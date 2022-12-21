ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

WATCH: Whiteville gas station canopy teeters in the wind

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Viewer-submitted video from Whiteville shows the canopy above the pumps at the GOGAS at 1512 S Madison St. teetering in the wind. Did you take a great picture or have an awesome video? We want to see it! Click here to upload them!. You also can...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sheetz locations to be built in the Cape Fear Area

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY)– A convenience store and gas station chain has plans to bring two new locations to the Wilmington area. Nick Ruffner, Public Relations Manager for Sheetz, says “although it is too early to share details around when stores will open, Sheetz can confirm the company is in the planning stages for two locations in the Wilmington area.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police release name of pedestrian killed on Market Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department have identified the man killed after being struck by a vehicle last week. Police say 45-year-old Christopher Lanier Burton was hit in the 3100 block of Market Street in front of ‘Dr. Stylz’ men’s clothing store. Burton was...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Official: Family of 8 loses everything in Riegelwood house fire

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - A family of eight lost everything Friday in a house fire in Riegelwood, according to fire officials. Fire crews responded to the fire in the 3200 block of General Howe Highway. According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Chief Steve Camlin, no one was injured in the fire. 18-year-old...
RIEGELWOOD, NC
WMBF

Crews respond to three-alarm fire at Horry County resort

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded late Friday to a three-alarm at a resort in the North Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the blaze at around 9:30 p.m. at the Ocean Creek Garden Homes near Briarcliffe Acres. HCFR added that a second and...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WECT

Three displaced after house fire in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Three people were displaced after a house fire in Southport on Thursday evening, Dec. 22. According to the Southport Fire Department, a mother and son were at home in the kitchen at the time of the fire, while the father was across the street buying gifts.
SOUTHPORT, NC
YAHOO!

Judgment aims to clean up crime hotspots in this Brunswick County community

Law enforcement officials say residents in the Quarters community in Longwood have been living in fear for years. But a recent court order could change that. Superior Court Judge R. Roupe signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action against several properties on Carlon Road in Longwood, an unincorporated area of Brunswick County.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Police release name of pedestrian hit, killed by EMS vehicle

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The pedestrian who died after being struck by an EMS vehicle earlier this week has been identified. The Wilmington Police Department says 30-year-old Michael A. Rakes of Wilmington was the person killed in the deadly accident on Carolina Beach Road. According to a news release,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

TERMINATED: Former Columbus County Chief Deputy no longer employed

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man who previously served as former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s Chief Deputy is now out of a job. On Thursday morning, a spokesperson with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Aaron Herring has been terminated. Herring served as chief deputy...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A spokesperson for Sheetz confirmed that two locations will be opening in Southeastern North Carolina. One location will be on Independence Boulevard in Wilmington. The second location will be in Hampstead along Country Club Road. Sheetz has made to order food and drinks, plus it’s a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Crews respond to fire at home in Elizabethtown area

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a structure fire in the Elizabethtown area at around 6:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Per the report, the Elizabethtown Fire Department, along with the Bladenboro Fire Department, Dublin Fire Department, Clarkton Fire Department and Bladen County EMS responded to the scene, located off of N.C. 242 S.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy