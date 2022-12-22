ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Here we SNOW again! Some could see more snow on Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Light snow is possible on Monday as a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some. To view the full list of advisories and counties, click here. Snow is expected with possible accumulations from a dusting to up to two inches for counties in our west.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Neighborhood wakes up to no heat after winter storm

A day after an arctic front swept through the Tri-State, some began to feel the winter chill indoors. Some homeowners in the newer portion of the Deer Subdivision in Utica Kentucky woke up to no gas. Nathan Bogucki and his daughter’s boyfriend, Preston Crosley, say they woke up to no heat and no hot water. […]
UTICA, KY
whopam.com

Bitter cold, snow-covered roads bring in holiday weekend

Roads are snow-covered and temperatures are as cold as advertised this morning after an Arctic air mass plunged into Western Kentucky last night. Hopkinsville Police Sgt. Matt Overby describes streets as treacherous, a dispatcher at Christian County ECC says there have been numerous motorists slide off the Pennyrile Parkway and I-24, Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Derrick Baumann says be on the lookout for black ice in addition to the snow and dispatchers in Trigg County also report snow-covered roadways.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Hazardous Road Conditions Following Winter Storm

Roads around the region are treacherous as temperatures hover in the single digits and wind chills are well below zero. According to reports from emergency officials around the area main thoroughfares such as Interstate 24, Breathitt Pennyrile Parkway, and major highways are passable, with snow covering one lane in some spots. Interstate 24 in Trigg County has two lanes each direction that are passable, with one lane each direction mostly clear in Christian County.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Utility companies preparing residents for inclement weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some of the coldest weather Southcentral Kentucky has seen in years is rapidly approaching, and utility companies are urging residents to prepare their homes for the anticipated inclement weather. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities stressed the importance of keeping your home safe and warm, while also...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Winter storm impact: Cancellations and postponements

The following weather-related cancellations and postponements have been announced for the Hopkinsville area. Hopkinsville Solid Waste Authority is closed Friday. Routes that cannot be run on Friday will be run on Monday. Hopkinsville Sportsplex. Soccer and Jr. Pro basketball games on Thursday at the Planter Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Hopkinsville Sportsplex...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

BGFD talks heater safety during winter weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As we buckle down for this weekend’s frosty temperatures, many will be looking to plug in those extra heaters. WBKO spoke with the Bowling Green Fire Department, to talk about heater safety. BGFD Public Information Officer Katie McKee advises ensuring all smoke alarms in...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

HWEA asks customers to conserve water

The Hopkinsville Water Environment Authority is asking customers to conserve water to help offset high demand likely caused by leaks in pipes that burst in sub-zero temperatures. The utility is “experiencing unusually high water demand,” HWEA said in a press release Monday morning. Higher demand was attributed to leaks from...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Crews battle Christmas-day house fire

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fire crews in Bowling Green responded to a Christmas-day house fire. According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, crews responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to a fire on Ironwood Drive. Two children inside the home told officials the house was on fire and evacuated the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Franklin community celebrates holidays with Nights of Lights

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was certainly a winter wonderland at the Jim Roberts Community Park in Franklin last night, as the city continued its Nights of Lights. Festivities began Nov. 26, and will be going through to Jan. 1. Lights line the paths of the park for all...
FRANKLIN, KY
wnky.com

Emergency management announces winter weather, shelter updates for Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Warren County has several warming shelters available amid the upcoming winter weather predicted to hit our area. Bowling Green-Warren County Emergency Management has released an update concerning the dangerous conditions we may see. Emergency management says cold temperatures will impact our area tomorrow afternoon into the evening and overnight hours.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

PET OF THE DAY -Noelle

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we have Noelle. This sweet girl is only six months old and loves to cuddle. She’s still looking for her forever home at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Todd County Courthouse damaged by busted water pipe

The Todd County Courthouse on East Washington Street in Elkton has been damaged by a busted water sprinkler line. Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith dads the sprinkler burst during the cold spell, causing significant damage. He says cleanup efforts are ongoing at this time. Information about courthouse hours will be...
ELKTON, KY
WBKO

Burst pipe floods Butler Co. animal shelter

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Cold temperatures prompted an emergency and caused animals to be relocated at the Butler County Animal Shelter. According to a release, the ruptured pipe flooded the facility. Photos sent to WBKO News show water in the facility. The animals have been placed in emergency foster care.
wcluradio.com

Glasgow waste collection delayed due to weather, holidays

GLASGOW — Sanitation services within the city of Glasgow will not be in service Friday due to expected winter weather. Here’s what you need to know. The Glasgow Department of Public Works said this week’s sanitation and recycling collection will not be collected until Friday, Dec. 30. Extra trash will be collected then, too.
GLASGOW, KY

