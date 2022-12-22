Early signing day: Michigan football recruiting 2023 superlatives

As of this writing, Michigan has the 16th-ranked class according to 247Sports and the 18th-ranked 2023 recruiting class according to On3.

The Wolverines signed 23 players on Wednesday and the maize and blue did a great job of not losing any of their verbal commitments the day of. Michigan also did a fantastic job by reeling in two four-star players on early signing day.

Michigan landed four-star receiver Karmello English over Kentucky and Auburn and later in the day, the Wolverines landed four-star defensive back Jyaire Hill over Illinois and others — after not being in his top five earlier in the week.

While Michigan still has time to land a few more players before national signing day in February, it looks as if the 2023 class is close to being complete — especially after landing seven transfers thus far.

We are going to have some fun and come up with seven superlatives to describe Michigan’s 2023 class a little better. There are eight superlatives and we are going to pick a different recruit for each of them.

1

Class MVP

Enow Etta

Defensive end

Colleyville (TX) Covenant Christian Academy

247Sports composite ranking: Four-star No. 116 overall / No. 14 DE

On3 consensus ranking: Four-star No. 119 overall / No. 13 DE

Scout’s opinion (Chris Singletary):

Checking at verified 6-foot-4.5 and 261-pounds with an 81-inch wingspan. He has the look of a major college player with his overall physical build. With a 40-pound weight gain over that last year you see a spurt that is not the norm. Looking good with a powerful trunk the majority of his weight is in his base to provide explosiveness and strength. There is room still to develop and add definition in his upper body with a broad shouldered frame. Ultimately it is going to be interesting to see how his body matures and ends up. Etta is an above average athlete that plays with good technique. Always is coming forward on the snap of the ball, keeps live feet and good eye placement coming out of his stance. He plays with his hands where he has a good solid punch to control blockers and shed to get to the ball. Nice body quickness with good twitch and looseness. Good ability to chase the ball-carrier down from the backside. Very active off the ball and physical at the point of attack. Plays with a good motor, shows effort to finish plays. Comfortable playing either left or right end. Needs to continue to work on his stance to generate all the burst with the physical traits that he has. His natural instances take over when he rushes the passer. Plays the cut-block very well and is able to gain the edge and run the hoop to the quarterback. He has good balance and body control he rarely gets over extended and out of position. As you watch him over the last two seasons his development is very encouraging as his motor and physicality are just a couple of the things that stand-out. He has position versatility that can see him play either end spot or even line up inside on pass-rush downs. He is the type of player that is a multiple year Power-5 starter. Along with this he has all the tools to be an All-Conference performer and see the NFL once his college days are over as and early round selection.

My outlook:

Etta is the top-ranked recruit for Michigan’s 2023 class. He is the only player ranked inside the top-120. The Wolverines will potentially lose some players on the defensive line next season — Mike Morris and Mazi Smith — so Etta may have a chance to earn some playing time, but he is more than likely a year away from making a big impact. Still a great land for Michigan, especially with Miami making a push at the end.

2

Most likely to succeed

Deakon Tonielli

Tight end

Oswego (IL)

247Sports composite ranking: Four-star No. 394 / No. 20 TE

On3 consensus ranking: Four-star No. 378 overall / No. 22 TE

Scout’s opinion (Allen Trieu):

Tall, longer prospect. Plays as an outside receiver as well as a slot in high school. Uses height, length and leaping ability well and shows a big catch radius. Good athlete with basketball and track and field in his background as well. Appears to have some top end speed, but can still improve burst and suddenness. Tracks the ball in the air well and can put himself in position to make plays on the ball without losing speed or balance. Will grow into a tight end in college but his experience being unattached offers a lot of possibilities. Shows some physicality but would need experience as an on the ball blocker if schools try to do that with him.

My outlook:

At 6-foot-6 Tonielli could be a monster catching the ball. It may take him a year to bulk up a little and become the blocker Michigan likes having at tight end, but it’s pretty simple: tight ends excel at Michigan. It would be shocking to not see this tight end — built like a receiver — to not make a major impact before his time is done in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines lost Erick All and will lose Luke Schoonmaker after this season, so it’s possible he pulls a Colston Loveland and sees the field next season in some capacity.

3

Highest expectations

Cole Cabana

Running back

Dexter (MI)

247Sports composite ranking: Four-star No. 169 / No. 9 RB

On3 consensus ranking: Four-star No. 200 overall / No. 13 RB

Scout’s opinion (Chris Singletary):

Checks in at 5-11, 175 with a lean muscular frame that can add another 10 to 15 pounds and still maximize athleticism. Displays very good vision that allows sudden shallow and jump cuts to get into creases and past defenders. Constantly shows burst and acceleration where he splits defenses for chunk plays and big gainers. Willing to run behind his pads and run between the tackles. Doesn’t just try and use his speed and attack the edge. Plays with good agility to make you miss with solid elusiveness. Very good in the receiving game. Soft hands either catching the ball out of the backfield or lining up in the slot. Brings a lot of tools to the game with his ability to play running back, slot receiver, and to be a returner. Owns verified 10.69 100 and 21.86 200 speed that shows up on film. All-purpose back who showcases traits that should make for a productive college player with the ability to be utilized in multiple ways to attack defenses.

My outlook:

The Michigan product will have some expectations after finishing his high school career running for 5,781 yards and 79 touchdowns. While Blake Corum is still undecided on his NFL future, I personally would be shocked to see him return, so Donovan Edwards will need a running mate next fall. Would be stunned to not see Cabana get some opportunites next season and he would have a chance to show his blazing speed.

