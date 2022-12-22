ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Jaylen Brown Explains Christmas Day Scuffle With Giannis Antetokounmpo

Not all was merry between Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo on Christmas Day. With the Celtics well on their way to a 139-118 victory at TD Garden, Brown and Antetokounmpo got into a heated on-court tussle late in the fourth quarter. Antetokounmpo took exception...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

What Joe Mazzulla Told Celtics Was Best Part Of Win Vs. Timberwolves

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics weren’t too concerned about creating flashy plays to get back into the win column Friday night. They sure did come through in the form of some highlight-reel dunks from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, but those plays were overshadowed by the grit and toughness the Celtics displayed to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 121-109, at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Why Was Mac Jones Flagged For Unnecessary Roughness? Patriots QB Explains

FOXBORO, Mass. — Rhamondre Stevenson blamed his costly late-game fumble Saturday on him trying to make a play. Mac Jones had the same explanation for his ensuing penalty. After Stevenson lost the ball inside Cincinnati’s 10-yard line with a minute remaining in a four-point game, Jones continued his attempts to recover it after the whistle had blown. That earned the New England Patriots quarterback a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Celtics Wrap: Jayson Tatum Gifts Bucks Loss On Christmas

BOSTON — The Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 139-118 on Christmas Day at TD Garden. The C’s improved to 24-10 while the Bucks fell to 22-11. Who knows how they did it, but the Celtics had a complete reversal of fortune against the Bucks — putting together their best performance from beyond the arc all month.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

76ers' James Harden Considering Reunion with the Rockets

A rolling stone gathers no moss, they say. And don’t confuse James Harden’s beard for the flowerless plant. After a three-year hiatus, the three-time scoring champ and current Philadelphia 76ers point guard is considering a reunion with one of his former clubs. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden could return to the Houston Rockets if he cannot secure an extension with the Sixers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

Devin Booker Says He'll Play Sunday as Suns Take on Nuggets

It’s a Christmas miracle! Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker confirmed that he would return to the lineup Sunday against the Denver Nuggets. Booker has played in just two of the Suns’ past seven games while resolving a groin injury. Injury notwithstanding, Booker has been the Suns’ best...
PHOENIX, AZ
NESN

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa In Concussion Protocol, Could Miss Patriots Game

The New England Patriots could be facing a shorthanded Miami Dolphins squad in this Sunday’s must-win AFC East matchup at Gillette Stadium. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had been placed in concussion protocol, putting his availability for this week’s game in doubt.
NESN

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer Has Suspension Reduced

Trevor Bauer of the Los Angeles Dodgers had his suspension reduced Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Bauer was initially suspended for 324 games (two seasons) for violating the league’s domestic violence policy. The suspension was reduced to 194 games by a neutral arbitrator. This means he is eligible for immediate reinstatement. The Dodgers have 14 days to decide whether to put him on their 40-man roster or release him. They are expected to release him rather than deal with any fallout for his actions from the media and certain groups. Bauer will still have his salary docked for the first 50 games this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Lame Seahawks Players Go Full-Hardo With Week 16 Pregame Attire

With temperatures well below freezing in Kansas City and across much of the country, members of the Seattle Seahawks wanted to prove their toughness in a rather unnecessary way before their Week 16 game against the Chiefs. Members of the Seahawks, including wideout DK Metcalf, opted to go through their...
SEATTLE, WA
NESN

Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin Expected to Start Saturday vs. Chiefs

Marquise Goodwin is expected to play Saturday for the Seattle Seahawks, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. The Hawks will likely need a win Saturday to keep their playoff hopes alive, but that won’t be easy in Kansas City, where the temperature may not get out of the single digits. The Hawks will also be without wide receiver Tyler Lockett who underwent surgery on his finger earlier this week. This is a massive loss in a game versus the defensively challenged Chiefs. Goodwin will be expected to step right into the starting role and produce opposite D.K. Metcalf for quarterback Geno Smith. This game could also come down to how successful either team will be with their ground attack.
SEATTLE, WA
NESN

The Spread Sharp Report: Public Has Little Confidence In Patriots Vs. Joe Burrow

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will face a tough Christmas Eve task Saturday in their Week 16 game, and the betting public believes Joe Burrow will play Grinch. The red-hot Cincinnati Bengals enter as a 3.5-point favorite after having won each of their last six games. The 7-7 Patriots, meanwhile, continue to struggle on the offensive side of the football and are coming off a stunning Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. New England remains in the playoff hunt while the AFC North-leading Bengals will earn a postseason berth with a win at Gillette Stadium.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
51K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy