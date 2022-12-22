Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gwinnett County receives $1.5 million grant for seniors
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently accepted a $1.5 million grant that will go toward assisting seniors in the community. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Consitution, the grant comes from the Atlanta Regional Commission. Gwinnett County Health and Human Services will use the funds to assist over...
Forsyth County rebranding public transportation service
Forsyth County's public transportation service "Dial-A-Ride" is being renamed to "Access Forsyth" in a rebranding effort. The county announced the move in a release Tuesday, saying the goal of the rebranding is to more accurately describe the services provided. “The rebranding of Dial-A-Ride to Access Forsyth provides an umbrella name...
Maxine “Little Granny” Harrison
Mrs. Maxine “Little Granny” Harrison, 82, of Gainesville, Ga, passed away peacefully on Sunday December 25th, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following a sudden illness. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday December 28th @ 3:00 pm @ Timber Ridge Baptist Church with interment to follow at the church cemetery. The Rev. Chad Dale, Rev. Kody Rylee, Rev. Chris York, Rev. Alvin Burns, and Rev. Robert Nix will officiate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday December 27th from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Little Davenport Funeral Home.
Habersham EMC, others asking members to reduce usage
Electrical cooperative officials say the extreme cold and current power demand is stressing the electrical system to its fullest extent. Habersham Electric Membership Corporation officials say they expect that to continue throughout this very cold day. HEMC crews have been working throughout the night and will continue to work today...
Martha Jane Bruce Mauldin
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mrs. Martha Jane Bruce Mauldin, age 7 4 of Jefferson who entered rest Saturday, December 24, 2022. Mrs. Mauldin was born in Commerce, Georgia the daughter of the late G.B. Bruce and the late Lydia Seay Bruce, was a member of Maysville Methodist Church and was a retired LPN having worked with the late Dr. J.T. Crenshaw for many years.
LeRoy Douglas Brown
Mr. LeRoy Douglas Brown, age 84, lifelong resident of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Memorial Park Riverside Chapel. Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the funeral home with interment to follow at White Hall Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Jonathan Woodring and Reverend Brent Jordan will officiate.
Glenn William Duck
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mr. Glenn William Duck, age 73 of Hoschton, Georgia who entered rest Sunday, December 25, 2022. Mr. Duck was born in Gainesville, Georgia a son of the late Eugene Preston Duck and the late Berthalene Partin Duck. Mr. Duck was a member of Hoschton Baptist Church and was retired from the United States Postal Service after thirty years of service. In addition to his parents, Mr. Duck is preceded by his brothers, Jack and David Duck.
Church in metro Atlanta manages to hold service after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The dangerous cold has impacted churches and Christmas Mass across metro Atlanta. At Fellowship Bible Church in Roswell, church officials nearly canceled Christmas Eve service after a pipe burst. But they managed to contain the burst pipe and still hold Mass. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Patricia Ray Lawson
Patricia Ray Lawson died peacefully in her home on December 24, 2022, in Jefferson, GA. She was the daughter of William Stanley Ray and Helen Fitch Ray. She was born at Piedmont Hospital on June 10, 1935. She was raised in Atlanta and graduated from Washington Seminary (now The Westminster Schools). Patsy was an Atlanta Debutante and had a large circle of life-time friends. She attended University of Georgia where she was a Phi Mu and there met the love of her life, Frank Watson Lawson. They were married in 1956. Patsy was a member of the Atlanta Garden Club and volunteered as a Pink Lady for Piedmont Hospital. Many weekends and summers were spent at their home in Highlands, N.C., where unforgettable family memories were made. Pasty and Frank moved to Athens, GA in 1989 when Frank retired. After a long career of raising a wonderful family, Patsy and Frank were busy with grandkids, golf, tennis and travel. Patsy was an avid tennis player with a wicked backhand! She played for decades on both ALTA teams at Mountain Laurel Tennis Club in Highlands and Athens Country Club. Patsy and Frank enjoyed wonderful trips abroad, time with grandchildren and participating in antique car shows during their retired years. After losing her great love in 2016, Pasty moved to Jefferson, GA to be closer to family, where she so embraced her new community. She was a member of Jefferson Presbyterian Church and The Jefferson Woman’s Club. Patsy exemplified Southern grace and possessed a natural wit carrying both to the very end of her life.
79-year-old with dementia disappears after doctor’s appointment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — The Fayetteville Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call for a 79-year-old who didn’t come home after a doctor’s appointment Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities said they are looking for 79-year-old Edward Felder, last known to be...
Metro Atlanta emergency lines overwhelmed, police ask to not call 911 for burst pipes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As the nation grapples with a wave of winter weather, emergency officials in Georgia are advising people to know when a situation warrants a call to 911. Pipes bursting doesn't necessarily make the cut, according to Gwinnett County Police Department. The agency said calls about...
Lanier Christian Academy student named regional winner of essay contest
A middle school student at Lanier Christian Academy was recently named the regional winner in an annual middle school essay contest at the Georgia Capitol. Sadie Wallis was one of 15 regional winners at the Metropolitan Georgia Water Planning District's annual middle school essay contest on Dec. 15. More than...
Arctic blast triggers boil water advisories for metro Atlanta counties
At least two metro Atlanta counties have issued boil water advisories after freezing cold temperatures over the weekend disrupted their water systems.
This $8.95M House in Atlanta, GA is an Absolute Masterpiece Features Stunning Transitional Style with Neutral Finishes
The House in Atlanta is an absolute masterpiece where comfort and intimacy are just as salient as the astonishing beauty you will see at every point throughout the property, now available for sale. This home located at 365 King Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 9,400 square feet of living spaces. Call Glennis C Beacham – Beacham and Company Realtors – (Phone: (404) 261-6300) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Atlanta.
Batesville area wreck claims life of Clarkesville man
A Christmas Eve wreck claimed the life of a Habersham County man near Batesville. Wendell Canup of Clarkesville died about 8 p.m. Saturday when his southbound Chevrolet truck left Ga. 255 and struck a tree, the Georgia State Patrol reported. No other vehicles or passengers were involved.
38-year employee of UPS leaves a legacy of encouragement
ATLANTA — Stefond Harris went from seasonal employee with UPS to a president of Human Resources during a 38-year-career that nearly didn’t happen. A seasoned security supervisor gave his time and attention to 20-year-old Harris in 1984. Harris calls it the most important hour and fifteen minutes of his life.
Exquisite Modern French Country House in Canton, GA With Impeccable Landscaping Lists for $5.5M
The House in Canton includes a Barndominium guest house, multiple creeks and fenced pastures perfect for horses, now available for sale. This home located at 1661 Harmony Dr, Canton, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 8,917 square feet of living spaces. Call Todd Whiddon – Fathom Realty Ga, LLC – (Phone: (888) 455-6040) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Canton.
Positive parents making a difference at Gwinnett County High School
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A group of Gwinnett County parents are tackling school violence in their district. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned that these parents are inspiring the teens. Even before the sun is out and before South Gwinnett High School students have started...
Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
Oconee Co offers advice on pipe protection
As Christmas weekend temperatures make a plunge into the near-record range, the Oconee County government and its Water Resources Department is passing along tips on how to prevent water pipes from bursting. From the Oconee Co government website... With the cold weather approaching this weekend Oconee County Water Resources would...