4

Most likely to earn early playing time

Semaj Bridgeman

Linebacker

Philadelphia (PA) Imhotep Institute

247Sports composite ranking: Four-star No. 300 / No. 23 LB

On3 consensus ranking: Four-star No. 283 overall / No. 26 LB

Scout’s opinion:

Inside linebacker prospect who can drop into coverage, play man in the slot, stop the run and rush the passer. Complete package at linebacker from a skillset standpoint. Rocked up build with a compact frame who stands in at 6-foot-1, 235 pounds. Possesses stopping power at the point of attack. Triggers quickly and has terrific closing speed. Has some hip stiffness and can get stuck in quicksand when changing direction. High floor prospect that can walk in and contend for a starting job at any power 5 school in the country. Transferred from Bishop McDevitt (PA) to Pennsylvania powerhouse Imhotep Institute for his senior season.

My outlook:

Michigan is relatively thin at linebacker and there is a chance Mike Barrett doesn’t return next season if he decides to give the NFL a shot. The Wolverines haven’t had Nikhai Hill-Green all season and the Wolverines may have a starting job open next season. Michigan does already have freshman Jimmy Rolder in the fold and it went out and got Ernest Hausmann from Nebraska, but there is a path to Bridgeman seeing playing time in the fall.

5

Most underrated

Karmello English

Wide receiver

Phenix City (AL) Central High

247Sports composite ranking: Four-star No. 180 / No. 25 WR

On3 consensus ranking: Four-star No. 191 overall / No. 25 WR

Scout’s opinion (Cooper Petagna):

Possesses adequate at 5-foot-10 and 175-pounds plus. Appears to have an athletic build with an explosive lower half. Has the room to add additional weight to his frame at the next level. Displays above average athletic ability at the receiver position. Shows the ability to line up inside out but takes most of his snaps inside as a slot. Appears to have above average short area quickness and change of direction ability. Possesses some slight hip and ankle stiffness that inhibit separation ability but overcompensates with his ability to play big and utilize his frame. Exhibits adequate to above average play speed. Wins with physicality and explosiveness at the catch point. Flashes some excellent 50/50 ball skills. Shows some production after the catch but more of short to intermediate route runner with possession ability. Plays bigger than his size dictates, has some edge to his play style. Has the ability to add value on multiple special teams units at the next level. Projects to a multi-year starter at a Power Five program.

My outlook:

Michigan is absolutely loaded at wide receiver but Karmello English feels like a different breed. His height (5-foot11) may have hurt him a little in the rankings but if the likes of Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, among others wanted him: you know he’s good. He may not get much — if any — playing time next season, but I think this kid is going to be the real deal at Michigan playing in the slot.

6

Biggest steal

Jyaire Hill

Photo: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback

Kankakee (IL)

247Sports composite ranking: Four-star No. 195 / No. 24 CB

On3 consensus ranking: Four-star No. 197 overall / No. 25 CB

Scout’s opinion (Allen Trieu):

Has the desired physical tools for a high-end defensive back prospect. Has good height and length. Track background and verified combine results back up his straight line speed. Has additionally shown his athleticism and open-field ability as a return man and offensive player. Shows good hands and ability to play the ball in the air. Will flash in run support and run through ball carriers. Still needs to get stronger but willingness with contact is a good sign for his future in run support. Projects as a cornerback or free safety. Has the versatility and measureables to do either at a high level, will just need to get to college and focus on a position and continue to develop his technique. But a Power Five starter and likely NFL Draft pick.

My outlook:

Michigan went from not being in his top five to being the pick on Wednesday. If you follow recruiting, it seemed to be a Michigan vs. Illinois battle to land the four-star, but once Hill left the Wolverines out of his top five — most people were shocked or thought it was a troll. It ended up being the latter and the Wolverines have themselves a very skilled corner that could be a shutdown defender in the years to come.

7

Most likely to outperform their ranking

D’Juan Waller Jr.

Cornerback / Safety

Youngstown (OH) Chaney High School

247Sports composite ranking: Three-star No. 1,249 overall / No. 115 CB

On3 consensus ranking: Three-star No. 693 overall / No. 64 S

Scout’s opinion (Allen Trieu):

Very long, tall and has lined up in different places defensively. Best projection right now is as a safety but could get opportunities to play cornerback or grow into a hybrid backer. Will come down hill and likes contact. Shows short-area twitch and change of direction at his size. Pure long speed is a bit of an unknown. Also played receiver and shows solid ball skills. On the raw side but has worked on his technique and is developing. Has a higher ceiling and versatility.

My outlook:

Waller Jr. has fantastic size for the college level. He may not have had the best offers coming out of high school — Kentucky was Michigan’s competition — but the potential is there. At 6-foot-3 Waller Jr. can be a matchup nightmare against the opposing receivers. It’s yet to be seen which position best suits him, but he can line up at both safety or corner.

8

Most likely to make it onto Bruce Feldman’s ‘freaks list’

Aymeric Koumba

Edge

Pionniers de Touraine (France)

247Sports composite ranking: Three-star No. 822 overall / No. 80 edge

On3 consensus ranking: Three-star No. 939 overall / No. 79 edge

My outlook:

With Koumba being an international player, not much is known, but his measurables are off the chart. At 6-foot-5 he has a wingspan of over 7-feet and Koumba should be able to wreak havoc of the edge when he gets accumulated to the college game.