ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

Honolulu: Top Most Fascinating Places In Honolulu, Hawaii

Tourist Attractions And Places In Honolulu, Hawaii. Honolulu, the capital of Hawaii, is a popular vacation spot for tourists. It offers a unique culture, historic sites, and beaches. The most prominent attraction in the city is Waikiki Beach. This two-mile stretch of sand is the perfect place to swim, surf,...
HONOLULU, HI
hulalandblog.com

Kona vs Hilo: Beaches or Waterfalls? Here’s What You Need to Know

This post may contain some affiliate links, which means I’ll make a little money on anything you choose to purchase. But of course, I only recommend my absolute favorites to you. Thank you for supporting the brands that make the Lincoln Travel Co possible. If you’re planning a trip...
HILO, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Danny De Gracia: Now Is The Time For Hawaii To Prepare For A Fusion-Powered Future

Ancient hominids, Medler argues, would never have been able to evolve into modern humans without fire to warm them or to provide ample nutrition for brain development. Mastery of fire is what makes humans different from all other organisms on this planet. Fire is humanity’s first breakthrough technology, and without fire, none of the civilized world around us — or the people in it for that matter — would be possible. Fire is power, and power forges and makes all the tools of mankind work. We are, whether we like it or not, a fire people.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Native bird named ‘Christmas’ highlights recovery of Hawaiian honeycreepers

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - State wildlife experts are showing off an endangered Hawaiian honeycreeper they nicknamed “Christmas.”. The honeycreeper is part of an endangered species called akiapolaʻau that is native to Hawaii Island. Researchers named the bird Christmas because of the red and green leg band used to identify...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Oahu families spent Christmas day in the sun

For some Kapolei residents, it is a winter wonderland as they had 13 tons of snow delivered for them to play in. But for most families, it’s a warm Christmas in Hawaii using sand for snowball fights and building their most creative snowmen.
KAPOLEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Weather - Meteorologsit Jen Robbins

Moisture from a dissipated front could bring a stray shower or two to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu Saturday. Trade winds aren't expect to return until sometime next week, with only light showers possible for western slopes. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

West Oahu residents want landfill out of their community

The City recently announced it will need an extension to find a new site for a landfill. The Mayor and the City’s Environmental Services director said land use limitations are adding challenges to the search, but West Oahu residents said it is time the City moved the landfill out of the Leeward side.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii State Board of Education invites public to take online survey

The Hawaii State Board of Education created a draft strategic plan for Hawaii’s public education system, and it is seeking community input. The survey is designed to provide the public with the opportunity to share its opinions on the Board’s mission, vision, and core values and the strategic plan’s goals and desired outcomes. The public is invited to take the online survey, which should take no more than 10 minutes to complete, before the January 12, 2023, deadline.
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Maui Fare War | $109 From Three Airlines

If you missed the cyber deals, it’s still not too late to buy a ticket to Maui at a great price, wrap your confirmation, and put it under the tree. It’s another great day to buy tickets to and from Hawaii. To say the least, winter in Hawaii...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Southwest Hawaii Culture Under Attack | No Christmas LUV

You’ll relate to this post if you’ve had to work over Christmas and Hanukkah. And not, here’s something to be grateful for. We’ve learned that Southwest has required perhaps the most dreaded word at that company, “Mando,” for its employees who work outdoors in frigid temperatures: either show up or be fired. Mando is Southwest’s expression for “mandatory overtime.”
HAWAII STATE
Polarbear

Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown Honolulu

Hawaii faces a significant problem with feral chickens. Hundreds of chickens were released into the wild after Hurricane Iniki’s destruction in 1992. The growing populations are a known nuisance in the suburbs and rural areas of the different Hawaiian Islands, but now across Honolulu, feral chickens have infiltrated the lives of residents.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Officials: Power fully restored, roads reopened on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities are seeing improvements just in time for Christmas, after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. All roads affected by the Kona Low weather earlier this week are back open after more than a dozen were...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Power restored in Moiliili, Kaimuki after balloon strikes powerline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored in the Moiliili and Kaimuki areas, HECO officials say. Officials said the outage was caused by a mylar balloon striking a power line. Over 1600 customers were impacted. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Waimea Butcher Shop & Parker Ranch Announce Alliance

Waimea Butcher Shop and Parker Ranch, Inc. announced today that they have signed a term sheet to consummate a strategic alliance. Under the terms of the partnership, Parker Ranch, Inc. will become an equity owner in the existing business of Waimea Butcher Shop and its strategic capital partner for future growth opportunities. Additionally, Mills Stovall will continue to operate Waimea Butcher Shop’s day-to-day business as the manager and majority owner. The deal is expected to close in early 2023.
WAIMEA, HI
KHON2

The return of trade winds on the horizon

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A surface ridge over the region will limit showers across the islands through much of the week. Light winds will continue through tonight, with trade winds increasing around the eastern end of the state Monday and expanding westward across the remainder of the islands through Tuesday, Dec. 27. The trade winds will […]
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy