyrie Irving’s high-profile divorce from Nike was the talk of the town for a few days after the sportswear giant decided to cut ties with the Brooklyn Nets star. This was after Kyrie was involved in an antisemitic scandal that also led to a team-sanctioned suspension, among other things, for the seven-time All-Star.
Ja Morant’s reaction to Klay Thompson trash talking Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks
The Golden State Warriors-Memphis Grizzlies Christmas Day game featured no shortage of trash talk. Notably, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson called out Dillon Brooks during the game. Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant shared his thoughts on Thompson taunting Brooks, per Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal. “Morant didn’t see Thompson taunt Brooks. He tried to look at […] The post Ja Morant’s reaction to Klay Thompson trash talking Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Wiseman goose egg vs. Grizzlies draws surprising Steve Kerr reaction
James Wiseman was held scoreless in the Golden State Warriors’ 123-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day. He didn’t even take a single shot. Head coach Steve Kerr doesn’t seem to mind too much. The Warriors head coach was asked about what he thought of Wiseman’s performance. Kerr was effusive in his praise […] The post James Wiseman goose egg vs. Grizzlies draws surprising Steve Kerr reaction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rockets way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline
After years of competing for an NBA title, the Houston Rockets are now in a very different place. Following the trade of James Harden in 2020-21, the team entered a rebuilding phase. Now, the Rockets are a perennial lottery organization. That means that they could be sellers ahead of the upcoming NBA trade deadline and earn more draft capital, though there are now Harden reunion rumors flying around.
Jordan Poole locks up Warriors Christmas record not even Stephen Curry matched
Jordan Poole’s Christmas Day experience didn’t exactly end as planned. The Golden State Warriors guard was ejected after drawing a second technical foul with over nine minutes left in the fourth quarter in their 123-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Unceremonious exit aside, Poole did join some legendary...
