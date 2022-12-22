Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts releases January performance schedule

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts welcomes the new year with new performances in January, from a legendary American vocal group and a Grammy-winning classical ensemble to a heartwarming play about one of America’s greatest sitcoms and a Broadway superstar best known as Elphaba in “Wicked.”

A press release featured the schedule of concerts and other performances at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in January (subject to change):

• The Temptations

Supporting Act: Sandra Bassett

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

The Temptations, often referred to as American music royalty, are celebrating their 60th anniversary with a brand-new album, “Temptations 60,” and a stop in Scottsdale on their national tour.

• We Love Lucy | A Fan Party

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, 6 p.m.

Show off your “I Love Lucy” trivia, watch original “I Love Lucy” episodes, and come dressed to impress as your best Lucy look-alike — fit for a night of fun as a lead-up to the public performance of L.A. Theatre Works’ “Lucy Loves Desi.”

• Limón Dance Company

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, 8 p.m.

The Limón Dance Company (LDC) has been at the vanguard of dance since the company’s inception in 1946, and its works have influenced the evolution of dance with their arresting visual clarity, theatricality and rhythmic and musical life. After the performance, stay for a moderated post-show discussion with Limon Dance Company members.

• Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel

Immortal Impromptus

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

There’s a reason why Jeffrey Siegel calls these beloved works of Chopin and Schubert “Immortal Impromptus;” learn why at the 44th season of Keyboard Conversations.

• Assisted Living: The Musical

Thursday, Jan. 19–22, 2023, various times

With 18 characters, all played by the show’s two stars, “Assisted Living: The Musical®” is a vaudeville-esque romp for everyone who is aging, and for those who hope to.

• Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Renaud Capuçon

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

In celebration of its 50th anniversary season, Orpheus will bring a special program with violinist Renaud Capuçon to Scottsdale, only days after its planned Carnegie Hall debut.

• Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers

Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, 8 p.m.

Bruce Hornsby first rose to national prominence with “The Way It Is,” his 1986 Grammy-winning debut album with The Range. Now with his most recent studio album, “‘Flicted,” released in May 2022, he’s coming to Scottsdale.

• L.A. Theatre Works

Luci Loves Desi—A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, 8 p.m.

Playwright Gregg Oppenheimer—son of I Love Lucy creator Jess Oppenheimer—spins the hilarious, true story behind America’s beloved television comedy. This contemporary stage play retells this witty, fast-paced tale of how the pioneering television sitcom came to be, as well as the gripping battle between Lucy and Desi and CBS over the pioneering ideas that changed the face of television forever.

• Jessica Vosk

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Described by Broadway World as having a voice “so perfect, so pure,” Jessica Vosk is a celebrated singer and actress known for stirring roles on the musical theater and concert stage.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts also thanked its partners for the 2022–23 season in the release, including city of Scottsdale, Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust, Great American Title Agency, Tiffany & Bosco and National Endowment for the Arts among many others.