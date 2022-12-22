ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomingdale, NY

mynbc5.com

Essex Police looking for man who allegedly knocked woman down, stole bag

ESSEX, Vt. — Police are looking for a man who allegedly knocked down a woman and stole her bag at a grocery store in Essex Junction on Sunday. The Essex Police Department said they received a report on Sunday afternoon that a woman was knocked down and her bag was stolen by a male in the area of Mac's Market. The male then fled the scene on foot.
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

Northern New York man dies in snowmobile accident

LOUISVILLE, N.Y. — New York State Police say 31-year-old Aaron Love was killed early Thursday morning when the snowmobile he was driving hit a downed tree. Police got the call around 3:12 a.m. for a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries on a snowmobile trail off Wallace Road in the town of Louisville. Their preliminary investigation determined Love, of Norfolk, was traveling west on the snowmobile trail off Wallace Road when he struck a fallen tree and was ejected from the snowmobile.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wwnytv.com

Norfolk man killed in snowmobile crash

TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A 31-year-old St. Lawrence County man died early Thursday morning after his snowmobile struck a fallen tree. State police said Aaron Love of Norfolk was traveling on the snowmobile trail off Wallace Road in the town of Louisville at around 3 a.m. According...
NORFOLK, NY
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash on I-89 in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in South Burlington yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 3:50 p.m. According to the report, Douglas Brassard, 53, of Colchester, was traveling in the passing lane when traffic began to slow, causing him to stop. A...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Grinch caught by Hinesburg Police

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The Grinch is notorious for trying to steal Christmas and the Hinesburg Police has been keeping a close eye on the mean one. Officers are playing the part of the Grinch, and have been flooding their Facebook page with pictures and videos for the last month.
HINESBURG, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Meth lab located in city apartment, woman charged

PLATTSBURGH | The discovery of an alleged meth lab in the City of Plattsburgh has left a local woman facing charges. New York State Police said the drug lab was found inside a McMartin Street apartment at about 3 p.m. Dec. 7. An investigation determined Jana A. Lagree, 28, was...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
lakeplacidnews.com

Winter storm watch in effect for Adirondacks

The National Weather Service office in Burlington Wednesday morning issued a winter storm watch for the Adirondack region, including the Tri-Lakes communities of Lake Placid, Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake. The winter storm watch is in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 to 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Estimated...
TUPPER LAKE, NY

