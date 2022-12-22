Read full article on original website
2nd Annual Cars and Christmas
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -For the 2nd year in a row, The Texas Stock Rally held its ‘Cars and Christmas’ car show in Midland. The car club offered donuts, coffee, and live entertainment for all those who came to attend. The big boss man himself made an appearance to...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 12/26/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 12/26/22: Happy Boxing Day! A weak cool front will move into West Texas on Monday bringing a wind shift to the north and some gusty winds...but temperatures will warm up even move as the Arctic air moves away from West Texas. In fact...it looks like the last week of 2022 will be milder with a few more clouds by later in the week but overall quiet weather.
Music City Mall sees a big jump in shoppers this holiday season
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The day after Christmas is one of the biggest shopping days of the year with people returning those gifts that may not have fit right. Between Black Friday and December 26th, the Music City Mall has seen an increase in foot traffic by 25%. “You know, definitely...
Odessans still seeking answers from city council about removal of city employees
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ten days after the Odessa City Council stunningly fired popular City Attorney Natasha Brooks and City Attorney Michael Marrero, the Council still refuses to provide Odessans with answers. But a growing narrative surrounding the firings suggests the move might not have been based on job performance...
29-year-old arrested for capital murder, police searching for two other suspects
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Police Department has arrested 29-year-old Jordan Pierre Golden for Capital Murder in the deaths of Anjaya L. Saddler and Decamren Sims. This arrest comes after a week-long investigation into a deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments. Police have identified 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love and...
