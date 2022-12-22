Zion Williamson (conditioning) is listed as doubtful to play in the New Orleans Pelicans' Monday night game against the Indiana Pacers. Williamson has missed the Pelicans' last two games while in the league's health protocols, and it looks like he'll need at least another couple of days to recover before he can play again. Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy should continue to see extra minutes with Williamson sidelined, and especially as Larry Nance Jr. deals with an Achilles injury.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO