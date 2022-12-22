Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Kelly Olynyk (ankle) out again Monday for Jazz
Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk will not play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Olynyk is still recovering from the sprained ankle that has kept him sidelined as of late. He'll remain out to start the new week, so expect Walker Kessler to earn another start down low.
numberfire.com
Clippers' John Wall (ankle) questionable for Monday night versus Pistons
The Los Angeles Clippers listed John Wall (ankle) as questionable for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Wall missed the Clippers' last contest after picking up an ankle sprain, but it looks like the extra rest may have helped him recover enough to play against the Pistons tonight. FanDuel has...
numberfire.com
Rockets' Eric Gordon (thumb) available to play versus Bulls Monday
The Houston Rockets listed Eric Gordon (thumb contusion) as available for Monday night's game against the Chicago Bulls. Gordon didn't play in the Rockets' last game while he dealt with a thumb injury, but he'll suit up against the Bulls tonight. Kenyon Martin Jr. took Gordon's spot in the starting lineup while Gordon was sidelined.
numberfire.com
Suns' Landry Shamet starting on Friday, Damion Lee coming off the bench
Phoenix Suns point guard Landry Shamet is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Shamet will get the start on Friday with Damion Lee moving to the bench. Our models expect him to play 24.2 minutes against Memphis. Shamet's Friday projection includes 11.6 points, 2.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Herb Jones (health protocols) out versus Pacers Monday
New Orleans Pelicans starter Herb Jones (health protocols) will not play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Jones will miss Monday's game against the Pacers while adhering to the NBA's health and safety protocols. His absence should open up extra opportunities for Trey Murphy III even if Larry Nance Jr. returns to the court.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (illness) questionable for Monday
The Detroit Pistons listed Marvin Bagley III (non-COVID illness) as questionable for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Bagley III hasn't missed a game since the beginning of November, but is now in danger of sitting out today's game after coming down with a non-COVID illness. If he sits, Saddiq Bey could absorb more minutes in the Pistons' rotation.
numberfire.com
Zion Williamson (conditioning) doubtful for Pelicans Monday
Zion Williamson (conditioning) is listed as doubtful to play in the New Orleans Pelicans' Monday night game against the Indiana Pacers. Williamson has missed the Pelicans' last two games while in the league's health protocols, and it looks like he'll need at least another couple of days to recover before he can play again. Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy should continue to see extra minutes with Williamson sidelined, and especially as Larry Nance Jr. deals with an Achilles injury.
numberfire.com
Javonte Green (knee) upgraded to questionable for Bulls Monday
The Chicago Bulls listed Javonte Green (knee) as questionable for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. Green has been dealing with a knee injury for a week now, but has a chance to suit up against Houston this evening. He was initially listed as doubtful for today's contest before his upgrade to questionable.
numberfire.com
Robert Williams (illness) not listed on Celtics on Sunday's injury report
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. After missing one game with an illness, Williams is on track to return on Christmas. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 25.9 FanDuel points. Williams' projection includes 8.3 points, 7.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Marcus Smart (hip) probable for Boston's Sunday matchup against Bucks
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (hip) is probable to play in Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Smart is expected to suit up on Christmas after he was designated as probable with left hip inflammation. In 32.2 expected minutes, our models project 28.1 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina (knee) out for Mavericks Sunday
The Dallas Mavericks have ruled out Frank Ntilikina (knee) for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Ntilikina is dealing with knee soreness and will miss today's tilt with the Lakers. He has been averaging 19.3 minutes per game over the Mavericks' past 8 games. Ntilikina hasn't seen much action...
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (concussion, shoulder) out Monday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will not play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Caruso is still dealing with a right acromioclavicular sprain while also being in the NBA's concussion protocol. Ayo Dosunmu should see another start at point guard with Caruso sidelined. In 30 games this...
numberfire.com
Miami's Caleb Martin (ankle) active and starting on Friday, Max Strus to bench
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (ankle) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. Martin will return to the court after he was forced to miss. two games with a left ankle sprain. In 30.4 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 23.4 FanDuel points. Martin's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) remains out for Mavericks on Sunday
Dallas Mavericks small forward Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Finney-Smith will miss his third straight game with an adductor strain. Expect Tim Hardaway Jr. to play an increased role on Christmas. Hardaway Jr.'s projection includes 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.5...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Austin Reaves (ankle) available on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Reaves has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 29.3 minutes against Charlotte. Reaves' Friday projection includes 10.6 points, 3.8...
numberfire.com
MarJon Beauchamp playing bench role for Bucks on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Marjon Beauchamp is not starting in Friday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Beauchamp will come off the bench after Jevon Carter was announced as Friday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 314.8 minutes this season, Beauchamp is averaging 0.73 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (wrist) available on Friday
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton (wrist) is available for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Haliburton has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Miami on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.4 minutes against the Heat. Haliburton's Friday projection includes 17.9 points, 4.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Hornets' Terry Rozier (hip) active and starting on Friday, Kelly Oubre coming off the bench
Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier (hip) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Rozier has been upgraded from questionable to available and will start against the Lakers. Kelly Oubre moves to the bench. Our models expect Rozier to play 33.6 minutes against Los Angeles.
numberfire.com
Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) out again on Friday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with the Lakers. His next chance to play will come against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.
numberfire.com
Indiana's Bennedict Mathurin starting for Aaron Nesmith (ankle) on Friday
Indiana Pacers shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin is starting in Friday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Mathurin will make his second career start after Aaron Nesmith was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Mathurin to score 23.5 FanDuel points. Mathurin's projection includes 15.6 points,...
