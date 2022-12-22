ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wkzo.com

Multiple injuries in Cass County two vehicle accident Christmas Eve

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Several children were injured Christmas Eve in a two vehicle crash in Cass County. The accident happened around 6:10 p.m. Saturday on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says Tiana Double of Niles and her daughter were...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Blizzard update from Cass County Sheriff's Office

CASS COUNTY, Mich. --You're reminded by the Cass County Sheriff's Office about the Blizzard Warning from the National Weather Service continuing until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022. Cass County roadways are still dangerous, with multiple roads drifted shut, along with blowing snow and high winds are continuing to make...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Children hospitalized following Cass Co. crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Children were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Deputies responded to the crash on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township shortly after 6 p.m. A Niles woman and her daughter were headed south on the highway when the woman lost control of her vehicle.
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Multiple children injured in two-vehicle crash

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on M51 Highway near Maple Street on Saturday around 6:10 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Investigators determined that a Niles woman and her daughter were driving south on M51 in a Kia Optima at the...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Berrien County Sheriff's Office warns of scam caller

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Berrien County Sherriff's Office is warning the public to be wary of scam callers pretending to be the sheriff's office. According to officials, caller ID will show the sheriff department's name and number, or a similar number. The scam calls will state that the person...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
News Now Warsaw

Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm

WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Travel advisory issued for Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A travel advisory has been issued for Cass County, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The advisory is in place until noon on Saturday. All non-essential traffic is asked to stay off the road.
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incident:. 6:14 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 3000 block East US 30, Warsaw. Report of battery. Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 1:52 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 100 block East Epworth Forest Road, North Webster....
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
MLive

Police identify woman killed in Van Buren County house fire

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police have identified a woman who died in a Tuesday, Dec. 20 house fire in Bangor as 32-year-old Evelyn Hitchcock. Police and firefighters responded to the fire, in the 1000 block of Third Street, about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bangor police officers reached the scene before...
BANGOR, MI
Detroit News

EB I-94 in SW Michigan reopens after crash involving 9 semis

A stretch of Interstate 94 in Berrien County where crews tended to a crash Friday involving nine semi-tractor trailers has reopened, Michigan State Police said. MSP reported on Twitter that the freeway reopened around 5 p.m. "All lanes reopened both directions I-94 between Berrien to Calhoun County. No serious injuries...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Minor injuries in crash between passenger vehicle, semi on U.S. 131

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a crash between a semi and a passenger vehicle on U.S. 131 Friday that resulted in minor injuries. State troopers were called to U.S. 131 near Dickinson Road in White Pigeon for the incident. According to the investigation, a 52-year-old...
WHITE PIGEON, MI
WNDU

2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are accused of resisting law enforcement in a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Elkhart County. On Sunday around 5 a.m., police say they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Warsaw. They tried to pull the vehicle over at County Road 3 and County Road 118, but the vehicle took off and pulled into a dead-end subdivision.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
wkzo.com

Charges of open murder reauthorized for 16-year-old involved in shooting near Interfaith homes

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The charge of open murder has been reauthorized for a 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager. The Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney issued a release on Thursday, December 22 stating that the original charges against Kahree L. Compton of one count of open murder and one count of using a firearm to commit a felony have been reauthorized.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WANE-TV

WATCH: South Bend Police save Christmas

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – The Grinch apparently made a stop in South Bend. According to South Bend Police, someone came into a home and stole some Christmas presents. But, that wasn’t the end of the story. In a Facebook post, the police department says “We interrupt our...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy