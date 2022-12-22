Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
Rescue crews called to Bridal Veil Falls after climber falls amid thawing ice
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Crews were called out for a rescue operation after a man fell 40 feet while ice climbing at Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon. Officials with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. Monday. Sgt. Spencer Cannon said...
KUTV
Garage Grinches target condominium in Millcreek just before Christmas
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Thieves targeted a condo complex in Millcreek ahead of the Christmas, allegedly cutting through a garage door and taking items from multiple vehicles. It was all captured on camera. Highland Orchard Condominium has a gated entrance, a code to get through the garage, and signs...
KUTV
SWAT called after Orem man purposely damages his rented residence
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested on Christmas after SWAT was called to his residence, where officials reported finding intentional damage worth thousands of dollars. Kevin Whimpey, 32, reportedly caused over $10,000 in damages to the residence he rented in Orem on Sunday. The address of his residence was not initially specified.
KUTV
Weber County house fire displaces family, causes $300k in damage
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Ogden Saturday morning. Representatives of the Weber Fire District reported that they were joined by officials of Roy City Fire & Rescue, Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency Services District and the Weber County Sheriff's Office in responding to reports of a structure fire on 4600 West at 4 a.m.
KUTV
2 families displaced by fire at Murray condominiums
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Fire crews in Murray responded to a small fire affecting two condominiums on Christmas Day, which left occupants in both units displaced. The call first came in around 1:25 p.m. about the incident at a fourplex condominium in the area of 5900 South and 250 West.
KUTV
Talkin Utes: What Advantages Will the Utes Have Heading Into the Rose Bowl?
12/25/2022 — (KUTV) - In this week's edition of Talkin' Utes Lander Barton and Karene Reid joined us in studio. The Utah linebackers talked about the importance of having previous Rose Bowl experience and the advantages they might have over Penn State. Watch the interviews right here.
KUTV
Salt Lake City aggravated assault suspect arrested in domestic violence investigation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An aggravated assault suspect has been arrested for alleged domestic violence at an apartment complex in Salt Lake City. Officials said a Salt Lake City Police Department captain and his son, who is also a full-time officer, responded to the scene on Monday morning.
KUTV
Silver Alert activated for 61-year-old man from Ogden who suffers from dementia
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A Silver Alert has been activated for a 61-year-old man in Ogden who suffers from dementia. Officials said John Eugene Lodge was last seen Saturday around 12:00 a.m. with an unknown location. Lodge suffers from dementia and Alzheimer's. According to police, he does walk with...
KUTV
Jared Lloyd Wraps Up BYU's Final Season Of Independence On Talkin' Sports
12/23/2022 — (KUTV) - The BYU football team wrapped up the 2022 season with a win against Southern Methodist at the New Mexico Bowl. The win gave BYU an 8-5 season, its eighth season in 12 years as an Independent with at least 8 wins. It also cleared the way for BYU to play its next season in the Big 12. A move that's been anticipated since the beginning of the season, but well before that if you're a fan of the Cougar program.
Comments / 0