WLKY.com
Volunteers feed people in Hardin County suffering food insecurity for Christmas
RADCLIFF, Ky. — On Sunday, the Colvin Community Center in Radcliff hosted the third annual Tanya Seabrook Christmas dinner. City Councilwoman Tanya Seabrook started the free dinner to help those struggling during the holidays in Hardin county. Seabrook died in December 2020. After Seabrook's death, Chef Maria Bell asked...
Historic transplant recipient celebrates holiday progress
GRAHAM, Ky. (WEHT) – On December 22, 2022, Muhlenberg County native Michael Munday celebrated the 9 month mark of a first-of-its-kind surgery in the state of Kentucky. In July, Eyewitness News met with Munday in Louisville as he was reunited with his physicians. Munday met with us again during the holiday season to share his […]
WLKY.com
Burst water pipe floods No Kill Louisville, hampers ability to help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A burst pipe drenched a warehouse full of food belonging to No Kill Louisville Animal Rescue & Pet Food Bank. The food is handed out monthly to low-income pet owners. "This entire area was raining, almost like there was standing water upstairs," said Jeremy Ficklin, director...
Fox 19
Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
spectrumnews1.com
UofL student helping those without a home this Christmas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A white Christmas — a positive light on the cold few days we’ve recently seen. But this can be a tough day for the unsheltered population in Louisville. Jorden Brooks, along with his friends and family, is doing his part this holiday to add some Christmas magic.
Wave 3
Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body was found in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report in the 200 block of Trafalgar Square around 4 p.m., according to LMPD. Officers arrived and found the body with no signs of physical trauma. LMPD...
spectrumnews1.com
Wesley House keeps children busy during winter break with 'fun learning'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Learning loss and regression can happen while students are on winter breaks. But a Kentucky community center continues to serve families by offering free programming so parents don’t have to worry. A study from the American Educational Research Association finds children can lose up to...
Wave 3
Thousands raised for former Holy Cross teachers after being rescued from fire in PRP
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire in Pleasure Ridge Park sent two women to the hospital Friday morning after neighbors and firefighters rescued them from their home. The women, Sister Maryann Tarquinio and Ms. Mary Burks, were identified as two recently retired Holy Cross High School teachers. The Holy Cross...
WLKY.com
Firefighters work in frigid conditions to control 3 Bullitt County outbuilding fires on Christmas Eve
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Three outbuildings caught on fire in Bullitt County early Christmas Eve morning, according to the Zoneton Fire Protection District. Zoneton firefighters, along with Shepherdsville, Nichols and Okolona firefighters, spent over five hours on Saturday battling the three separate fires. "No sooner than we got to...
Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
WKYT 27
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky leads to police response
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — A “Cousin Eddie” display in Kentucky apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out. After receiving the call, a dispatcher described the scene to responding officers as "a male standing outside. He is naked. He has a robe covering part of his body. He is exposing himself, and he has a hose between his legs.”
WLKY.com
More than 40 homes in this Louisville neighborhood go all out for Christmas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking for spots to check out Christmas lights this week, make sure to add this Louisville neighborhood. Residents in Windemere Place have gone all out with Christmas decorations and lights. The neighborhood is on Ashfield Lane near Hikes Point. This has been a tradition...
lakercountry.com
Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest of former Russell Co. resident
A traffic stop on North Highway 127 Friday afternoon turned into a multi-county pursuit, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Deputy Dustin Bunch initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander on Highway 127 for driving too fast for road conditions, reckless driving, and passing multiple vehicles.
WLKY.com
'Please stay home': Beshear says at least 3 Kentuckians dead from winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow may be over, but the dangerous conditions linger. Snow covered roads across Kentucky last night and the extremely frigid temperatures are keeping it there. The wild wind chills are also making it dangerous for anyone to be outside, with frostbite possible after just 15 minutes.
wdrb.com
City of Louisville looking for company to deal with contamination issues at old plant in Park Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is looking for a company to deal with contamination issues at the site of an old plant in the Park Hill neighborhood. The lot on South 11th Street is where Rhodia used to be. The chemical company left in 1994 and the space has been vacant ever since.
spectrumnews1.com
Winter storm not stopping last minute Christmas shoppers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of Thursday’s winter storm, asking everyone to stay indoors and avoid travel. But many last-minute Christmas shoppers weren’t deterred. Since then, Beshear said the storm has claimed the lives of three Kentuckians. Two of the...
WLKY.com
Jefferson County coroner: More than 500 people dead in Metro from overdoses in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner warns that 2022 was another deadly year for people experiencing addiction. At least 516 people died from overdoses this year, according to the coroner. While this number is down from the last two years, which saw more than 600 overdose deaths, there...
WLKY.com
Family of southern Indiana murder victim eager for justice after mistrial
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — In a Clark County courtroom Wednesday evening, James Cochran was expecting to hear the word 'guilty.' Instead, he learned there had been a mistrial in the case against his former son-in-law. "Puts a big hole in your heart, knowing you don't get justice for your daughter,"...
