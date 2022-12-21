Read full article on original website
KEYT
How the January 6 panel unearthed key details from little-known insiders
The story of January 6 has largely focused on a cast of very prominent characters, including former President Donald Trump and members of his inner circle who have become household names, like his former attorney Rudy Giuliani and his White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. But those with notable...
KEYT
China blasts US defense bill while Taiwan welcomes it
BEIJING (AP) — China has blasted an annual U.S. defense spending bill for hyping up the “China threat” while Taiwan welcomed the legislation, saying it shows U.S. support for the self-governing island that China says must come under its rule. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement Saturday that “China deplores and firmly opposes this U.S. move.” It called the new law a serious political provocation that blatantly interferes in China’s internal affairs. President Joe Biden signed the $858 billion defense bill into law in Washington on Friday. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry thanked the U.S. Congress for “demonstrating the importance it attaches to Taiwan-U.S. relations and strengthening Taiwan’s security.”
KEYT
Trump White House drafted statement attacking Barr after he publicly refuted Trump’s voter fraud claims, transcript reveals
In December 2020, after then-Attorney General William Barr publicly refuted President Donald Trump’s claims that the election was rigged, White House staffers drafted a press release that would’ve called for the firing of anyone who disagreed with Trump’s claims, according to a new transcript from the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021.
KEYT
Nepal’s new PM takes oath at the helm of fragile coalition
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s newly appointed prime minister has taken his oath as the leader of a fragile coalition that includes his former opponent and other smaller political parties. Maoist Communist party leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal was sworn in Monday by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari at the President House in Kathmandu at a ceremony attended by top officials, diplomats and politicians. Dahal has appointed three deputies and four other ministers in the Cabinet that is expected to be expanded in the next few days to accommodate more members from the new coalition government. Dahal has the support of more than half the members of the newly elected 275-member House of Representatives, the lower house of Parliament where he will have to prove his majority.
KEYT
Packed ICUs, crowded crematoriums: COVID roils Chinese towns
BAZHOU, China (AP) — As China grapples with its first-ever national COVID-19 wave, emergency wards in small cities and towns southwest of Beijing are overwhelmed. Intensive care units are turning away ambulances, relatives of sick people are searching for open beds, and patients are slumped on benches in hospital corridors and lying on floors for a lack of beds. Even as the young go back to work and lines at fever clinics shrink, many of Hebei’s elderly are falling into critical condition. As they overrun ICUs and funeral homes, it could be a harbinger of what’s to come for the rest of China.
KEYT
NATO probing shooting incident in tense Kosovo north
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo say they are investigating a shooting incident in a tense northern region. They urged calm after Serbia sent its army chief to the border area in response. The incident on Sunday evening took place in a town in northern Kosovo where local ethnic Serbs have been manning road barricades for the past two weeks. Tensions have been running high as have concerns about instability. Serbia doesn’t recognize the 2008 declaration of independence of its former province while Western efforts to mediate a solution so far have failed. Fears of violence have soared since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
KEYT
Leader of ex-communist rebels becomes Nepal’s new PM
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The leader of former communist rebels has become Nepal’s new prime minister with the support from his ex-opponent and other smaller political parties. The announcement was made by the office of President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Sunday after the Maoist communist party leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal met her to stake his claim for the prime minister following last month’s elections. Dahal has support of more than half the members of the newly elected House of Representatives, the lower house of Parliament. He is likely to take the oath of office on Monday and prove his majority in the 275-member house later in the week. It is Dahal’s third time in power since his Maoist group quit an armed revolt and joined mainstream politics in 2006.
KEYT
UN official, Taliban minister meet on Afghan women NGO ban
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The United Nations says its top official in Kabul has met the Taliban government’s economy minister in the Afghan capital. The meeting on Monday followed a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to bar women from working for non-governmental organizations, allegedly because some female NGO employees were not wearing the Islamic headscarf, or hijab, correctly. The measure was announced on Saturday and caused widespread condemnation outside Afghanistan. A tweet from the U.N. in Afghanistan said its acting chief urged the economy minister to reverse the ban. Four major aid agencies have stopped their operations in the country because of the ban.
KEYT
More migrants dropped off outside vice president’s home in freezing weather on Christmas Eve
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve in 18 degree weather late Saturday. An initial two busloads were taken to local shelters, according to an administration official. More buses arrived outside the vice president’s residence later Saturday evening. A CNN team saw migrants being dropped off, with some migrants wearing only T-shirts in the freezing weather. They were given blankets and put on another bus that went to a local church.
KEYT
India opposition’s ‘unity march’ against hate enters capital
NEW DELHI (AP) — Members of India’s main opposition Congress party and thousands of supporters have walked into New Delhi as part of a cross-country “unity march” seeking to challenge what they say is a “hate-filled” version of the country under the Hindu nationalist government. The march is led by Rahul Gandhi, an opposition leader of the Congress party and scion of the influential Gandhi family. He says the motive of his long walk across the length of the country is to revive the once-mighty Congress party and showcase the “real India” unlike the version offered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi has targeted Modi for doing little to address the economic inequality, the rising religious polarization, and the threat posed by China.
KEYT
Belarus hands opposition activists prison terms in absentia
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian authorities have handed lengthy prison terms to two opposition activists who had fled the country. It was the first court verdict against dissidents that was announced in absentia. Aliaksandra Herasimenia and Alexander Opeikin were each sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday. A court in Minsk convicted the two on the charges of calling for sanctions and inflicting harm on the national security of Belarus. Herasimenia is a former swimmer and three-time Olympic medalist. She and Opeikin founded the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation. The organization united hundreds of Belarusian athletes critical of President Alexander Lukahsenko’s authoritarian rule.
KEYT
Major foreign aid groups suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bars female employees
At least half a dozen major foreign aid groups have said they are temporarily suspending their operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban barred female employees of non-governmental organizations from coming to work. “We cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without our female staff,” aid...
KEYT
A Christmas season without its traditional glow in Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Just a year ago, Sophia Square in Kyiv was all about the big Christmas tree and thousands of lights spreading over the plaza. These final days of 2022, in the middle of a war that has ravaged the country for 10 months, a more modest tree stands there, its blue and yellow lights barely breaking the gloom of the square that is otherwise dark apart from the headlights of cars. There are days when streets in Kyiv’s downtown have light, but the authorities have imposed some restrictions and scheduled power cuts, meaning that there’s no traditional gleaming city during the Christmas season.
KEYT
North Macedonia takes emergency anti-pollution steps
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s government say it’s imposing urgent measures in the country’s capital and three other cities in order to protect people from severely high levels of air pollution. No sports events are to take place during days of high pollution. Construction work will be limited to a six-hour window and companies will be asked to excuse pregnant women and people over age 60 from work. The measures coincided with a Saturday announcement that the capital Skopje was the world’s third most polluted city that day. North Macedonia’s high level of pollution cost an estimated 3,000 lives each year.
KEYT
Taliban orders NGOs to ban female employees from coming to work
The Taliban administration in Afghanistan has ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to stop their female employees from coming to work, according to a letter by the Ministry of Economy sent to all licensed NGOs. Non-compliance will result in revoking the licenses of said NGOs, the ministry said.
KEYT
US warns of possible attack in Islamabad amid security fears
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad is warning its staff of a possible attack on Americans at a top hotel in Pakistan’s capital. Local authorities have already put the city on high alert following a suicide bombing earlier in the week. The U.S. Embassy said Sunday in a security alert it is aware of information that “unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays.” The advisory banned American personnel from visiting the popular hotel over the holidays. The embassy directive came two days after a suicide bombing in a residential area of the capital killed a police officer and wounded ten others.
KEYT
Syrian Democratic Forces say 6 fighters killed in IS attack
QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces say an attack by Islamic State militants in the city of Raqqa has killed six of its members. The SDF has played a prominent role in the fight against IS. An SDF commander says an IS cell targeted security and military buildings in the city. A Britain-based war monitor reports that the IS attack targeted an area containing the headquarters of the SDF’s Internal Security Forces, anti-terrorism units, and a military intelligence prison where about 200 IS prisoners are housed. Also on Monday, the observatory reported that six members of a Turkish-backed rebel group were killed in clashes with the SDF and the Syrian army in the Aleppo countryside.
KEYT
South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean drones enter its airspace
Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korean airspace on Monday, prompting the South Korean military to deploy fighter jets and attack helicopters, the country’s defense ministry said. The ministry said South Korea’s military fired shots at the drones, but added it couldn’t confirm whether any drones were shot...
KEYT
China carries out military exercises near Taiwan and Japan, sending 47 aircraft across Taiwan Strait in ‘strike drill’
China sent 47 aircraft across the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, its largest incursion into Taiwan’s air defense zone in recent months, as Beijing steps-up efforts to normalize aggressive military operations around the self-ruled island. The incursions were made by 42 J-10, J-11, J-16 and Su-30...
KEYT
Richard Reid Fast Facts
Here’s a look at the life of Richard Reid, also known as the “shoe bomber” because of his attempt to detonate explosives hidden in his sneakers while on an American Airlines flight. He is serving a life sentence at the US Penitentiary Administrative Maximum facility in Florence, Colorado. Zacarias Moussaoui, convicted September 11 conspirator, is also incarcerated there.
