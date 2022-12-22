ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

2nd Annual Cars and Christmas

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -For the 2nd year in a row, The Texas Stock Rally held its ‘Cars and Christmas’ car show in Midland. The car club offered donuts, coffee, and live entertainment for all those who came to attend. The big boss man himself made an appearance to...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 12/26/22

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 12/26/22: Happy Boxing Day! A weak cool front will move into West Texas on Monday bringing a wind shift to the north and some gusty winds...but temperatures will warm up even move as the Arctic air moves away from West Texas. In fact...it looks like the last week of 2022 will be milder with a few more clouds by later in the week but overall quiet weather.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Music City Mall sees a big jump in shoppers this holiday season

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The day after Christmas is one of the biggest shopping days of the year with people returning those gifts that may not have fit right. Between Black Friday and December 26th, the Music City Mall has seen an increase in foot traffic by 25%. “You know, definitely...
ODESSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy