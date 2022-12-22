Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nomadlawyer.org
Honolulu: Top Most Fascinating Places In Honolulu, Hawaii
Tourist Attractions And Places In Honolulu, Hawaii. Honolulu, the capital of Hawaii, is a popular vacation spot for tourists. It offers a unique culture, historic sites, and beaches. The most prominent attraction in the city is Waikiki Beach. This two-mile stretch of sand is the perfect place to swim, surf,...
hulalandblog.com
Kona vs Hilo: Beaches or Waterfalls? Here’s What You Need to Know
This post may contain some affiliate links, which means I’ll make a little money on anything you choose to purchase. But of course, I only recommend my absolute favorites to you. Thank you for supporting the brands that make the Lincoln Travel Co possible. If you’re planning a trip...
Danny De Gracia: Now Is The Time For Hawaii To Prepare For A Fusion-Powered Future
Ancient hominids, Medler argues, would never have been able to evolve into modern humans without fire to warm them or to provide ample nutrition for brain development. Mastery of fire is what makes humans different from all other organisms on this planet. Fire is humanity’s first breakthrough technology, and without fire, none of the civilized world around us — or the people in it for that matter — would be possible. Fire is power, and power forges and makes all the tools of mankind work. We are, whether we like it or not, a fire people.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Native bird named ‘Christmas’ highlights recovery of Hawaiian honeycreepers
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - State wildlife experts are showing off an endangered Hawaiian honeycreeper they nicknamed “Christmas.”. The honeycreeper is part of an endangered species called akiapolaʻau that is native to Hawaii Island. Researchers named the bird Christmas because of the red and green leg band used to identify...
Oahu families spent Christmas day in the sun
For some Kapolei residents, it is a winter wonderland as they had 13 tons of snow delivered for them to play in. But for most families, it’s a warm Christmas in Hawaii using sand for snowball fights and building their most creative snowmen.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Meteorologsit Jen Robbins
Moisture from a dissipated front could bring a stray shower or two to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu Saturday. Trade winds aren't expect to return until sometime next week, with only light showers possible for western slopes. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Updated:...
West Oahu residents want landfill out of their community
The City recently announced it will need an extension to find a new site for a landfill. The Mayor and the City’s Environmental Services director said land use limitations are adding challenges to the search, but West Oahu residents said it is time the City moved the landfill out of the Leeward side.
KITV.com
Hawaii State Board of Education invites public to take online survey
The Hawaii State Board of Education created a draft strategic plan for Hawaii’s public education system, and it is seeking community input. The survey is designed to provide the public with the opportunity to share its opinions on the Board’s mission, vision, and core values and the strategic plan’s goals and desired outcomes. The public is invited to take the online survey, which should take no more than 10 minutes to complete, before the January 12, 2023, deadline.
Honolulu struggles to find new landfill site
Mayor Rick Blangiardi is looking to push the deadline for a new city landfill site to December 2024.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Maui Fare War | $109 From Three Airlines
If you missed the cyber deals, it’s still not too late to buy a ticket to Maui at a great price, wrap your confirmation, and put it under the tree. It’s another great day to buy tickets to and from Hawaii. To say the least, winter in Hawaii...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Southwest Hawaii Culture Under Attack | No Christmas LUV
You’ll relate to this post if you’ve had to work over Christmas and Hanukkah. And not, here’s something to be grateful for. We’ve learned that Southwest has required perhaps the most dreaded word at that company, “Mando,” for its employees who work outdoors in frigid temperatures: either show up or be fired. Mando is Southwest’s expression for “mandatory overtime.”
Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown Honolulu
Hawaii faces a significant problem with feral chickens. Hundreds of chickens were released into the wild after Hurricane Iniki’s destruction in 1992. The growing populations are a known nuisance in the suburbs and rural areas of the different Hawaiian Islands, but now across Honolulu, feral chickens have infiltrated the lives of residents.
mauinow.com
Kīhei hunter, school cafeteria manager helps families by providing Maui deer donations
For Kīhei resident Philip “Uncle Buzz” Burton, giving happens around the year — not just during Christmastime. Burton, 59, hunts invasive axis deer on private farms and donates the deer to families and individuals. After all, the biggest joy is helping others, he said. “When I...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials: Power fully restored, roads reopened on Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities are seeing improvements just in time for Christmas, after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. All roads affected by the Kona Low weather earlier this week are back open after more than a dozen were...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hear from conservationists who go to the extreme to protect Hawaiʻi's native plants
A typical day for botanist Ane Bakutis involves finding endangered plants, collecting seeds, and of course, rappelling off some of the tallest sea cliffs in the world. “I've been in some really hairy situations where I've had to ask myself, is this really worth it to save a species, to save the biodiversity of Hawaiʻi?” said Bakutis.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Power restored in Moiliili, Kaimuki after balloon strikes powerline
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored in the Moiliili and Kaimuki areas, HECO officials say. Officials said the outage was caused by a mylar balloon striking a power line. Over 1600 customers were impacted. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All...
bigislandgazette.com
Waimea Butcher Shop & Parker Ranch Announce Alliance
Waimea Butcher Shop and Parker Ranch, Inc. announced today that they have signed a term sheet to consummate a strategic alliance. Under the terms of the partnership, Parker Ranch, Inc. will become an equity owner in the existing business of Waimea Butcher Shop and its strategic capital partner for future growth opportunities. Additionally, Mills Stovall will continue to operate Waimea Butcher Shop’s day-to-day business as the manager and majority owner. The deal is expected to close in early 2023.
The return of trade winds on the horizon
HONOLULU (KHON2) – A surface ridge over the region will limit showers across the islands through much of the week. Light winds will continue through tonight, with trade winds increasing around the eastern end of the state Monday and expanding westward across the remainder of the islands through Tuesday, Dec. 27. The trade winds will […]
Pacific Northwest weather delays flights in Hawaii
Crazy and overwhelming is how most of the travelers flying to and from the northwest describe the airport in Hawaii the day before Christmas eve.
Inflation continues to squeeze budgets
This year’s inflation squeeze is forcing many to rethink their holiday spending, as the inflation rate is making goods and services cost a bit more.
Comments / 0