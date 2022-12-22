Fatal Del City fire kills one, displaces several others just before Christmas

DEL CITY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A woman was killed in an apartment fire early Wednesday morning as fire investigators now look to determine what caused it and how much damage it did to the units.

“Eight units, four top, four below, one of course, with major fire damage,” said Del City Fire Chief Brandon Pursell. “The rest will be minor.”

Lots of damage was left behind at the Oak Ridge Village Apartment Complex near SE 29 th Street and Bryant Avenue hours after the fire.

Crews first received the call around 2 a.m.

“Oklahoma City arrived first, had heavy fire involvement, from what we understand, on the second floor unit,” Pursell said.

Crews immediately worked to douse the fire.

Shortly after, they started searching the apartments. In one of them, they found a woman in her 50s.

“Oklahoma City fire begin resuscitative efforts,” Pursell said. “She was transported to a hospital. Unfortunately, she did pass away.”

Pursell said there were no other reports of injuries. However, some residents in other units were displaced due to water or smoke damage.

“Everyone’s in a hotel right now,” Pursell said. “But property management is working to secure them another location on site.”

The American Red Cross is helping out as well.

With a massive cold snap on the way to the Sooner State, Pursell is urging everyone to be safe over the holidays.

“We’re really concerned about the next couple of days,” Pursell said. “We don’t know the cause of this one, but we just really emphasize to those people, have a working smoke detector, have space heaters away from combustibles, away from drapes, away from bedding and clothing.”

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is still under investigation.

