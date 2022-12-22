ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 12/26/22: Happy Boxing Day! A weak cool front will move into West Texas on Monday bringing a wind shift to the north and some gusty winds...but temperatures will warm up even move as the Arctic air moves away from West Texas. In fact...it looks like the last week of 2022 will be milder with a few more clouds by later in the week but overall quiet weather.

ODESSA, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO