Traffic stop leads to seizure of 2,000 bags of heroin, fentanyl
Four individuals were arrested on Tuesday after a traffic stop lead to the seizure of over 2,000 bags of heroin, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetamine. Jamie Bombard, 24, of Bloomingdale, Kyle Simpson, 38, Eric Ryan, 52, and Lauren Harvey, 37, each of Saranac Lake, face a number of charges.
informnny.com
Malone man faces menacing, weapon charges following alleged violation of protection order
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Malone man was arrested following an incident in the parking lot of the Gateway Motel in Malone on Sunday, according to a press release from New York State Police. NYSP received a report of an order of protection violation on the afternoon of December...
mynbc5.com
Saranac Lake residents arrested after police find 2,000 bags of heroin, crystal meth in car
ST. ARMAND, N.Y. — Three Saranac Lake residents and a Bloomingdale man were arrested on Tuesday after police found more than 2,000 bags of heroin and 42 grams of crystal meth in their vehicle during a traffic stop. New York State Police said they were looking to arrest 24-year-old...
informnny.com
Norfolk woman arrested after allegedly violating order of protection
NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Norfolk woman was arrested on Monday in connection to an alleged violation of an order of protection, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police said they responded to a call in North Elba on the evening of December 10...
Authorities investigate prison assault that left one person hospitalized in critical condition
The assault victim is being treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center, according to the corrections department. Read the story on VTDigger here: Authorities investigate prison assault that left one person hospitalized in critical condition.
mynbc5.com
Essex Police looking for man who allegedly knocked woman down, stole bag
ESSEX, Vt. — Police are looking for a man who allegedly knocked down a woman and stole her bag at a grocery store in Essex Junction on Sunday. The Essex Police Department said they received a report on Sunday afternoon that a woman was knocked down and her bag was stolen by a male in the area of Mac's Market. The male then fled the scene on foot.
mynbc5.com
Colchester Police asking public to identify person of interest in armed robbery
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Police are asking the public to help identify a man believed to be a person of interest in an armed robbery at a home in Colchester. The Colchester Police Department said they received a call at 7 p.m. on Wednesday about an armed robbery at a home on College Parkway.
mynbc5.com
Northern New York man dies in snowmobile accident
LOUISVILLE, N.Y. — New York State Police say 31-year-old Aaron Love was killed early Thursday morning when the snowmobile he was driving hit a downed tree. Police got the call around 3:12 a.m. for a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries on a snowmobile trail off Wallace Road in the town of Louisville. Their preliminary investigation determined Love, of Norfolk, was traveling west on the snowmobile trail off Wallace Road when he struck a fallen tree and was ejected from the snowmobile.
wwnytv.com
Norfolk man killed in snowmobile crash
TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A 31-year-old St. Lawrence County man died early Thursday morning after his snowmobile struck a fallen tree. State police said Aaron Love of Norfolk was traveling on the snowmobile trail off Wallace Road in the town of Louisville at around 3 a.m. According...
wwnytv.com
Sean O’Brien to run for St. Lawrence County sheriff
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County’s undersheriff is seeking the top job in the sheriff’s office. Sean O’Brien says he’ll be running for sheriff now that Brooks Bigwarfe announced he’ll be retiring at the end of 2023. O’Brien started his career in the...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash on I-89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in South Burlington yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 3:50 p.m. According to the report, Douglas Brassard, 53, of Colchester, was traveling in the passing lane when traffic began to slow, causing him to stop. A...
WCAX
Grinch caught by Hinesburg Police
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The Grinch is notorious for trying to steal Christmas and the Hinesburg Police has been keeping a close eye on the mean one. Officers are playing the part of the Grinch, and have been flooding their Facebook page with pictures and videos for the last month.
Colchester Sun
Entrance to Sunderland Way and Joshua Way are currently closed to traffic due to downed traffic signal
ESSEX TOWN — Repairs are being made to traffic signals on Susie Wilson Road in the Lowes area after one of the signals was knocked down by the wind. While repairs are being made, the entrance to Sunderland Way and Joshua Way are currently closed to traffic. The repairs...
suncommunitynews.com
Meth lab located in city apartment, woman charged
PLATTSBURGH | The discovery of an alleged meth lab in the City of Plattsburgh has left a local woman facing charges. New York State Police said the drug lab was found inside a McMartin Street apartment at about 3 p.m. Dec. 7. An investigation determined Jana A. Lagree, 28, was...
Application to demolish Winooski church faces opposition
The parish that owns St. Stephen Catholic Church wants city permission to demolish the closed church. One Winooski resident said she is gathering signatures to try to block the demolition. Read the story on VTDigger here: Application to demolish Winooski church faces opposition.
This Place in History: Fort Montgomery
The northern end of Lake Champlain was fortified twice in the early 1800s to guard against attacks from British Canada.
lakeplacidnews.com
Winter storm watch in effect for Adirondacks
The National Weather Service office in Burlington Wednesday morning issued a winter storm watch for the Adirondack region, including the Tri-Lakes communities of Lake Placid, Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake. The winter storm watch is in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 to 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Estimated...
suncommunitynews.com
Panthers cruise behind states' top scorer; Wildcats, Bombers, Beavers, Bobcats win
CROWN POINT | The Crown Point boys varsity basketball team continued to surge after their season-opening loss, defeating Newcomb 90-24 Dec. 21 behind the top scorer in New York. Trevor Harris scored 43 points — 32 in the opening 16 minutes as the Panthers jumped out to a 53-15 lead...
