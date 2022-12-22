Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in PlymouthDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Opinion: Rent In Boston Is Too Expensive. Many People Can't Afford ItMatt LillywhiteBoston, MA
Red Sox Listening To Offers On Star PlayerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Dog-Friendly New Year's Eve Party Promises Tail-Wagging Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
Related
Bucks Coach Has Apt Description For Robert Williams’ Role On Celtics
BOSTON — Robert Williams III has played a number of roles for the Celtics over his five seasons in Boston, making it a difficult task to label him with a single positional designation. At least when it comes to the ones in basketball. Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer went...
Watch Jayson Tatum Put Giannis Antetokounmpo On Christmas Day Poster
There are plenty of ways to say Merry Christmas. “Happy Holidays,” “Feliz Navidad” and “Yuletide Greetings” all do the trick, but Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum decided to go about it another way when he greeted Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo on Sunday. In the...
Giannis Antetokounmpo Admits Bucks ‘Haven’t Grown’ Playing Vs. Celtics
It’s hard to imagine, but Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo actually finished with the worst plus-minus rating out of all players in the loss to the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day. The Celtics limited the two-time NBA MVP to 27 points on 9-for-22 (40.9%) shooting from the field to...
Jaylen Brown Explains Christmas Day Scuffle With Giannis Antetokounmpo
Not all was merry between Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo on Christmas Day. With the Celtics well on their way to a 139-118 victory at TD Garden, Brown and Antetokounmpo got into a heated on-court tussle late in the fourth quarter. Antetokounmpo took exception...
What Joe Mazzulla Told Celtics Was Best Part Of Win Vs. Timberwolves
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics weren’t too concerned about creating flashy plays to get back into the win column Friday night. They sure did come through in the form of some highlight-reel dunks from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, but those plays were overshadowed by the grit and toughness the Celtics displayed to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 121-109, at TD Garden.
Why Was Mac Jones Flagged For Unnecessary Roughness? Patriots QB Explains
FOXBORO, Mass. — Rhamondre Stevenson blamed his costly late-game fumble Saturday on him trying to make a play. Mac Jones had the same explanation for his ensuing penalty. After Stevenson lost the ball inside Cincinnati’s 10-yard line with a minute remaining in a four-point game, Jones continued his attempts to recover it after the whistle had blown. That earned the New England Patriots quarterback a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.
Patriots Players Show Ex-Teammate Ton Of Respect After Loss To Bengals
Star quarterback Joe Burrow made it perfectly clear earlier this week how respected Ted Karras is in the Cincinnati Bengals’ locker room. And the New England Patriots sure have a lot of love still for their former teammate. Even after a crushing 22-18 defeat to the Bengals at Gillette...
Celtics Wrap: Jayson Tatum Gifts Bucks Loss On Christmas
BOSTON — The Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 139-118 on Christmas Day at TD Garden. The C’s improved to 24-10 while the Bucks fell to 22-11. Who knows how they did it, but the Celtics had a complete reversal of fortune against the Bucks — putting together their best performance from beyond the arc all month.
76ers' James Harden Considering Reunion with the Rockets
A rolling stone gathers no moss, they say. And don’t confuse James Harden’s beard for the flowerless plant. After a three-year hiatus, the three-time scoring champ and current Philadelphia 76ers point guard is considering a reunion with one of his former clubs. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden could return to the Houston Rockets if he cannot secure an extension with the Sixers.
James Harden Scorns Reporter For Asking Rockets Reunion Question
James Harden was the focus of a fascinating rumor that surfaced shortly before the start of the NBA’s Christmas Day slate. The superstar guard was in no mood to talk about it before taking the Madison Square Garden floor, however. About an hour before the 76ers and New York...
Devin Booker Says He'll Play Sunday as Suns Take on Nuggets
It’s a Christmas miracle! Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker confirmed that he would return to the lineup Sunday against the Denver Nuggets. Booker has played in just two of the Suns’ past seven games while resolving a groin injury. Injury notwithstanding, Booker has been the Suns’ best...
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa In Concussion Protocol, Could Miss Patriots Game
The New England Patriots could be facing a shorthanded Miami Dolphins squad in this Sunday’s must-win AFC East matchup at Gillette Stadium. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had been placed in concussion protocol, putting his availability for this week’s game in doubt.
Celtics Put Emphasis On Sparking Jaylen Brown In Fourth Quarter
BOSTON — Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown didn’t start off too hot Sunday, but he came alive in the fourth quarter to help put away the Milwaukee Bucks for a Christmas Day victory. As soon as the final period began, Brown seemed to flip a switch for the...
Dodgers' Trevor Bauer Has Suspension Reduced
Trevor Bauer of the Los Angeles Dodgers had his suspension reduced Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Bauer was initially suspended for 324 games (two seasons) for violating the league’s domestic violence policy. The suspension was reduced to 194 games by a neutral arbitrator. This means he is eligible for immediate reinstatement. The Dodgers have 14 days to decide whether to put him on their 40-man roster or release him. They are expected to release him rather than deal with any fallout for his actions from the media and certain groups. Bauer will still have his salary docked for the first 50 games this season.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Snaps Losing Skid With Gritty Win Over Timberwolves
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics made sure they didn’t suffer a fourth straight loss Friday night as they ran away from the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 121-109 win at TD Garden. The Celtics improve to 23-10 while the Timberwolves now own a 16-17 record. full box score here.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/25.
Lame Seahawks Players Go Full-Hardo With Week 16 Pregame Attire
With temperatures well below freezing in Kansas City and across much of the country, members of the Seattle Seahawks wanted to prove their toughness in a rather unnecessary way before their Week 16 game against the Chiefs. Members of the Seahawks, including wideout DK Metcalf, opted to go through their...
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin Expected to Start Saturday vs. Chiefs
Marquise Goodwin is expected to play Saturday for the Seattle Seahawks, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. The Hawks will likely need a win Saturday to keep their playoff hopes alive, but that won’t be easy in Kansas City, where the temperature may not get out of the single digits. The Hawks will also be without wide receiver Tyler Lockett who underwent surgery on his finger earlier this week. This is a massive loss in a game versus the defensively challenged Chiefs. Goodwin will be expected to step right into the starting role and produce opposite D.K. Metcalf for quarterback Geno Smith. This game could also come down to how successful either team will be with their ground attack.
The Spread Sharp Report: Public Has Little Confidence In Patriots Vs. Joe Burrow
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will face a tough Christmas Eve task Saturday in their Week 16 game, and the betting public believes Joe Burrow will play Grinch. The red-hot Cincinnati Bengals enter as a 3.5-point favorite after having won each of their last six games. The 7-7 Patriots, meanwhile, continue to struggle on the offensive side of the football and are coming off a stunning Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. New England remains in the playoff hunt while the AFC North-leading Bengals will earn a postseason berth with a win at Gillette Stadium.
Ford Final Five: Bruins Take Down Devils, Win Fourth Straight
The Bruins were back in action Friday night taking on the New Jersey Devils. Boston took control of the game during the second period, scoring all four of their goals during those 20 minutes en route to the 4-3 win. The Bruins have two more road games after the holiday...
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
51K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0