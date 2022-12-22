ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Jan. 6 final report alleges Trump engaged in "multi-part conspiracy"

The House Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday released its long-awaited final report, which includes detailed evidence compiled by the panel relating to the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. Why it matters: The report provides the clearest look yet at what transpired before, during and after one of the...
Axios

Congress set to reform how presidential elections are certified

Congress is poised to pass legislation — as part of a sweeping annual spending bill — to reform an 1887 law that determines how presidential elections are certified by Congress. Why it matters: The bill is Congress’ response to former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election...
Axios

Republican Jewish Coalition blasts Rep.-elect George Santos

The Republican Jewish Coalition disavowed New York congressman-elect George Santos on Tuesday for misrepresenting his heritage, banning him from future events. Why it matters: The Long Island Republican admitted in two interviews Monday to "embellishing" parts of his resume and background after being accused of fabricating multiple aspects of his life during his campaign for the U.S. House — including his Jewish ancestry.
Axios

Rep. Jamie Raskin announces cancer diagnosis

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) announced Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with cancer. Driving the news: The Maryland lawmaker said in a statement that he has Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, a "serious but curable form of cancer." Raskin added that he's about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy...
MARYLAND STATE
Axios

Paul Pelosi attack suspect pleads not guilty to state charges

The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), pleaded not guilty in a San Francisco court Wednesday to all state charges stemming from the October assault, CNN reports. Why it matters: David Wayne DePape previously pleaded not guilty to state charges, including attempted murder,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios

Supreme Court allows Trump-era border policy to remain for now

The Supreme Court is forcing the Biden administration to continue the controversial, pandemic-era border policy called Title 42, while legal challenges unfold, according to a Tuesday order. Why it matters: The expected Dec. 21 expiration of the policy — which has cited the pandemic to allow border officials to rapidly...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

House sends Biden $1.7 trillion government funding bill

The House passed the nearly $1.7 trillion long-term, government funding bill 225-201 on Friday ahead of a looming deadline. One member voted "present." Why it matters: The legislation will fund the government through next September — preventing the new Congress from being thrust into yet another spending fight when Republicans take control of the House in January.
Axios

New data: GOP's gap with independent voters

Interviews with midterm voters show Republicans continually underperform Democrats with one of the ripest targets in politics — independents who say they don't lean toward either party. Why it matters: The interviews, by AP VoteCast (methodology), show a critical mass of moderates aren't thrilled with Democrats — but are...
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
57K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy