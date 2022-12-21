ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Gate, FL

“Porch Pirates” targeting Golden Gate Estates community mailboxes

By Ryan Arbogast
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. — One Golden Gate Estates neighborhood is dealing with mail thieves taking advantage of the uptick in gifts and packages sent during the holiday season.

“You gotta get to the mailbox before they do,” said resident Kim Wood. “And you can’t leave your mail in the mailbox, or they’ll get it.”

The mailboxes for the Della Dr. area in the Estates are situated about three blocks away on the corner of 23rd St. SW. Residents tell NBC2 a private road and poorly paved streets are why mail isn’t delivered to the homes directly.

“If my mailbox were outside my house, this wouldn’t happen,” Wood said.

Each day residents see the mailboxes have all been opened and picked through. Some claim to have lost cash, checks, Christmas presents, and more. In addition, hundreds of dollars in merchandise have been stolen.

“All the mailbox doors are open. On both sides of the street, they’re open. They’re getting into the mail, taking the mail,” said Wood. “My mom sent me a card two weeks ago. I should’ve gotten it by now. I mailed myself a card, it came, and I left it. The next day it was gone.”

Some neighbors have invested more than $100 for a locked mailbox, but those have also not stopped thieves from breaking into them to see what’s inside.

“Some people have gone to the lockboxes, which the police told me when I called them don’t work. Because they will just break into them, they’re about $125, and I’m not really ready to spend that much money if they are just going to break in anyway,” said Wood.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the thefts. There are no video cameras in the vicinity of the mailbox area.

“I want this person to go to jail. And stay there. Quit stealing; it’s awful,” said Wood.

