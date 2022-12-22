ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Village, OK

‘It’s like a miracle to be here,’ Family displaced after 11-year-old alerts of raging fire days before Christmas

By Brya Berry/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b4GZa_0jqk10FV00

THE VILLAGE, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Just days before Christmas, an Oklahoma family is without a place to live after a fire destroyed most of their belongings.

“It’s like a miracle to be here,” said Lamari Cox.

Woman killed in Del City apartment fire

It was a burning smell that prompted the 11-year-old’s call 911 Tuesday.

Lamari told KFOR she was watching TikTok on her phone when she felt her room heating up.

She grabbed her aunt’s attention, who works from home, to see what was happening, and it was her aunt who saw the flames blazing in the garage.

Terrified, Lamari ran outside for safety and watched her grandmother’s home burn from the attic.

“She was crying. She was hysterical,” said Rita Cox. “I’m just numb. I can’t describe it because, you know, it happened so quickly.”

Oklahomans out combined $500,000 in SNAP benefit scam

Rita said she had the home built five years ago, which is now ruined just days before Christmas.

“I never thought I would come and see this,” said Rita. “I watched it be built from the ground up, step by step.”

What is usually a happy time of year is full of heartache and pain.

Debris from the ceiling and water damage is scattered.

The family was left without power and clothes.

“I just had to grab something because I didn’t even have a toothbrush. I don’t have anything,” said Rita.

📧 Have fresh headlines sent to your inbox! Subscribe to KFOR’s Morning Headline Newsletter

“I [never thought] that I [would] have a fire in my house, and I’ll be in it,” said Lamari.

“I thank God for sparing my life and my family’s life,” said Rita. “This stuff is material. It can be replaced.”

Ebenezer Baptist Church is raising funds to help the Cox family. If you would like to help, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Grease Fire Burns NE Oklahoma City Home On Christmas Day

Fire crews said a grease fire damaged a home in NE Oklahoma City Sunday afternoon. OKCFD responded to the fire around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Carol Drive off of NE 63rd. St. The flames spread to the back of the house and the attic while the family was cooking outside, authorities said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

1 dead in OKC mobile house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person is dead from a mobile house fire that occurred Sunday morning in northwest OKC, said fire officials. The fire happened near northwest 10th St. and north Meridian Ave, two people were in the home and was one able to safely exit the home and call 911. The Oklahoma City Fire […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Person dead following house fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is dead, and another person was able to escape following a house fire in Oklahoma City, according to KOCO. According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the fire was reported just before 8 a.m. Christmas Day in the northwest part of town. A person...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Two people die after Christmas Eve car crash near Tecumseh

OKLAHOMA CITY — A car crash in Pottawatomie County left two people dead on Christmas Eve. James Smith, 68, and Elizabeth Smith, 68, of Maud died after a collision that occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9, just one mile east of Tecumseh. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said...
TECUMSEH, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma City Police Investigating Shooting That Left 1 Injured

Police confirmed one person was shot in the hand and leg during a drive-by shooting on Christmas night. OKCPD said it happened just before 9 p.m. near County Line Road and Southwest 44th St. The man's injuries are not life-threatening and authorities said he is not cooperating with police.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

One person dead and another hurt in car accident in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Bethany Police Department says they were called to NW 21st & N. Rockwell to an auto-pedestrian accident. Bethany police say the incident happened a little before 8:30 pm. Two people were hit by a vehicle with one male being transported to OU Medical in unknown condition. The second person a female, was pronounced dead. No further information has been released at this time.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma deputy wounded, man killed in Thanksgiving shooting

BUFFALO, Okla. — A 30-year-old man was killed and an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy was wounded during a Thanksgiving morning shooting in the northwest of the state, authorities said. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it’s investigating the shooting in Buffalo between sheriff’s deputies and a man who...
BUFFALO, OK
KOCO

Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy