Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WECT
Road reopened after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -First responders are on the scene of a crash on Lincoln Road in Leland. the intersection of Lily Pond Court and Lincoln Road was closed early Friday evening but is now reopened. A Brunswick County Sheriff’s deputy on the scene told WECT the crash involved a...
WECT
Warming shelters opening in Southeastern North Carolina due to power outages
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of people are without power across Southeastern North Carolina, including parts of Columbus County and New Hanover County. Columbus County officials are opening a warming shelter at 6 p.m. in Downtown Whiteville due to power outages and freezing temperatures. The shelter is located at 127...
WECT
WATCH: Whiteville gas station canopy teeters in the wind
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Viewer-submitted video from Whiteville shows the canopy above the pumps at the GOGAS at 1512 S Madison St. teetering in the wind. Did you take a great picture or have an awesome video? We want to see it! Click here to upload them!. You also can...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheetz locations to be built in the Cape Fear Area
CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY)– A convenience store and gas station chain has plans to bring two new locations to the Wilmington area. Nick Ruffner, Public Relations Manager for Sheetz, says “although it is too early to share details around when stores will open, Sheetz can confirm the company is in the planning stages for two locations in the Wilmington area.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police release name of pedestrian killed on Market Street
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department have identified the man killed after being struck by a vehicle last week. Police say 45-year-old Christopher Lanier Burton was hit in the 3100 block of Market Street in front of ‘Dr. Stylz’ men’s clothing store. Burton was...
WECT
Official: Family of 8 loses everything in Riegelwood house fire
RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - A family of eight lost everything Friday in a house fire in Riegelwood, according to fire officials. Fire crews responded to the fire in the 3200 block of General Howe Highway. According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Chief Steve Camlin, no one was injured in the fire. 18-year-old...
YAHOO!
How this chef-turned-executive has kept a Wilmington coffee chain evolving for 25 years
When Steve Schnitzler and his family had arrived in Wilmington via New Jersey, and culinary school, he worked at local restaurants like Eddy Romanelli’s before eventually landing at Front Street Brewery. He was the executive chef tasked with helping open the area's first brewpub in 1995. “It took so...
WMBF
Crews respond to three-alarm fire at Horry County resort
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded late Friday to a three-alarm at a resort in the North Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the blaze at around 9:30 p.m. at the Ocean Creek Garden Homes near Briarcliffe Acres. HCFR added that a second and...
WECT
Power outages reported for thousands across southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy has reported that over 4,000 customers are without power as of this time across southeastern North Carolina. In New Hanover County, over 1,000 residents in Wilmington are without power, including a large area along Eastwood Road from U.S. 17 to S College Road. In...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Duke Energy emergency power outages underway; thousands in Cape Fear without power
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy is experiencing short temporary power outages across its system due to extremely cold temperatures driving the unusually high energy demand. According to Duke Energy, emergency outages, also known as rolling blackouts, are necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages.
WECT
Three displaced after house fire in Southport
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Three people were displaced after a house fire in Southport on Thursday evening, Dec. 22. According to the Southport Fire Department, a mother and son were at home in the kitchen at the time of the fire, while the father was across the street buying gifts.
WECT
Pedestrian passes away after late-night traffic accident on Carolina Beach Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a pedestrian passed away following a late-night traffic accident on the 3800 block of Carolina Beach Road. Per the announcement, the incident occurred at around 10:51 p.m. on Dec. 20. According to authorities, the pedestrian was attempting to cross...
YAHOO!
Judgment aims to clean up crime hotspots in this Brunswick County community
Law enforcement officials say residents in the Quarters community in Longwood have been living in fear for years. But a recent court order could change that. Superior Court Judge R. Roupe signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action against several properties on Carlon Road in Longwood, an unincorporated area of Brunswick County.
WECT
‘It’s just very heartbreaking’: Family grieving loss of loved one hit and killed by EMS vehicle
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Michael Rakes was hit by a Novant Health EMS vehicle on Tuesday near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Independence Boulevard. “I would have never thought something like this would have happened to him,” Daknotica Randolph, Rakes’ cousin, said. Rakes, just 30-years-old, later...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police release name of pedestrian hit, killed by EMS vehicle
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The pedestrian who died after being struck by an EMS vehicle earlier this week has been identified. The Wilmington Police Department says 30-year-old Michael A. Rakes of Wilmington was the person killed in the deadly accident on Carolina Beach Road. According to a news release,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
TERMINATED: Former Columbus County Chief Deputy no longer employed
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man who previously served as former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s Chief Deputy is now out of a job. On Thursday morning, a spokesperson with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Aaron Herring has been terminated. Herring served as chief deputy...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Driver cited after crashing into Eggs Up Grill in Monkey Junction
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A car crashed into a restaurant on Carolina Beach Road early Tuesday afternoon. It happened at Eggs Up Grill near Monkey Junction around 2 p.m. The NC Highway Patrol says a driver was turning to pull into a parking space when she accidentally...
WECT
Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A spokesperson for Sheetz confirmed that two locations will be opening in Southeastern North Carolina. One location will be on Independence Boulevard in Wilmington. The second location will be in Hampstead along Country Club Road. Sheetz has made to order food and drinks, plus it’s a...
Myrtle Beach police investigate 2 armed robberies Wednesday night
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating two armed robberies Wednesday night, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. One armed robbery was reported at about 7:30 p.m. and another was reported at about 11 p.m., according to Vest. One armed robbery was in the 1000 block of […]
WECT
Crews respond to fire at home in Elizabethtown area
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a structure fire in the Elizabethtown area at around 6:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Per the report, the Elizabethtown Fire Department, along with the Bladenboro Fire Department, Dublin Fire Department, Clarkton Fire Department and Bladen County EMS responded to the scene, located off of N.C. 242 S.
Comments / 0