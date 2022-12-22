Read full article on original website
George Santos breaks silence as New York AG probes resume scandal
Incoming Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Thursday broke his silence about reports that he fabricated much of his resume, saying he has “a story to tell” next week. Why it matters: As new revelations continue to mount about Santos’ alleged widespread deceptions, House Republicans have been placed in an extremely tough spot as they prepare to take the majority by a razor-thin margin.
Zelensky to America: "Russian tyranny has lost control over us"
In his first international trip since Russia invaded Ukraine 300 days ago, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Congress and American people for their steadfast support of his country. Driving the news: Zelensky told a joint session of Congress that "against all odds and doom-and-gloom scenarios, Ukraine didn’t fall." "Your money...
Raskin elected top Democrat on House Oversight Committee
House Democrats on Thursday elected Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) as ranking member on the House Oversight Committee. Why it matters: The job comes with a hefty mandate: leading the defense against a battery of planned Republican investigations into the Biden administration on everything from the border to Afghanistan to Hunter Biden.
Congress set to reform how presidential elections are certified
Congress is poised to pass legislation — as part of a sweeping annual spending bill — to reform an 1887 law that determines how presidential elections are certified by Congress. Why it matters: The bill is Congress’ response to former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election...
D.C.'s emerging MAGA machine
If Donald Trump is once again elected president, he will enjoy a key asset absent from his 2017 White House transition: a sprawling infrastructure already preparing to staff a new administration and immediately enact major policies. Why it matters: No such apparatus devoted to Trump's political brand existed in 2017....
President Zelensky's historic visit to Washington
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday for his first international trip since Russia invaded Ukraine over 300 days ago. Zelensky met with Biden and spoke to a joint session of Congress. Plus, a look back at the year in tech. And, the story of a life-changing...
McClellan wins Democratic nomination to replace McEachin in Congress
Virginia State Sen. Jenn McClellan easily won the Democrats' snap primary to nominate a successor to the late Rep. Don McEachin, the party announced early Thursday morning. She beat fellow state Sen. Joe Morrissey, a polarizing disbarred lawyer with a long history of scandals. Why it matters: As the Democratic...
What the House committee report says about Trump's taxes
A Democratic House committee on Tuesday released new federal tax data for former President Trump, showing that his financial situation varied dramatically through his presidency. The big picture: The report came a vote by the House Ways and Means Committee to publicly release Trump's tax returns from 2015 through 2020,...
Mossad chief: Iran could soon "widen and broaden" weapons shipments to Russia
Mossad director David Barnea said on Thursday Israel has intelligence that shows Iran is secretly planning to soon "widen and broaden" its shipments of sophisticated weapons to Russia for the war in Ukraine. Why it matters: Barnea's warning marks the first time an Israeli official has publicly commented on Iran's...
Top Biden administration cyber official planning to step down
Chris Inglis, the first-ever national cyber director, is preparing to step down after spending the last 18 months standing up the new White House office, two sources familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: The move, which could happen as early as next month and was first reported...
Charted: 2022's year of upheaval
Inflation, immigration and the Supreme Court consistently held Americans' interest over the course of a year in which most news cycles — from Will Smith's Oscars slap to monkeypox to the death of Queen Elizabeth — burned hot and fast. Why it matters: Axios' annual analysis of Google...
