Washington, DC

Comments / 13

Kim Brailey
3d ago

The current bill in the House is full of pork and foreign money in the BILLIONS. Americans are sick of it.

Reply(2)
26
Michael Zeyn
2d ago

Axios getting nervous their handlers will be cut off from power and information

Reply
12
 

The List

Why Jill Biden's Christmas Decor Has Everyone Talking About Melania Trump

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the White House! On November 28, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden announced the beginning of the holiday season by tweeting photos of the White House's festive décor. This year's theme celebrates the U.S. Constitution, as she explained: "For this year's holidays at the White House, we hope to capture the spirit embodied in the very idea of America: We the People." She added, "As our country gathers for the holidays, traditions may vary, but our shared American values — a belief in possibility, optimism, and unity — endure each season. Room by room, visitors will be reminded of what brings us together during the holidays, and throughout the year."
Vice

The Far Right Is Dumping Marjorie Taylor Greene

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was once a darling of the far-right. Apparently not anymore. Republican Rep. Greene disavowed white nationalist livestreamer Nick Fuentes, who’s now getting cozy with disgraced rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye), “and his racist, anti-semitic ideology” in a tweet last month. Ever since, Fuentes’ followers—known as “groypers”—have viciously turned on her.
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

Trump Just Made Criminal History

Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
GEORGIA STATE
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
The Independent

Trump laments losing Fox News as an ally after network ends daughter-in-law’s contract

Donald Trump lamented losing Fox News as an ally on his Truth Social social media platform after his daughter-in-law was dropped by the network.Lara Trump, the wife of Mr Trump’s son Eric Trump, was let go as a commentator for the network.“Lara Trump was one of the smartest, quickest, nicest, and most professional people on Television. Her delivery, both in terms of presentation and content, was unbelievable—a true natural,” wrote Mr Trump on Truth Social.“Fox News is a much different place now than it was just a short time ago, but the audience loved Lara, her insight and vision—and...
HollywoodLife

Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’

The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
HOUSTON, TX
RadarOnline

Herschel Walker Comes Under Fire After Claiming Most Americans 'Haven't Earned The Right' To Change The Country

Herschel Walker came under fire once again this weekend after the GOP Senate candidate claimed most Americans “haven’t earned the right” to change the country, RadarOnline.com has learned.The controversial claim came on Sunday as the 60-year-old Georgia Senate candidate sat for an interview with conservative media group Creative Destruction Media.During the interview, which was hosted by conservative journalists Christine Dolan and L. Todd Wood, Walker was asked how he felt about young American voters who seek to change the country from what it was like when the former NFL football star-turned-wannabe senator was a child.“I think our biggest problem, we...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Capitol rioter slams Trump: ‘I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman’

A Capitol rioter and far-right social media troll who is facing prison over the January 6 insurrection is suddenly having regrets about supporting Donald Trump.After the former president revealed his digital trading card collection on Thursday, Tim Gionet, better known as his online persona Baked Alaska, wrote on Twitter: “I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman”.Mr Gionet became a high-profile Trump supporter during the 2016 presidential election and was banned from Twitter in 2017 after repeatedly posting anti-semitic and white nationalist content. He was reinstated to Twitter on 11 December under Elon Musk’s amnesty...
Comments / 0

Community Policy