Read full article on original website
Kim Brailey
3d ago
The current bill in the House is full of pork and foreign money in the BILLIONS. Americans are sick of it.
Reply(2)
26
Michael Zeyn
2d ago
Axios getting nervous their handlers will be cut off from power and information
Reply
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott called 'inhumane' for allegedly busing migrants to Kamala Harris' residence during the cold Christmas weatherVictorTexas State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Migrants dropped off at Vice President Harris' residence on Christmas EveEdy ZooWashington, DC
City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to TysonsUplift LoudounTysons, VA
Related
Kari Lake Lawsuit Could Help Trump Get Reinstated as President, Lawyer Says
Trump attorney Christina Bobb said that the Arizona gubernatorial candidate's legal action could have knock-on effect "down the road" for the former president.
Told By Ron DeSantis ‘Nobody Wants To Hear From You,’ Now He's Headed To Congress
Gen Z's first U.S. representative, Maxwell Frost, is the somewhat reluctant ambassador for a crop of young people shaped by ceaseless gun violence.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Twitter Files reveal Trump ban came after Michelle Obama, others pressured the company
Former First Lady Michelle Obama was among those who pressured Twitter to ban former President Donald Trump, following the riots at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
Biden 'annoyed' by complaints from Harris's husband over tough vice presidential assignments
President Joe Biden grew “annoyed” upon discovering that Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband had complained about her policy assignments, fueling questions inside the White House about the vice president’s inner circle.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Why Jill Biden's Christmas Decor Has Everyone Talking About Melania Trump
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the White House! On November 28, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden announced the beginning of the holiday season by tweeting photos of the White House's festive décor. This year's theme celebrates the U.S. Constitution, as she explained: "For this year's holidays at the White House, we hope to capture the spirit embodied in the very idea of America: We the People." She added, "As our country gathers for the holidays, traditions may vary, but our shared American values — a belief in possibility, optimism, and unity — endure each season. Room by room, visitors will be reminded of what brings us together during the holidays, and throughout the year."
The Far Right Is Dumping Marjorie Taylor Greene
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was once a darling of the far-right. Apparently not anymore. Republican Rep. Greene disavowed white nationalist livestreamer Nick Fuentes, who’s now getting cozy with disgraced rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye), “and his racist, anti-semitic ideology” in a tweet last month. Ever since, Fuentes’ followers—known as “groypers”—have viciously turned on her.
Roger Stone claims he personally saw a literal "demonic portal" over Biden White House
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Roger Stone is now spinning a bizarre claim about the existence of a so-called "demonic portal" that opened above the White House after President Joe Biden took office. Stone even appears to believe the portal is visible to those who are searching for it....
Trump Just Made Criminal History
Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism
When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
Ex-Trump Attorney Has No Doubt Trump Will Be Criminally Referred For Jan. 6 Riot
Lawyer Ty Cobb predicted the House Jan. 6 committee will vote to recommend the Justice Department prosecute Trump.
Trump laments losing Fox News as an ally after network ends daughter-in-law’s contract
Donald Trump lamented losing Fox News as an ally on his Truth Social social media platform after his daughter-in-law was dropped by the network.Lara Trump, the wife of Mr Trump’s son Eric Trump, was let go as a commentator for the network.“Lara Trump was one of the smartest, quickest, nicest, and most professional people on Television. Her delivery, both in terms of presentation and content, was unbelievable—a true natural,” wrote Mr Trump on Truth Social.“Fox News is a much different place now than it was just a short time ago, but the audience loved Lara, her insight and vision—and...
Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’
The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
Herschel Walker Comes Under Fire After Claiming Most Americans 'Haven't Earned The Right' To Change The Country
Herschel Walker came under fire once again this weekend after the GOP Senate candidate claimed most Americans “haven’t earned the right” to change the country, RadarOnline.com has learned.The controversial claim came on Sunday as the 60-year-old Georgia Senate candidate sat for an interview with conservative media group Creative Destruction Media.During the interview, which was hosted by conservative journalists Christine Dolan and L. Todd Wood, Walker was asked how he felt about young American voters who seek to change the country from what it was like when the former NFL football star-turned-wannabe senator was a child.“I think our biggest problem, we...
String Of Resignations May Threaten Plans To Take Trump's Truth Social Public: Report
The departures add to a company's struggles to finalize the deal.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Now we see just how corrupt, how cut-throat and how devious Big Tech is
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Twitter's mission of sharing information and ideas without barriers was only a marketing campaign on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’
Manchin leaves the Door Wide Open to Leaving the Democratic Party – a Move that Could Give the GOP the Senate Majority
In an interview with The Hill, West Virginia’s Democratic Senator Joe Manchin discussed the possibility of following Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema (I-AZ) and changing parties.
Capitol rioter slams Trump: ‘I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman’
A Capitol rioter and far-right social media troll who is facing prison over the January 6 insurrection is suddenly having regrets about supporting Donald Trump.After the former president revealed his digital trading card collection on Thursday, Tim Gionet, better known as his online persona Baked Alaska, wrote on Twitter: “I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman”.Mr Gionet became a high-profile Trump supporter during the 2016 presidential election and was banned from Twitter in 2017 after repeatedly posting anti-semitic and white nationalist content. He was reinstated to Twitter on 11 December under Elon Musk’s amnesty...
Here's How Much Mar-a-Lago Is Worth if Trump Sells It
Trump's Palm Beach resort could become a stigmatized property or a sought-after estate, real-estate experts told Newsweek.
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
57K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 13