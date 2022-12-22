ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kttn.com

Video: 19 troopers graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 19 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on December 22, 2022. The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO. The graduation ceremony, as it was live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page, is presented below. The 115th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on July 5, 2022. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on January 9, 2023.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

'I love these guys': Missouri says goodbye to its seniors, looks toward future

Missouri’s bowl game ended the same way several of its regular-season games ended: with Eli Drinkwitz putting the blame on himself. “I’ve gotta do a lot of reflection, as far as what we’re gonna do offensively to get this thing moving, because right now it’s not good enough,” Drinkwitz said. “We’ve gotta get it fixed. Our defense plays too well for us not to score in the fourth quarter right there and give us a chance to win.”
COLUMBIA, MO
kbsi23.com

Missouri Junior Duck Stamp Contest winners on display at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Some of the most talented young artists in Missouri submitted their work to the Missouri Junior Duck Stamp Contest. The winners are on display at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. The exhibit features three first and second place winners as well as 16 honorable mentions from four age groups from kindergarten through 12th grade.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

What’s the New Richest City in Missouri? This One & It’s Loaded

If you're looking for a city with the most bling, which one sits at the top in Missouri? There's a new #1 and the households there are completely loaded with cash. Even as a kid, I could tell that Chesterfield, Missouri was for the well-to-do. That's not a criticism, by the way. I'm happy when people find success. Sure, there might have been a little envy in that statement, too, but my point is that the people who live in Chesterfield aren't bad people because they're rich. And, boy are they rich. Only In Your State recently updated their richest cities in Missouri and good ole Chesterfield is now perched at the top at #1.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, December 26 – January 1

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River is currently suspended for winter, work will resume Spring 2023. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.) Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Light snow expected on Christmas night in Columbia/Jefferson City

Light snow and cold temperatures could impact mid-Missouri again on Christmas evening into the overnight hours. The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says Columbia, Jefferson City and Ashland are expected to see anywhere from a trace of snow to up to one inch. The snow is expected to arrive in mid-Missouri at about 8 pm and continue through about 6 on Monday morning. The light snow and cold temperatures could make roads slick.
COLUMBIA, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Swink retires from The Men’s Group, which will be discontinued

QUINCY — Hollis (Steve) Swink retired from The Men’s Group on Dec. 18. He has provided partner abuse and domestic violence intervention services for men since 2003. As a result of his retirement, The Men’s Group is being discontinued. At its fullest, Men’s Groups were located in Springfield, Beardstown, Jacksonville, Pittsfield, Hannibal and its home base in Quincy.
QUINCY, IL
ktvo.com

2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties

LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks claims another life

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon (12/22), according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHP). At around 2:20 p.m. yesterday, MHP was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri to raise minimum wages in 2023

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In 2023, some Missourians will see another pay rate increase to $12.00 per hour. 60 percent of Missouri’s voters passed Proposition B in November of 2018 which would get the wage increase ball rolling. According to the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, the current Missouri wage is $11.15 per hour. The post Missouri to raise minimum wages in 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Missouri

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Missouri. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy