ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Garage Grinches target condominium in Millcreek just before Christmas

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Thieves targeted a condo complex in Millcreek ahead of the Christmas, allegedly cutting through a garage door and taking items from multiple vehicles. It was all captured on camera. Highland Orchard Condominium has a gated entrance, a code to get through the garage, and signs...
MILLCREEK, UT
KUTV

SWAT called after Orem man purposely damages his rented residence

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested on Christmas after SWAT was called to his residence, where officials reported finding intentional damage worth thousands of dollars. Kevin Whimpey, 32, reportedly caused over $10,000 in damages to the residence he rented in Orem on Sunday. The address of his residence was not initially specified.
OREM, UT
KUTV

Weber County house fire displaces family, causes $300k in damage

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Ogden Saturday morning. Representatives of the Weber Fire District reported that they were joined by officials of Roy City Fire & Rescue, Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency Services District and the Weber County Sheriff's Office in responding to reports of a structure fire on 4600 West at 4 a.m.
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

2 families displaced by fire at Murray condominiums

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Fire crews in Murray responded to a small fire affecting two condominiums on Christmas Day, which left occupants in both units displaced. The call first came in around 1:25 p.m. about the incident at a fourplex condominium in the area of 5900 South and 250 West.
MURRAY, UT
KUTV

Jared Lloyd Wraps Up BYU's Final Season Of Independence On Talkin' Sports

12/23/2022 — (KUTV) - The BYU football team wrapped up the 2022 season with a win against Southern Methodist at the New Mexico Bowl. The win gave BYU an 8-5 season, its eighth season in 12 years as an Independent with at least 8 wins. It also cleared the way for BYU to play its next season in the Big 12. A move that's been anticipated since the beginning of the season, but well before that if you're a fan of the Cougar program.
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy