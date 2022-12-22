Read full article on original website
Construction began on the Benjamin House in 1872 in northeastern Missouri and is referred to as the Shelbina Mansion tooCJ CoombsShelbina, MO
The 1903 house of Merritt Violette, the man who owned Samuel Clemens' birthplace and worked to develop Florida, MissouriCJ CoombsFlorida, MO
The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years agoCJ CoombsPalmyra, MO
Two More Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergQuincy, IL
kttn.com
Video: 19 troopers graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy
Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 19 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on December 22, 2022. The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO. The graduation ceremony, as it was live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page, is presented below. The 115th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on July 5, 2022. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on January 9, 2023.
Mizzou Coach Dennis Gates Gives 'Dead Serious' Assessment After Blowout Win vs. No. 16 Illinois
Missouri Tigers coach Dennis Gates is taking Thursday's big win over No. 16 Illinois with a grain of salt.
Columbia Missourian
'I love these guys': Missouri says goodbye to its seniors, looks toward future
Missouri’s bowl game ended the same way several of its regular-season games ended: with Eli Drinkwitz putting the blame on himself. “I’ve gotta do a lot of reflection, as far as what we’re gonna do offensively to get this thing moving, because right now it’s not good enough,” Drinkwitz said. “We’ve gotta get it fixed. Our defense plays too well for us not to score in the fourth quarter right there and give us a chance to win.”
Cursed? Another Life Perishes in Missouri’s Most Dangerous Lake
I used to shrug off mentions that there's a curse on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now that another life has been taken by what is ranked as America's most dangerous lake, I'm beginning to seriously wonder if it's true after all. Fox 2 in St. Louis is reporting that...
kbsi23.com
Missouri Junior Duck Stamp Contest winners on display at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Some of the most talented young artists in Missouri submitted their work to the Missouri Junior Duck Stamp Contest. The winners are on display at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. The exhibit features three first and second place winners as well as 16 honorable mentions from four age groups from kindergarten through 12th grade.
What’s the New Richest City in Missouri? This One & It’s Loaded
If you're looking for a city with the most bling, which one sits at the top in Missouri? There's a new #1 and the households there are completely loaded with cash. Even as a kid, I could tell that Chesterfield, Missouri was for the well-to-do. That's not a criticism, by the way. I'm happy when people find success. Sure, there might have been a little envy in that statement, too, but my point is that the people who live in Chesterfield aren't bad people because they're rich. And, boy are they rich. Only In Your State recently updated their richest cities in Missouri and good ole Chesterfield is now perched at the top at #1.
kttn.com
Brookfield woman experiences “medical event” prior to crash on Highway 36
A Brookfield woman experienced a medical event before crashing on Highway 36 Saturday afternoon, two miles west of Bevier. Injuries to 64-year-old Pamela Garrett were minor, but she was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, due to a medical event before the crash. The westbound sports utility...
Watch a Mammoth Unexpected Christmas Meteor Explode Over Missouri
There are several times per year during known meteor showers when it's not unusual to see something like this. However, this huge meteor was completely unexpected as it exploded over Missouri as captured on video by a photographer. Dan Bush of Missouri Skies on YouTube shared this video from Albany,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, December 26 – January 1
U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River is currently suspended for winter, work will resume Spring 2023. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.) Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project...
939theeagle.com
Light snow expected on Christmas night in Columbia/Jefferson City
Light snow and cold temperatures could impact mid-Missouri again on Christmas evening into the overnight hours. The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says Columbia, Jefferson City and Ashland are expected to see anywhere from a trace of snow to up to one inch. The snow is expected to arrive in mid-Missouri at about 8 pm and continue through about 6 on Monday morning. The light snow and cold temperatures could make roads slick.
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of the Ozarks into Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for part of the Ozarks into Monday morning. The watch lasts from 9 p.m. on Sunday until 6 a.m. on Monday. The Missouri counties include:. Barry, Mo. Barton, Mo. Benton, Mo. Cedar, Mo. Christian, Mo. Dade, Mo.
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois
Ameren reports thousands of power outages Thursday evening in Missouri and Illinois as bitter cold settles into both states.
muddyrivernews.com
Swink retires from The Men’s Group, which will be discontinued
QUINCY — Hollis (Steve) Swink retired from The Men’s Group on Dec. 18. He has provided partner abuse and domestic violence intervention services for men since 2003. As a result of his retirement, The Men’s Group is being discontinued. At its fullest, Men’s Groups were located in Springfield, Beardstown, Jacksonville, Pittsfield, Hannibal and its home base in Quincy.
Warming centers, overnight shelters available in Columbia, Jefferson City
Columbia and Jefferson City have partnered with local shelters to offer a safe place for those who need to stay warm during the extreme cold. The post Warming centers, overnight shelters available in Columbia, Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com
2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties
LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks claims another life
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon (12/22), according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHP). At around 2:20 p.m. yesterday, MHP was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES MISSOURIANS TO DROP OFF USED CHRISTMAS TREES
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites Missourians to drop off their live Christmas trees to be used for habitat improvement around central Missouri. MDC will accept trees at the Central Regional Office any time of day through the end of January. To donate your tree (real trees only), please...
Missouri to raise minimum wages in 2023
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In 2023, some Missourians will see another pay rate increase to $12.00 per hour. 60 percent of Missouri’s voters passed Proposition B in November of 2018 which would get the wage increase ball rolling. According to the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, the current Missouri wage is $11.15 per hour. The post Missouri to raise minimum wages in 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Missouri
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Missouri. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
