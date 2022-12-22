ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullitt County, KY

WEHT/WTVW

Historic transplant recipient celebrates holiday progress

GRAHAM, Ky. (WEHT) – On December 22, 2022, Muhlenberg County native Michael Munday celebrated the 9 month mark of a first-of-its-kind surgery in the state of Kentucky. In July, Eyewitness News met with Munday in Louisville as he was reunited with his physicians. Munday met with us again during the holiday season to share his […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Burst water pipe floods No Kill Louisville, hampers ability to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A burst pipe drenched a warehouse full of food belonging to No Kill Louisville Animal Rescue & Pet Food Bank. The food is handed out monthly to low-income pet owners. "This entire area was raining, almost like there was standing water upstairs," said Jeremy Ficklin, director...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fox 19

Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

UofL student helping those without a home this Christmas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A white Christmas — a positive light on the cold few days we’ve recently seen. But this can be a tough day for the unsheltered population in Louisville. Jorden Brooks, along with his friends and family, is doing his part this holiday to add some Christmas magic.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body was found in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report in the 200 block of Trafalgar Square around 4 p.m., according to LMPD. Officers arrived and found the body with no signs of physical trauma. LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Wesley House keeps children busy during winter break with 'fun learning'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Learning loss and regression can happen while students are on winter breaks. But a Kentucky community center continues to serve families by offering free programming so parents don’t have to worry. A study from the American Educational Research Association finds children can lose up to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Thousands lose power across central Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky leads to police response

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — A “Cousin Eddie” display in Kentucky apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out. After receiving the call, a dispatcher described the scene to responding officers as "a male standing outside. He is naked. He has a robe covering part of his body. He is exposing himself, and he has a hose between his legs.”
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
lakercountry.com

Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest of former Russell Co. resident

A traffic stop on North Highway 127 Friday afternoon turned into a multi-county pursuit, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Deputy Dustin Bunch initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander on Highway 127 for driving too fast for road conditions, reckless driving, and passing multiple vehicles.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Winter storm not stopping last minute Christmas shoppers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of Thursday’s winter storm, asking everyone to stay indoors and avoid travel. But many last-minute Christmas shoppers weren’t deterred. Since then, Beshear said the storm has claimed the lives of three Kentuckians. Two of the...
KENTUCKY STATE

