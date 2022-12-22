Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Chick-Fil-A Is Opening A New Location In Kentucky TodayMatt LillywhiteBowling Green, KY
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersBowling Green, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
WBKO
Here we SNOW again! Some could see more snow on Monday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Light snow is possible on Monday as a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some. To view the full list of advisories and counties, click here. Snow is expected with possible accumulations from a dusting to up to two inches for counties in our west.
Neighborhood wakes up to no heat after winter storm
A day after an arctic front swept through the Tri-State, some began to feel the winter chill indoors. Some homeowners in the newer portion of the Deer Subdivision in Utica Kentucky woke up to no gas. Nathan Bogucki and his daughter’s boyfriend, Preston Crosley, say they woke up to no heat and no hot water. […]
Wind Chill Advisory, black ice on the roadways tonight
Snow has fallen across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, leaving dangerous driving conditions behind. Wind gusts are running 35-40 mph, causing it to feel between -15 to -20 degrees Friday morning.
whopam.com
Bitter cold, snow-covered roads bring in holiday weekend
Roads are snow-covered and temperatures are as cold as advertised this morning after an Arctic air mass plunged into Western Kentucky last night. Hopkinsville Police Sgt. Matt Overby describes streets as treacherous, a dispatcher at Christian County ECC says there have been numerous motorists slide off the Pennyrile Parkway and I-24, Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Derrick Baumann says be on the lookout for black ice in addition to the snow and dispatchers in Trigg County also report snow-covered roadways.
whvoradio.com
Hazardous Road Conditions Following Winter Storm
Roads around the region are treacherous as temperatures hover in the single digits and wind chills are well below zero. According to reports from emergency officials around the area main thoroughfares such as Interstate 24, Breathitt Pennyrile Parkway, and major highways are passable, with snow covering one lane in some spots. Interstate 24 in Trigg County has two lanes each direction that are passable, with one lane each direction mostly clear in Christian County.
WBKO
Local plumber offers advice on how to avoid frozen or busted pipes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many aspects of day-to-day life have been affected by the winter weather Southcentral Kentucky has seen over the last couple of days, whether it be the slick road conditions, the rolling power outages, or the fear of frozen pipes. “It is hard to combat against...
WBKO
Utility companies preparing residents for inclement weather
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some of the coldest weather Southcentral Kentucky has seen in years is rapidly approaching, and utility companies are urging residents to prepare their homes for the anticipated inclement weather. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities stressed the importance of keeping your home safe and warm, while also...
Winter storm impact: Cancellations and postponements
The following weather-related cancellations and postponements have been announced for the Hopkinsville area. Hopkinsville Solid Waste Authority is closed Friday. Routes that cannot be run on Friday will be run on Monday. Hopkinsville Sportsplex. Soccer and Jr. Pro basketball games on Thursday at the Planter Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Hopkinsville Sportsplex...
WBKO
BGFD talks heater safety during winter weather
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As we buckle down for this weekend’s frosty temperatures, many will be looking to plug in those extra heaters. WBKO spoke with the Bowling Green Fire Department, to talk about heater safety. BGFD Public Information Officer Katie McKee advises ensuring all smoke alarms in...
HWEA asks customers to conserve water
The Hopkinsville Water Environment Authority is asking customers to conserve water to help offset high demand likely caused by leaks in pipes that burst in sub-zero temperatures. The utility is “experiencing unusually high water demand,” HWEA said in a press release Monday morning. Higher demand was attributed to leaks from...
wnky.com
UPDATE: Local stores, organizations closed due to inclement winter weather
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – With the incoming dangerous winter weather, many shops and businesses are closing up early for the week. Mammoth Cave, the Glasgow Transit Bus, the Warren County Public Library and a roundup of local stores and agencies are closed Friday to avoid the bad weather. On...
wnky.com
KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
WBKO
Crews battle Christmas-day house fire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fire crews in Bowling Green responded to a Christmas-day house fire. According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, crews responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to a fire on Ironwood Drive. Two children inside the home told officials the house was on fire and evacuated the...
WBKO
Franklin community celebrates holidays with Nights of Lights
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was certainly a winter wonderland at the Jim Roberts Community Park in Franklin last night, as the city continued its Nights of Lights. Festivities began Nov. 26, and will be going through to Jan. 1. Lights line the paths of the park for all...
wnky.com
Emergency management announces winter weather, shelter updates for Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Warren County has several warming shelters available amid the upcoming winter weather predicted to hit our area. Bowling Green-Warren County Emergency Management has released an update concerning the dangerous conditions we may see. Emergency management says cold temperatures will impact our area tomorrow afternoon into the evening and overnight hours.
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY -Noelle
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we have Noelle. This sweet girl is only six months old and loves to cuddle. She’s still looking for her forever home at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
whopam.com
Todd County Courthouse damaged by busted water pipe
The Todd County Courthouse on East Washington Street in Elkton has been damaged by a busted water sprinkler line. Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith dads the sprinkler burst during the cold spell, causing significant damage. He says cleanup efforts are ongoing at this time. Information about courthouse hours will be...
WBKO
Burst pipe floods Butler Co. animal shelter
BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Cold temperatures prompted an emergency and caused animals to be relocated at the Butler County Animal Shelter. According to a release, the ruptured pipe flooded the facility. Photos sent to WBKO News show water in the facility. The animals have been placed in emergency foster care.
wcluradio.com
Glasgow waste collection delayed due to weather, holidays
GLASGOW — Sanitation services within the city of Glasgow will not be in service Friday due to expected winter weather. Here’s what you need to know. The Glasgow Department of Public Works said this week’s sanitation and recycling collection will not be collected until Friday, Dec. 30. Extra trash will be collected then, too.
WBKO
UPDATE: Local power companies urging customers to reduce usage, rotating outages canceled
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: As of 12:20 p.m., the TVA has canceled their request that companies rotate power outages. Extreme cold temperatures have created emergency conditions with The Tennessee Valley Authority power system. Local power companies are asking customers to reduce non-essential electric usage. BGMU has begun brief...
Comments / 0